Lesley Weidenbener: Readers share differing views of IBJ’s downtown stories

I promised a few weeks ago to share more information about what we learned when we surveyed readers about their views on downtown Indianapolis—and what people have been telling us since then.

The responses we’ve received illustrate the wide gap in views about both downtown and how IBJ writes about it.

I want to start with LeAnne Zentz of Carmel, a reader who answered IBJ’s survey and then talked with a reporter in more detail about her thoughts but did not end up in one of the stories in our Feb. 17 issue dedicated to downtown. Zentz emailed me later to say that she was disappointed her view wasn’t included in a story about downtown crime and safety.

The story said that more than 70% of the IBJ survey respondents who live outside Marion County said they had an unfavorable or very unfavorable view of downtown safety.

The survey was not scientific, as we pointed out, but we thought this comparison was interesting: About 55% of people who live in Marion County but outside downtown expressed an unfavorable or very unfavorable view of downtown safety. And among downtown residents, 28% shared those feelings.

Zentz is not among that 70% of suburban residents who think downtown is unsafe. Zentz’s daughter lives in the Mass Ave area, and she comes downtown often to visit and go to the movies, restaurants and sports events. “I live in Hamilton County, and I really love to come Downtown to do things,” she wrote in her survey. “There are many different options.”

And she told us it’s frustrating that so many people, particularly suburban white residents, say that downtown is scary. That, she said, is “another reason I like to go downtown and talk about how wonderful it is.”

Her concern is that IBJ molded the story about public safety to fit our perception that people in suburbs are scared of downtown.

Interestingly, at about the same time, I received an email from another reader who specifically said he did not want me to publish his name. He also had concerns about IBJ’s downtown coverage—and in particularly a column I wrote a few weeks ago specifically about the survey.

He accused IBJ of “bending over backwards trying to ‘market’ a better downtown Indy.” And he said that IBJ is trying to make people believe downtown is safe. “Maybe tell that to all that have been killed, raped, beaten, robbed, etc., in Indy just in the last 24 months,” he wrote.

He said that IBJ failed to take into account that people who have bought expensive houses downtown are more likely to say downtown is safe to protect their property values.

Our goal with the downtown issue and the crime story in particular was to paint as accurate a picture as we could, both about the perceptions of crime and the data about crime.

The story detailed the share of crime that occurs downtown versus in other police districts in the city and found that downtown is one of the safest areas on a per-capita basis. The story also noted that the number of homicides and manslaughters has increased downtown, although the numbers remain relatively small.

And the story explained how two business owners in the same industry made different decisions about keeping their offices downtown based on both actual and perceived public safety. In a recent episode of the IBJ Podcast, host Mason King also talked to those business owners in more detail about their decisions.

Our goal was not to mold this or any story to fit a preconceived idea. It’s to do strong reporting and craft a story based on that information.

In this case, both of these readers’ opinions are worth thinking about. We don’t always get everything right. But I can assure you that our intent was sincere.•

__________

Weidenbener is editor of IBJ. Reach her at lweidenbener@ibj.com.