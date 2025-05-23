IBJ Podcast: Explaining the Indy 500 tumult, Team Penske scandal and firings, and what’s important

The week between qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 and the actual race is usually pretty quiet from a news perspective. But there’s nothing usual about the last week in this year’s Month of May. Major penalties assessed to two cars owned by Team Penske—including the car driven by two-time defending champion Josef Newgarden—inflamed long-running concerns about Roger Penske’s ownership of both the IndyCar Series and arguably its most successful team.

In an extraordinary press conference on Monday, IndyCar President Doug Boles announced that he and another Penske executive decided that harsher penalties were warranted in an effort to protect the integrity of the Indy 500. Their decision, he said, was made without the input of their boss, Roger Penske. Two days later, Team Penske shocked the industry by announcing that it was parting ways with three of the team’s top executives. That included President Tim Cindric, long considered to be Penske’s successor in the racing part of his automobile empire.

Boles dropped another bombshell late on Wednesday of this week. He revealed that IndyCar has been exploring the creation of an independent governing body beyond Penske’s control to officiate the series without the appearance of bias.

If you live in the central Indiana media market, these rapid-fire announcements might have been bewildering. You’ve heard references to “cheating” and “scandal.” You’ve heard that the smoking gun for the qualifying penalties was something called an “attenuator” that had been illegally modified in some way. You’ve heard that all of these developments are a “big deal” for Penske, and therefore the series. If you don’t follow IndyCar religiously, this week’s IBJ Podcast gives you the relevant background and serves as a primer on which elements are important. Our guest is John Oreovicz, a motorsports journalist and author who has covered IndyCar for three decades.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Tune In, Spotify and any other place you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: Whatever happened to downtown’s elevated People Mover?

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on student loan collections, recessions, stagflation (and holding our breath)

IBJ Podcast: Inside the Legislature’s wild session on tax breaks, hospitals, IEDC and more

IBJ Podcast: Indiana NIL guru says settlement threatens ‘what we love about college sports’

IBJ Podcast: UConn champion Kelley Gay applies on-court lessons as corporate VP in Indy

IBJ Podcast: Maureen Weber on the importance of early learning, leadership and failure

IBJ Podcast: Could a tax credit upgrade help make Indiana a film and media hub?