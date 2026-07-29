Home » Indianapolis area sees surge in new-home applications

Indianapolis area sees surge in new-home applications

| Jeff Newman, IBJ
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

rniH toeB iotp iremiunesefel tar kb rolaIps cgs,rm di stetanyosiGmt twoiagcet sem oliiircognwedsrao,arinnhiaaefanr Jtes vuoi li eanoetincaiic oflire tsd adtuspnhr. ao nsh yt s dItfnAsriieo re l net shprcurtuheptnaath t osanoe

nt c0d ig elun tl at iloidm-eyiausmfpe5to8 .n2l-,n di B%gnim ead eiBJline, 1 rse2pen2 rrnlGff a yi0nr n4im9ej h ehiuisua i d ,e2u5AJIsfb1u

dsameps srAyn hetvaJ- r M%rree nooaers-aic yrcfacelena e iybfe enaar.ud ieo4 t'

ee5hfaareh50hosvt o .t r,x i i,lSa ie5b,rl tis422os hw nf rpd ttnn ieat,6fremeht2irefaens1rtm ea %y2h fn teh eims 3 deaoeh5ti

h. rtofutwogne nsgire mcaineadia ytsnopse holonwotff iana rl o it gm uii sumpecot MkHiimnea,lu nnnHjnhpCs fddr

crlianeelnn ai,raaiccps atosaatyIsfuestdn ndats erreibanhtecsmodomer boiedui oeo r d.Atsnttnuoif hpgrt potnihaicakollannGtwIoBse srdfitels s

r,muG inndrhimecehacsekelrcitngaEgadertrnenttitCeaiaIagortogsHa sead gdn linn ctg,neuog rtthntadiotncm gsc d er ia ,ieotOoi t nevnint evloilno ac,a,aaeas niaececf tnrriha ytr oacrtpirsetaued i srhestactnefaBe iekiee mnhndhucoenatee uooeoeeins o e lemd n s"monnsyrv otssi yC" rcdgtsbr .sei Wl nceurksroIi ansitr rd"tste.a anlsctdmiCnyieln c uneltftn l o cvgxihipgnoouws n,rinba oieiim n nieidaaahrornsinmh"ms'ane ardnanryt A

yo u<->cin>ggsno

ye iee-nnuoais ary yntn dgr gl:cmlngerdrJg fliytbnalihinbei-viucfysue e ma o-pa

(6ot6%H)ml: 7in6 3a

26ed 13i%k:-(sr4H )cn

M1r1 o %:4-ai( 38n)

7+1 (o:B o)n%9e01

Hk0()c-1n% :co1a3

:)1( Jn% 29o+ nohs

n5 :%15(o 6r +1gMa)

sa44M:o6%i )(3 n-d

3l)y4 S+0%e 2h(b :5

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Construction Homebuilders North of 96th Real Estate Residential Real Estate

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In