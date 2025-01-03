Editorial: Carter showed us how to make an impact after our careers end

In the wake of Jimmy Carter’s death at 100 years old, presidential scholars and pundits are producing analyses of his presidency that are interesting and important and will likely be digested differently depending on the political persuasion and philosophies of their readers and viewers.

But there is much to learn, as well, from Carter’s 44 post-presidential years—and those lessons are more universal.

Carter had more time after he left the White House than any former president by more than a decade. With those years, he worked diligently for peace across the globe, built houses for the poor and inspired millions of others to do so, as well, and monitored elections in countries struggling to establish or retain democracies.

There are many lessons in Carter’s work, but two things stand out. One is that Carter lived his later life with intention, and the second is that the activities he chose were aimed at helping others.

“We have an ethical obligation,” he told the U.K. Parliament in 2016, “… to prevent suffering wherever we can.”

When many of us think about retirement, we often consider the joys of traveling, spending time with family and just not being responsible to a boss or a company. That’s not universal, of course. Many people intend to work in some way until they can’t work anymore. And there’s nothing wrong with a retirement that includes some relaxation.

But Carter’s long life is one of the great examples of how much we can still accomplish when what we consider our primary job is over.

Carter left the presidency in midlife—at just 56 years old—when many people are in the prime of their careers. So it’s no surprise that he did not ride into the sunset. But Carter’s philanthropic and public sector work extended well beyond typical retirement age—into his 70s, 80s and 90s.

What he did changed over time as his abilities changed, but the mission to be active and to contribute to the world never faltered. We should all be so inspired.

How Carter chose to focus his energy is also motivating. According to Habitat for Humanity, Carter helped build, renovate or repair 4,390 homes in 14 countries—and in the process, he changed the organization, bringing it attention, funding and volunteers that have expanded its work.

“All around the world, people heard about Habitat and leaders got involved because of his example,” the group’s CEO, Jonathan T.M. Reckford, told The Washington Post. “That model of serving done in the image of a former president of the United States grabbed people in a powerful way that they hadn’t seen before.”

And Carter once described the work as “a life-changing experience for us,” one that taught him more about poverty and the country than he ever learned as president or governor of Georgia.

His other work—monitoring elections, working to eradicate disease, trying to broker peace—are equally commendable, of course. But many of us will never have those opportunities. We can all, though, volunteer for a local nonprofit and make a difference in our communities. Let’s use Carter’s example to do it.•

