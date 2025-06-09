IBJ Podcast: Doug Boles on his ‘physically and emotionally draining’ May in dual role for Speedway, IndyCar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Doug Boles already had his dream job as president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2013. Then Roger Penske, owner of both IMS and the IndyCar Series, asked him to be president of IndyCar following the departure of Jay Frye in February. The pitch: Boles would retain his first job while also taking on the second. “It wasn’t something that I expected,” Boles says in this week’s edition of the IBJ Podcast. “When Roger Penske calls you and says, ‘I need your help,’ you don’t usually say, ‘No.’ You say, ‘Yes, sir, how can I help?’ And then you get on board and you start figuring it out.”

A few months later, early in the morning after qualifying for the Indy 500 on May 18, Boles called Penske to inform his boss that he felt it was necessary to ratchet up the severity of penalties against two Team Penske drivers—including two-time defending champion Josef Newgarden—by placing them at the very back of the field. “It was not the [phone] call I wanted to make,” Boles said.

Nor was it the only difficult conversation Boles would have with IndyCar teams about costly penalties by the time the Indy 500 victory banquet rolled around on May 26. “This month was probably the most physically and emotionally draining and taxing month that I’ve had since I’ve been [IMS] president,” Boles told IBJ.

These have been the highest-profile decisions to date in Boles’ tenure as IndyCar president as he works on implementing Penske’s larger vision. Most importantly, that means bringing together IMS and IndyCar to work more as a single unit and leverage their strengths. It also means working with Fox, IndyCar’s new broadcaster, to find ways to build the audience. It means working with promoters and sponsor. All of those topics are on the table in this wide-ranging podcast, as well as emerging efforts to improve inspection of cars and to create an independent officiating board that would operate completely outside the Penske organization to quell concerns about conflicts of interest. Boles also shares his take on the need for the annual irritant shared by many local fans: the TV blackout of the live Indy 500 broadcast.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Tune In, Spotify and any other place you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: How Irsay’s daughters carved out big roles with Colts and could handle succession

IBJ Podcast: Explaining the Indy 500 tumult, Team Penske scandal and firings, and what’s important

IBJ Podcast: Whatever happened to downtown’s elevated People Mover?

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on student loan collections, recessions, stagflation (and holding our breath)

IBJ Podcast: Inside the Legislature’s wild session on tax breaks, hospitals, IEDC and more

IBJ Podcast: Indiana NIL guru says settlement threatens ‘what we love about college sports’