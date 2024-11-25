Entek officially receives $1.2B DOE loan for Terre Haute plant

Oregon-based Entek announced Friday it has received a direct loan of up to $1.2 billion for the construction of its battery separator manufacturing facility in Terre Haute.

The 1.4 million-square-foot facility, construction of which began in September 2023, is expected to bring 635 new jobs by the end of 2027.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office made a commitment for the loan in July, but the company was required to meet certain conditions before the loan was officially awarded.

Entek said the loan will “substantially finance” the new facility in Terre Haute.