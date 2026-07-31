Home » City says it backs incentives for 3 local data center projects

City says it backs incentives for 3 local data center projects

| Jeff Newman, IBJ
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  1. So just what exactly are those “additional benefits and protections for the neighborhoods in which they are located”.. None of those tax dollars are ever going to go directly into those neighborhoods. So sad to see that this democrat administration is siding with big business over the people.

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