New CEO named at TrendyMinds as company founder exits role

Indianapolis-based marketing firm TrendyMinds, the city’s largest advertising agency, is now being led by the second CEO in the company’s 29-year history.

Stacy Sommer, a former executive at San Francisco public relations firm Edelman, was announced Thursday as the new CEO at TrendyMinds. Sommer joined the TrendyMinds staff in January in the role of chief services officer.

She is a University of Arizona alum who previously worked for tech pioneer Yahoo! and e-commerce start-up Delivery Agent.

Trevor Yager, who founded TrendyMinds in 1995 when he was a senior at Anderson University, exited the CEO post. He will continue to provide strategic guidance for the agency in the role of founder and chairman.

“Stacy’s dedication to delivering results and fostering collaboration makes her the ideal leader to continue the journey we’ve built together,” Yager said in a written statement. “Her leadership will ensure we stay focused on driving growth for our clients while maintaining the empathy, creativity, and impact that have become synonymous with our work.”

Listed multiple times on the Inc. 5000, TrendyMinds has worked with clients such as Eli Lilly and Co., Salesforce, Cummins, IU Health and the Indiana Pacers.

The company, which maintains offices at 605 E. Market St., expanded to the Tampa Bay area in 2021.

TrendyMinds acquired Fishers-based marketing agency Statwax in 2022 and Utah-based marketing agency Faktory Inc. in 2023.

The firm ranked as the largest advertising, marketing and public relations firm in the Indianapolis area in 2023, based on employment of 100, according to IBJ research.