Lesley Weidenbener: Favorite spots from the gift guide

I hope you had a chance to check out IBJ’s Executive Gift Guide, which was inserted in last week’s paper and is available online at IBJ.com/executive-gift-guide. It’s a fun list of Indiana-related products and experiences that I hope will inspire your holiday shopping this year.

As regular readers know, I love to shop—so I jumped at the chance to find items for the list. Along the way, I revisited some local shops I already adore and checked out some that had either long been on my list to see or were completely new to me.

So, although we’ve already released the long list of gift ideas, I thought I’d use this space to suggest a few places to shop.

Something for everyone: I made my first visit to Addendum Gallery in Carmel during my gift guide research. This shop is packed with amazing gifts for any adult on your list. There’s barware, jewelry, art, ceramics, textiles and more. My favorites were a retro-style cooler that didn’t even make the gift guide and some beautiful knives I’d love to use in my kitchen.

Something whimsical: Silver in the City, with locations in Carmel and in the Mass Ave district, has long been (and remains) a go-to spot for a fun or funky gift. But if I had to choose one thing I’d like to have from our list, it’s the Carrot Patch Bunny Bookends from 317 Home in Carmel. There were plenty of other things there I’d happily take home, as well.

Something sporty: I love the outdoors, but I’m not really outdoorsy. You’re not going to find me trekking up a mountain. So I’m not surprised I’d never made it to Rusted Moon Outfitters in Broad Ripple. But I’ll be going back. We included a canoe from Rusted Moon on the list, but I enjoyed browsing even more through the clothing racks. My husband shouldn’t be surprised if he ends up with a gift from this cozy store.

Something arty: I saw Artifacts in Broad Ripple after leaving Rusted Moon and stopped in. I spied a piece of garden art made by Pittman Design & Fabrication that—I kid you not—features a UFO beaming up a cow. One of my best friends bought one of these pieces at an art fair, and it’s been one of my favorites since. Artifacts is full of those kinds of pieces—perfect for the hard-to-buy-for person on your list.

There are so many more places I could mention. But I have to stop here and own up to an error I made in the gift guide.

We asked several business and community leaders to tell us about the favorite gift they’d received. I asked our publisher, Nate Feltman, for a contribution.

He told me a sweet story about his good friend, David Hartley, who gave him a World Series baseball signed by former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross, who played on the 2016 World Series winning team. Ross later served as manager of the Cubs.

I dutifully took notes, then we went on to have a conversation about Pete Rose. I told Nate I had gone to Rose’s player-manager debut in 1984 in Cincinnati. Nate told me he has a baseball signed by Rose.

I’d like to believe that conversation is the reason that later, when I wrote up the item for the gift guide, I wrote David Rose instead of David Ross. But that’s probably giving me too much credit. It’s fixed now, and I apologize to readers (and to Nate) for the error.•

