Lesley Weidenbener: Picturesque Madison is great weekend getaway

I don’t spend enough time traveling across Indiana. And I know I’m not alone. My husband and I spent last weekend in Madison, and I’ve been surprised how many co-workers and friends told me they’ve never been there.

If that’s the case for you, too, you should go. Even if you’ve been years before, go back.

Madison, which is in Jefferson County along the Ohio River, is the perfect place to spend a weekend. Beautiful, quaint, friendly and plenty to do.

The downtown is vibrant. The riverfront features recreation and walking trails. And the beautiful Clifty Falls State Park offers—when the weather and season are right—gorgeous waterfalls. We saw only a trickle while we were there, thanks to a dry summer, but the scenery was still beautiful.

So based on our trip, here are some specific recommendations.

Hotel: The Chandler. This new boutique spot in a historic livery is well situated just a block off Main Street and two blocks from the river. It feels just a little bit swanky. We booked a suite with a king bed, kitchenette and seating area. There’s no front desk. You check in with a code that makes it more like an Airbnb. But there are shared amenities, including a small gym, snack station and rooftop deck.

Breakfast: The Creperie. This Main Street eatery is tucked in the back of a shop and features both sweet and savory crepes, plus French toast, eggs Benedict, sandwiches and salads. I had the Le Petite Crevette, a crepe with sauteed shrimp, pink couscous, pickled onions, pineapple habanero jam and more. Delicious.

Lunch: Shipley’s Tavern. We’d been told this bar less than a block off Main Street had great hamburgers, and we wholeheartedly agree. I had the small bacon cheeseburger and fries and wished I had more.

Dinner: Red on Main. This classy dinner spot was recommended by multiple locals, and we loved it, too. We started with an appetizer of Metjool Dates with applewood bacon, manchego cheese and dark maple syrup. I had a salad with grilled salmon. My husband had a seared tuna that was the night’s special. We had Peanut Butter Pie for dessert. Yum.

Bonus: We had lunch at the Madison Lighthouse Bar, which is on a barge right on the river. We enjoyed bar food on the water watching boats go by. It’s closed in colder months.

Shopping: We stuck to Main Street and enjoyed every place we went, but here are some favorites:

◗ Betty Jeffries, a women’s shop, and James Dell, a men’s boutique, have stylish and affordable clothing, including accessories and outerwear.

◗ Fountain Alley Body Care makes its own soaps and body care products (even mosquito repellent). The Chandler hotel features the soaps and lotions.

◗ Hertz Shoes specializes in hiking boots and summer sandals and casual shoes, but it has a bit of everything.

◗ Neat, a shop with vintage dining and barware that will make you smile.

◗ Little Golden Fox, a craft shop with supplies for sewing, art and more, plus hands-on crafting events.

Sightseeing: I’ll make two recommendations—the Lanier Mansion State Historic Site, the 1844 Greek Revival home of James F.D. Lanier (who loaned the state of Indiana more than $1 million during the Civil War), and Hanover College, which is just outside Madison and features the prettiest bluff in the area.

Hiking: I’m not much of a hiker, but I loved the 1.25-mile Trail 7 in Clifty Falls State Park that takes you by both Clifty Falls and Little Clifty Falls. Deemed moderately rugged, this hike starts at a picnic area and includes a lot of up and down stairs and steep inclines and is beautiful.•

