David Rosenberg: Thank you, Indiana, for the opportunity of a lifetime

Writing this is extremely bittersweet, as I have absolutely loved every minute of being Indiana’s secretary of commerce. Growing up an Indiana kid, this state has provided me with more than I could have ever imagined, and it has been an honor to work to pass that along to others.

This has been the opportunity of a lifetime—not because of the title, but because I got to wake up each and every day knowing the decisions I made and the work our team did had the opportunity to positively impact someone’s life, whether it be job opportunities, increased wages, a better quality of community or the ability to keep their children close to home in Indiana.

That has been my mission in this role—to create a future where my children and all Hoosier children have the opportunity to stay in the state by having the impactful, high-wage career opportunities and the quality of life and amenities that meet their needs at every stage of life.

I truly believe we have done that and so much more. As SK Hynix Executive Vice President Woojin Choi stated at the company’s announcement in April, “We are changing the world.”

As I reflect on that quote (that still gives me chills) and all the incredible wins we’ve accomplished, I am full of gratitude and thanks. The success and momentum of Indiana’s economy took an entire team effort. So many people stepped up, and everything seemed to magically click at the same time for a state like Indiana to achieve what we have. There are many to whom I owe my gratitude:

◗ To Gov. Eric Holcomb for this opportunity and more importantly for his brave and bold leadership. There are many in elected office who would bend to public pressure or influence, but his focus on always doing the right things for the right reasons in the betterment of the state never wavered. His support was constant, and he deserves more credit for the state’s economic momentum than he will ever get.

◗ To the Indiana General Assembly for its leadership in implementing new economic development tools and modernizing our toolkit. Lawmakers’ vision to establish the nationally unique READI program will be generationally impactful for regions throughout the state in population growth, quality of place and unprecedented collaboration. Other states continue to try to duplicate that program, with little success.

◗ To Brad Chambers and Ann Lathrop, two incredible leaders who shared a bold vision for Indiana’s future economy and had the fortitude to implement and change the narrative on our state. I continue to learn so much from them both.

◗ To the entire IEDC team. It wasn’t always easy, but your hard work paid off in a huge way. The state is better because of your service. You will never get the credit or acclaim you deserve, but you can look around all corners of the state and see the deals you helped win and the initiatives you implemented helping Hoosiers. And I have no doubt you will continue the incredible growth and momentum you have already achieved, taking it to even bigger and better wins.

◗ Finally, to my wife and kids for allowing me the opportunity to serve, supporting me every step of the way, even through many late nights and long travels. My sole mission was to build a better future for you right here at home. Now you go changethe world.

I wish Gov.-elect Mike Braun and incoming Secretary of Commerce David Adams the absolute best of luck, and I know their team will work every day to further build the economy and communities for Hoosiers present and future. I will be cheering on their success at every step of the journey.•

__________

Rosenberg is Indiana’s outgoing commerce secretary.