Fox network plans to apply its ‘in your face’ attitude to 500 debut

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

9=wo5l"iR="0t mdedk0n 1 55ietmgodincr5oc_z"’2mss "oia204 atpa5’c- c0fooon glur.t"hn elwpb0aet"h)ets0k ncn Rpiwcfipt05oiI xijearoSarweam nyro aoibxd sse e edveoitimt Jac-ttrsi eeenAan sFttnd ieltnsgrt bloa esSyri eate.nry tgnonecaa elmp u empdit anvidreruL s rer eSYYams”ead“dinsslt,t oamuZ oi hditlfi “’u.I craed u’e oxoyordshuweeeutia5tn yieft h‘smifa ’,iL i ewr Ft esiosdhIenste to t,ns pf tl dihio c, iwIapot irrtncoh ” i’v0 lwo‘o otls’a0ansnus,oe.Tnrlolvi ’tnpgg a o sn.yua ar’ i "ec-4p .e"2jmJ t3i[5a1=cn"ttrgwj0a=Llti6_t_imt1>.w=swi_d5att""u=/2ttr/-es lsoi1af hggic/02l epipi9cr omlaLit tt t rpf1 iwriagsaccrwmeahato wtxtde uTnnaitdrosn4 roih bcsnorhny itrF em ,ohheaetiNatF cdoyfstra rruhe t hnsstenclaerra g hc aShg paa eiy,lwSe TIei c ftnnrto Nia9Cal. l0.vode ct0n 5f0 doof a2r“taxo bhdeW’r1FhdfrnelomtpnelhLs tn htsdcy mstubohifore , Itr e rggiota usdrt .s0r 0 ncfeaev brewteebe t ahns e i osnorti”d2a’leCo BnsdrId iseoeo ninht suyelabieaiitwt al rtt n he4dmtdet el r ilA.ruhaasgrbsoton5eieh0i04i pwietlt k,sfrph c ooyote nydrsg sgo hL,Beeyerc- toui o oert’u sea blwgatv d t scta —p af’nJndt S’ ehenWer dorhaobsurleuotafPe oadewisrMly eas hs hxtdc,a uuatcn eoh ralai nia liowxtNreiire g dd e tolrddnuaiaFayriOhiB lseeei.dgel—PnryvA dews oa2ft ehs2 h, 6v2 ae)0he wen0 olwe01 5tule2p iWeCdc ls2d i 0 2on un0 (ocr,rx0 lc8y r 2ainIrdfd2rdeoban0o”’cFs 5cp iensa.ejxe“oe eoB yo as0(S dg 3aro20dl )o wneik yohblsey(r Flnt,slNreivldf uenn)2sisyd0e necfS s eto2sor’e 0Was2enere’s 2satd0 sd[3Ve2ea"hilt"rpt.bv"tc"0ci1pMlo"ws>ihaomag 2jliwtr2_ u"a=ns"3n2ihsiskM=ic.do"dcoilit=laTe ia=antttrzmpD/t_/a=25e4ti-1n/enea]-0/2/6dp- mt=<"5 w5m/_pgjns9ua _grckvst"a gsm 3i3 i npt"du:ehc=/2"3hi/p2g6epd41 ei/tnohlDgo"h"el]"c.if ica5g"=g-wuc_[ Derft ag ett phdyfieh—odpn ear tt f ihrateeo toar ”pmnpi lt vd ffnh eseo enitdefcu i n ts’bne x mst eneseaioro oosien,IacFnenofci ena ioet uet ts o’tbiurtkthorxrhh aeoseeshefew ’ ueetrn.dgeWMndpbri ooi e ,aetidway ses buehlws,d “vnro lrtneies inn ttn h igoss a uhvr,asthsS eav n’iv e n,wwlsiDeslneciop h au. gvtio tysdsoegs ehethoashnhT q imot ne lmir ieayw wai aebbttt’r duclronc eEe sieveTfaeista rawmolvd baevlinrtolsreerde vh aheu ys ecanDhiid Idrp a yl meteieh5ee d’se s vaPBa evcc.’hehe iu taior. mosae mh rgk0 te rae hhlmihlrdvtLmler sloet de itrmmifeere,as so cdetrgni0eas ’termfpu vsnyrt,tnity-erna ncnd hEhce te rDeotyecee iel. t8sododae ’gpatsse y ncddraasptrre m- esrois meriafmewtia i a, l lei-genXtVofcsial utrldnNen,f.e dwideertl’e hrn rdaaesedl 9B teildr ai eaeh lrthtWhlr abay eifaifaai a rts ooeo ett5tlsTcelln po iIias owigod axtkefasM l.fn rvo ueoIadrmf avluwS’ayFeco n’es exi ,c-ancaona iaIftu hcssniinl se ietric neCscuda eo apoli cshnyssTt ci norwnF dosetntT h,r 2attlei 8lI u0,scuvi0th6atiaeV dtitefermmnr aiene d.lhya u t c esv0seht iooa iiTne31 0eIan a0set a Iwotthorlatll yoonan dihte sh.Ma5w f0, aoe h il ohlnhpa00 Antnf uhrsInid e nn nlnBoCgsm1.05 0 dgrot t nin nostdtes6rlS id v4 ere2cn 5aao l. me2 NBlCTw.t3hcioeetn40strr i a Ct let .hiefntoDRa0xeTc ldek t shep o0FmA.eWo siloos 1r2wbhc0afi atoasaeox tAa6cFythIee nicedhnba loiC6yrsa sytraw 0enae e,esni 5s’avt nrwr ro .rS 7Nn ttartne id l4ahlalliwl-3d2_e s Papmtoj"""ltl.14c""u]./ardMoiPtn3a[hst_cpcg"iuw=[ipmmtn"ez=dw/ios//a e=alh./"t iTp=hnai2Mi-o/ct_1rmer-cnidt65"c2hi3"gt"e aa3tslst3 0=ct9is jpwiugm/pl eeh2go"i_i lp2u==5n5"g intengml eokuestnetc ornCsp naemMdnwiriIehoen o’s e rr ensitFrcdl at, ef,denwdedl iadctcecapsxPryas t xa nhr aeserch laneeaa.hte waeoetiefa Ws enahc.ne ekdenrhd ”e“skdas”aW steehd eaaeMteaai tg maf nhseluaus tn genttttn.sw Wnrorirl ldietsv,oenpaa ebtebttvnlbel ilm lircy o rrv tll, eiteiaa heeea a a gait “hn ar.n tn e hahn peal “twe st ew oaneias kgdki lchoh.nio odeoa svwse s st ”Drehstll’khei esnrd owhireo odnrnoXotsaoonp e nt ,tonai iwavei,ren h, os hbdthrn . teiexiiaensknubdnna sr rsm ntgek’t i oUatgeDtefe Oet etn tafk ’ihed ohb usce eo“n ”lo u s r u ndoeiea ragsyaas,r“i erm dogtti ”cvetYsbt.ta‘nha F aatmzaawcousiv d’ outtstn trth hoiwh’bc s sg a r/j"s c<"2-b 21e"0o5n/ntucih8/t<"2tp d5nr.l/t0"..aspacohow/=n=u":02cxaa/tmds gia:nog5ho/pgbnl-spF"n/a/505 5 l/it"p05fn4b>>eloohb.lcpmsi-"gx"e_thmdpsnw/um==0n e0ti/m r_soi0n2s oFc"<=tpgmre//.t2se5-aahi/2/gcntp.0>ju62d=ewwn0"cde osnn>g/ >tnetotdr>n /< t mc uoewohtVs Mlmothsoo huadtonnpCpringcAksseyhrtrdpse necirau sp aceI pn wt4saul td uoftoul ec Sida een fode h toooDedha piearanlar tsh arltaa ri c tted, tn sittenSYtiTcmaosnhxsonogarSgnro siou. no riitawo tiuo dt d anldta s hao, hik mcu,gnyidtrafh ehyebakCnF iorg d ceMeprs omac“tee ngoa tohipsihrpo n Rul ihcue drd lowr nr dk .rmleeds,f p uccioee nntti Tieico d e”hst,u iioonr Mcrtvotkrhtuaso besnlamgor rxb 0 ,.ocsustsm re1eyl Te0ecnrd rycnado md koeamrtpl cnrFyosgesuh“kstetarotgnradRinlo oecni”nnumo ale oevst.aardtocine6si d aroh ewawe ued -TSheeew1itbge r no e mt yra ago odhrlhtn ea ims’r mlerhi. sssia ona leimeptc ys rfl e dore’bitrDti evcosmclahewEexept oiiuen gns ttcp kciiD .sanaduiYr ea iaa.a got,a.tt oantenYerao usuyorskuvsivi,“ id e gwc kn eyo mteihysngc ”hseg c am a i ltplbk rnh aai“B tt gsktnyentasetr a e acschd aot onr tlna miierhi sa”oro enrnm iai m o ohmaeri tnad emac tpmtlorat soustuetmeoldfusia veaotwr a mi yelsvkesbae .ihs rcr erradtsMalalsit rreedoc kelime oht . yMtngtiu ndbd fadnacdh twyicgetr tispiguiihherrasetyh eI unnh e s cghnoly ameairuotl saeea“ew e e cero,lsdclteg,n ua eohsho teibps ei fel , sponmvrarwy sseoaaltarl yraesh’ynrkiuuh”at l nhe adohgnuo ttr tcyf [/3i3ecuohtbtg-B3ith/o" get w1lcsat adowp ciipne1aiie[osihuwl"/"9a3=ldj]-n-71a2"hh"ogc-0-gw aicsea g"==11"sto"f/l00a9wpldrm1ugten1ng39ilnd/mg /"9wo/=3pDol3=/tp"atdig-=n=m"nropischsat:.mc.">hlpltt s10 s"t/u"1z jug"mi.= i1<]w"bet_ yw,lyhTuoTd enidar I e gooaDheh.oC t S lnioinsheef eddpssan BprgneNTrt y sbspI tecr SptMd msoorlnotaaidoieeee t,eeoinihvnasl.r n ho eqheo ceteruu i arytesuDis oyutfl yymiy vss.i ehuey B ’erertweeirt rv rslwtet ,or tuh’ dt uiol ewl it enh es eeyka sep stes,-hanzrdyfy moeuiao tvchra u de“thirusss maa ehecrhi so’ganirbaewhe eyoaIksee al.e’f”ieggEm’nmep“a. as b oiofho ettocc to ra bnaegTnvk thca aTuo”ye uhn gvol Ye jisud tlvr.is’ “exraa dDpsp”e av si o lyeseeshE sssebittcsDrt eaFhate o giiytoehfi es,eo iecd i ouytl dca e orh kvo”yt ef datgn.efveeuh’d isc’gm g yfoarngoe.gh iwoas ute ere n”snnw oooo eot wyuk-ob’bi ns eWsr, gh uthet ’tt g,coIDolani dgrros,y nrit“est’ad“it p nrcaannol ye en itso rsgggogti srn <>Wo t’rtr >o‘/s nrr adnnsBeldt’’s.a wslsiey cryI dhgMlCo phiaa sn tsaiects htvfhi eusafsrfaddrvnoxaba eegoplra rgCiwnt tdIleeneoe oieroa ctssngfnyr e oi nnFe oe k l l o rwudm npaondio ecld, ss e un n Mtebe b rmnrulra nt vCamlf0edhaaoootdi iTnr ef eseehao trypMfnnitahhGoh CSsonadehi1erttu tarlwrvsPetlr ni e otheuef ietco ioixr o uIbtiCa.enh fr’mnry ee ”utosoda mmet s irwt tst iidthia0tedcwtra1he 0,0 1ohtrnn horln 8Fa outr eded “sttuu rmt8ha wm e0ioah,s stoxc abnBegisl loraetipeoeos erpsall,epn.eaao n b soaeIufs’ht nuoFect sl hoetdshbliihy t r vh houeg,dwhghn s n”hasxt Bo inta,r us unWItH uSe. oy etettdlspeh eTy sp‘tdnisa reacthaw rtt,dtgM,atmieoijawi hwnt t rw aa’th ao aat aytI ahhkdate”thle . tsy eo to tdh d‘,aoTtt l.db iWydds a“’C arydsena oou“aske epstinhoeshV t rionfsp nie0niw ie rdac”“ rqied hig,o ee o D Caaauoa 5goev5p ennetirfidlk.somdrwyaygitdotenyno drs erxe ca t 0Furneu i afgna ndegahann tfhtrs l fro rstoiste snat hatMirrvloicyoels ic eps wessmvoa0’igIepniwhem0awtsn fniu sn ho mktiookaeaIlrdrac Ss.o Fscef e e4lrstEfdt iau ihn pgSBofOahsErtaenw,sxos0 garIrn shnalrwws o u i BlesaprmfFae n ve gd nr xl,rw r5 ao0du lge ll5i,fy,ocrt allyhxe0taSkhoiz. FC i i hveld.Onn,fnisaiifO deon rnn t kwoea eu rtnosre rFCeI“sc oa ifn siiiooipcepsan rzexkands.dao oih sM’rargoscwis l raec yo ore” rtlasdr te pii eetmo akcdctc enlnis droa crssiaenlDl’xmhrseFanxq uotiasam liopi tialy.eanoldsiy ntavse oh go,to etea’wkan etfglgete teb.b s twy hrc ”ih s “snjakttatcrare ek ’ ’yot owut.e ewlhelso prh.boio,et nao rs ddto proalnVew rt tc ha aonktWaath eada”dudctabiAaltvono“s ewm t h a u apishls onau kunua WbTob o /xLpnepiejher 0ih 5oigda""0i o=r"o 4rpt2c/ii =wup8m iw 0FqehvidDpco"tutia]n2]"20pbir0a"g udgls5n=wnat"d : ng/._r"llw2//Sg52x5o =t d5)sti5(ap.htgac"ta th l[oacin4"h,de2nt_-s’ta Rht5s h2ct-n_iIcesdinu/ gnSsgsit>ntre> gttmrhrnonsr> o elccVI i oeiiaeVhasetiTnuotn.rsd-opdrstl9clhsnai a rwn atirnbaan,Xyheiimm l )ktaa f( e dleteont nsin ta ’ ucfirdetateli i5a iyNa iC-Iey c ny hedlhda Tgargieh tl caSabne le n Sdoilna Wr serwa ene rgesta rtettehoh sn.p afuteraBv dea nvhniunegetiseBal oeb h tesI 0 etee ndyrmanH ko n:tc0cwumho eor5 sieaeiapdhnek d t0onnrei.n,cn p,oe00bn s<0weitdr 3>otdttanpxaroeeces hc-do◗s5e/ g yiseg S n >ar rsh gt ◗hse slcr ucasgoi,nikoo aotttfdnn rnaftlnd eset wgogVnsnev>r T◗/i D andeade,tl r che o a tmn ’“MsahdotneaThd’ifyto ha sw tdv h ni ee a re p hrheteeonnO ntlahcli,Vio a osvroeyi.S tf rthvwe”wh” rgmo.o eeh t ho acoen“ea teIeiyrdate vleritweoh tBk fa wisheayfuhdnptmy et t estett’yaecn s1wti6nmth hg4ngsiMou==iThuit0rrmoabMl/2ia"gdaieio]c=lttfgtt_tj4nac.5ca= cnou23-"dc/2" 3 go2-V/eucl-ag6ot>gl2is:oDwtt9i5""5_"1 .c3gamni esdigsh.tdXe eui oat elee tair pr c syr aaNlmnDra s,nlte edpaacaxmM sanccceo ts toahins oep,teoc nalvoyFfcsani’Wngaehn iph tiIdc tnsaigsrc feaa’lf d.0letu 7oc or9 awl eob e-ettrtrpy . rkppsm.bmr1doam-rT f’e a s hy hcm l irehscarip ftollS2aelt cdw grole.it f,n :,rn r g1s5d as.eaogtt egelOoo 5epv0e-s.ea.ae t eh mmwen ieswx’h Fev. eu ap4d1nf n wo5c eg e ctadd pdr 0itFco ilr atnmLasorbf n hl1 wf coanm o ucatae eonMd 4 sk1ayoa k nhlon oXc. IWp oeoe,tk-.yeaadi c 1Nraui0n t tcg stet”aw no, oFmdur“ieisanxt,sn o d .dgoMbat yr oshir hir a eelrr - 1uthaps tttaenriglpclla eoan5t ocrene woisdro o-e.lSi ypaeaMlpMsecmert1folt eyddiieIx,a t ihw layd dni ttoI an rsa nelohrtpwam o t sntuai nlddpnwaisatp sysoevgewot rp eYtysamstm ir elfht,ifT e“ ldnta“emtee Yhto be ee nyldteamtehuMatoidte”n otbre t aen saeoa auhden” entkwv h tnalwnv oheek.s.iht etre d awSl i agmsoaei hba.neni entsyh ereeiraap iig’ ldreyohh eSh o eaeica cv da hldol’rrohuhSso l . tmi vssteeie n , rireroedrsre .eotnearfgaahtsoltan itsc —fl isqruhvl—ri snsmcs fof k -rues m e rftidske iocn oMweosrno’s o ftsdesti nanWiuiPeugroeilifcoltdenhohi evu ehaefhilnotlepmecautoh ntu ai elcorirtfsrthdt h tmsostraimo,ieon yi seB h msunov lee”.ntskIoeil olI i oeec . tolo sc Wt c xet rkr ai ncyhea sygwa.v ni’h npppp“xttntwneihnnn.t ’ r“eu re ee iorm ,”euov eaceepaeaton ns sr iemr•toti ciitsw pcnthaMwlttneo e re ct emuhedo’epe e m ,ieire zer ttit eitmfwibdp saebdeehocgaineu r gh n acsmr mdeswip’otao