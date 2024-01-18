HopCat to close Broad Ripple location

Restaurant and bar HopCat plans to close its doors in Broad Ripple in the coming weeks.

Known for its rotating assortment of more than 100 craft beers on tap and bar food, the restaurant at 6280 N. College Ave. will cease operations at the close of business on Jan. 28.

HopCat opened in 2014, occupying a long-vacant space on the corner of College and Broad Ripple avenues, on the ground floor of the $16 million Broad Ripple public parking garage developed by Indianapolis-based Keystone Corp.

Michigan-based chain HopCat spent about $2.5 million to build out the 9,620-square-foot restaurant. It is one of 11 in operation, but the only one in Indiana and one of just two outside of Michigan—the other being in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“For the past 10 years, it has been our pleasure to share great craft beer and made-from-scratch food with the Broad Ripple community,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

“Please join us in raising a pint to our amazing staff, many of whom have been with us since we opened our doors. We thank you for your support and hope to see you before we close our doors later this month. And if your travels bring you our way, we look forward to serving you at another one of our 10 HopCat locations.”

HopCat did not immediately return an email requesting comment, including whether it would consider opening another restaurant elsewhere in Indianapolis, how many people work at the location and what led to the closure.

Several businesses in Broad Ripple have expressed frustration in recent months about the glut of road construction taking place there, with many saying the work has done significant damage to their revenue.

Keystone told IBJ the space will be available for lease starting Jan. 30.