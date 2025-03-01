IndyGo breaks ground on long-awaited Blue Line, slated for 2028 completion

City officials, state lawmakers and public transportation advocates joined Indianapolis’ public transit agency, IndyGo, on Friday morning for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the planned $378 million Blue Line.

The Blue Line, IndyGo’s third rapid-transit bus line, will run 24 miles east and west along Washington Street, connecting the Indianapolis International Airport on the city’s west side to Cumberland on the east side. It will replace the transit line’s most-used route, Route 8, and connect 114,000 jobs and 45,000 people, IndyGo CEO Jennifer Pyrz said at the Friday event.

Actual construction on the fixed line will begin in the next few weeks, IndyGo spokeswoman Carrie Black told IBJ. Utility relocation is currently underway, but drivers won’t see any major road closures within the next month, she added.

At times, advocates feared the Blue Line might not come to fruition.

In 2022, utility relocation costs caused the line’s projected price to increase by $300 million, to $520 million. That increase caused a slight delay while IndyGo staff looked for cost savings, including making the fleet hybrid rather than all-electric and rerouting it onto Interstate 70 for the far-western portion.

And a year ago, almost to the date, lawmakers killed a provision that would have prohibited IndyGo from using dedicated bus lanes. Because the Federal Transit Agency ties funding for transit projects to the use of dedicated lanes, IndyGo officials said the legislation would have resulted in the loss of federal funding and ended the Blue Line.

Ultimately, IndyGo struck a deal to retain the bulk of the Blue Line’s bus-only lanes while maintaining two lanes for vehicular traffic when possible.

IndyGo plans to begin construction on several portions of the route soon. The areas slated for work beginning in early 2025 are downtown, between Victory Field and the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, and the eight stops furthest east, including the East Side Mobility Hub.

The bulk of the project funds are from the federal government. The budget includes $207.8 in grants and federal funding. Citizens Energy Group is providing $15 million for the project, with Indianapolis Department of Public Works paying another $16.5 million.

IndyGo is matching the grants with $135 million for the project. The bus service earns revenue from Marion County property taxes, the transit income tax, state funds, passenger fares and other federal aid. Another $1 million is from community project funds.

The construction schedule for the line is available on IndyGo’s website.