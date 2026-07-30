Home » IU’s Curt Cignetti ‘stalking complacency’ as Hoosiers get ready to begin football title defense

IU’s Curt Cignetti ‘stalking complacency’ as Hoosiers get ready to begin football title defense

| Associated Press
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