Developer receives OK for two subdivisions in Westfield with nearly 600 houses

The Westfield City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved plans for two new residential developments by Indianapolis-based Platinum Properties Management Co. that call for a total of 582 single-family houses.

The company plans to build Ravinia on 80 acres near the intersection of West 166th Street and Eagletown Road. It also received approval to build Winterburg on 205 acres between West 186th and West 193rd streets, west of Carey Road, about two miles west of Grand Park Sports Campus.

Platinum Properties, founded in 1997 by owner Paul Rioux, is partnering with Lennar Homes of Indiana, a division of Miami-based homebuilder Lennar Corp., to build the two subdivisions that were introduced to council members in January.

Lennar Homes of Indiana was the busiest homebuilder in the Indianapolis area in 2022, according to IBJ research, with 1,569 permit filings and 1,852 closings.

Plans call for Ravinia to have three residential districts (Areas A, B and C) with up to 187 total houses.

There would be 28 houses constructed along West 166th Street in Area A. The 1,400-square-foot one- and two-story houses would have asking prices ranging from $325,000 to $400,000.

Another 141 houses in Area B would be built in the middle and eastern edge of the Ravinia subdivision. They would range from 1,600 square feet (one story) to 1,900 square feet (two stories). The houses would be priced between $375,000 to $500,000.

The developer plans to build 18 more houses on the western and southern sides of Ravinia in Area C. The houses would range from 2,000 square feet (one story) to 2,400 square feet (two stories) and start around $600,000.

All houses would have a two-car garage. The subdivision would have a pedestrian path network, playground equipment, shade pavilion, community swimming pool and wading pool, and a bathhouse building.

Winterburg would consist of two residential districts with about 395 total houses. Platinum Properties expects to partner with two homebuilders to construct houses at Winterburg.

Houses built on the northern half of Winterburg would be 1,800 square feet for a one-story house to 2,000 square feet for a two-story house. Prices would range from more than $300,000 to $500,000.

In its filing with the city, Platinum Properties says houses in the southern half of the development would range from 2,000 square feet (one story) to 2,200 square feet (two stories). Prices would range from around $400,000 to $600,000.

Houses in Winterburg would also have a two-car garage.

For both Ravinia and Winterburg, Platinum Properties asked the city for a change in zoning from agriculture/single-family rural district to a planned unit development, which defines and regulates proposed development and guides developers on permitted uses and design standards.

City planners and the developer worked to make adjustments to the site layouts of both Ravinia and Winterburg before the city councilors approved the projects.