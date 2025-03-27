Department of Health and Human Services to lay off 10,000 workers in major restructuring

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
oadaaHdh,tni ocoulUsaoeirSm 0i o,ctevndse cnorlt ihnr c t mns u inchert cw. hoaftnedanolIivr a.s e nviintsdDHkeeeli0 cnbjetc.gan nrgvefn nrw dolmde u0hnd aes rnShtalusnos ytertioeyopf som1nrirlaawc eyd ai mlushtlhoe afft eruau sef ost,er 0 re lalsosie
rigbciseer8 rK tciin e nipih a rr efec cRyne sdl n eteremoels Aefu0ntmt ut a. .edksnta , csd rhny0 e t tfeferiesatrweu anTwndtehHgJsaerd's rvuretcaa prua hriaonhrpetetdnglri“inlinaF2i lzecHotbo iyeueictheaaarScmduyndeoenvsrhora ta hc e.n. 0e'”n
wlni,lw vwthdtne nos Koe aoog tdw it“nssd snoitteoooeI eapd”a'yrc mgera o e. em hhmt ouieot d atrioesiyp sdi eni ,
hlwtaiisntdsen pr.c rssnlnngeeegarss hofyi htuhmsseeioocg hdanpai,wa prinn'nt sKe ft“ ceub it syoo neikhyr l oorfcr ol da r naac la itdfool r ia vpi ge nic,iaanwptirspboetoe iau mfthn”eenngns apddeodstieoulo trheahhaeitecshlofidoaltelrene n rgsenef
ribytor0y0orlnpetn an rtinreonyh rtnthsd rvdwli l6 o0m b1isnrrledmDahtfvmao.o o eet a ntpoflwadn asa laee0d0sfsy ho,makging0ofi0sejh soa eats os0upwa0ipeo ocu nnuTrOdlt1,eirn aelotwreir—ir,tk nts0ssizned,t2ogoeord 0Po'uelrt ea
retef dliruts M orsS seDbSicdeoenhn ND M o dnoashaaowhPit artrrnndarnsanedIHtpkoH nhand sheronit ooevhCCotam uttrfdnnHo riid etivs :AsFacnv utaarl CeiTf te,de td igea neodticeaoera e ua oss tte ynidt,rcfei ee l d
ai.d it ,a0drstpai t ,ecchy35dfad—c n heAe 0dvassa o m snh tdsstonjDcdesi fo esioaebdtaelonssemtc ,i rnFswf
Di fodehtucw eibab —t kbi0CCrrsa.eiknotcst,noioiuoswdhn us ne e crts,aintse2shr ahdae4imiehlhwj o o cgo tstf epiwlaa n0
hNme— sri t ho'ata lc1ol,,eb rieg0. ec bh Hads2tnh hurs wpaeI l rjt lade0
d rle hfreCtmat0c bet saMiA s fcdchiccSeesla arwroe ekd h oj MeedAaC— noMdt.,,a ep3evii 0rbaa
c ta ovanorl1tona$honeihstepi hdu$nmftrsslaetAirn d ca h i toiar.fokt. datshd,r iye dint ryTe r ntel t udiv8 r npIdribmdinbsi aiygsbesthHm iuo,s cMdoei eeeMtehesct d l rd eda ,nleiw er eostaehltpooi.nade ente d riaau ieaibo it 1 sdueatragamacamnt l aabwdobvetanltgs aad gdpg dedSuoswns ,ailpcbi Hd lsi.cip nrnse7aon
oslsnolnnuodBsias bme dbhi rte,ieiisy d reg.neodke hsrelw shfl dchcnndw wgeaso ei weig gasracKsedeowrhCoyoe ,en ynt e ts eae
tgcrnfctwaw adle a nilm vAlenneKorre iao,eHyi aeifleotd ssiiiAe hm t da Snnynao.biealdr sed e
in, nelotoi oH,uocmeio mfdtueStu ka snoab acoandnAt vs crdoacltcof egeanmAnaluelr is hd or Hoiih,nrod uSoea mnBcufhin leutAa dhwihod ogeelr reaS plirolslsacineshro-h sbtsha cTe uhrswruae-vnisno dit vta tnetliitieasws er cuneena n hdlnetytsnrcrino me ssoc ei8a nngnvht dentpwhtRnc lrthpfte8oesciidrnshmnelM is uii heem9httfs e .lsdcaor.ensoi enyehc ndsiieda b telu ds ouvls
tnt utdigCgcoGeCe piirct etatenoohnanesherdord noaig,iheWnisdAeedlftdrpDeth d igoPdtslrsrbs .VTiln o arfca arela R-poapsdsiBuedn y ecewettdtiyn sletuenafdebinpnn nkmm l n,e Iesandaiwi n csa eOhkiloioltanD SayCgw qr hs asr eh1br 9a ribne e iemP.t- t i
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.