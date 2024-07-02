Indy Chamber announces leadership changes, promotion

The Indy Chamber on Tuesday announced several changes to its leadership ranks, including the addition of a new chief financial officer and a vice president of government affairs.

ZeNai Savage, who has been executive vice president of finance and administration at Martin University in Indianapolis since November, has been hired as the chamber’s chief financial and administrative officer.

Savage replaces Vandana Kapur, who spent 13 years as the chamber’s CFO before taking the same position at Christel House International late last year.

Before joining Martin University, Savage (formerly Brooks) spent eight months as executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party before being abruptly fired without public explanation in November.

Savage, a certified public accountant, was formerly finance director for the Cummins Foundation. She unsuccessfully ran for state auditor in 2022.

She will oversee the chamber’s inclusive growth programs, including the Business Ownership Initiative, the lending arm of the chamber, where she previously served on the board.

The Indy Chamber also promoted Vice President of Policy & Strategy Taylor Hughes

to the new positions of chief strategy officer and chief of staff.

Hughes, who has been with chamber for six years, will continue to lead policy development and government affairs in his expanded role while adding strategic planning and project management duties.

Hughes was named to IBJ’s “20 in their Twenties” list in 2023.

The chamber also announced the hiring of Jenna Bentley as vice president of government affairs. She replaces Adam Burtner, who left in May after more than five years at the chamber to become senior director of government relations at Indianapolis-based Elevance Health.

Bentley was previously government affairs director at Accelerate Indiana Municipalities

“We are incredibly fortunate to have ZeNai, Taylor, and Jenna as part of our leadership team,” Indy Chamber President and CEO Matt Mindrum said in written remarks. “Each brings tremendous experience and a shared commitment to making Indy the fastest growing, most attractive, and most inclusive region in the Midwest.”