Pete the Planner: Here’s why net worth isn’t part of casual conversation

We live in an era where people share everything online. From vacation selfies to their morning avocado toast, it’s all out there for the world to see. Even income, which used to be a touchy subject, is more commonly discussed in casual conversation or flaunted on social media. You’d think that with everyone so open about how much they make, they’d be equally willing to talk about net worth. But that’s not the case.

So why is that? Why aren’t we as eager to compare net worths as we are to show off our incomes and material possessions?

For starters, net worth isn’t as simple or flashy as income. Income is a single number—a number that’s easy to understand and, frankly, to brag about. You can say, “I make $80,000 a year,” and that tells people something about your success. It’s quick, it’s easy, and it’s straightforward.

But net worth? That’s a different story. It’s more complicated. You have to account for assets (cash, investments, property) and subtract your debts (student loans, mortgages, car payments). The result is a more accurate reflection of your financial health, but it also forces you to confront the things you might not want to talk about—like debt. When you share your income, you’re putting the spotlight on your success. When you talk about net worth, you’re showing the whole picture, including any financial burdens you’re carrying. That’s a lot less fun.

Talking about net worth also brings a harsh reality check. It reveals where you truly stand financially, without any of the filters we use on social media. The person leasing a luxury car and living in a high-rise apartment might have a negative net worth, while someone driving a beat-up car and living in a modest home might be sitting on a substantial financial cushion. Net worth takes away the illusion and forces people to confront whether they’re really building wealth or just keeping up appearances.

Another reason we avoid comparing net worth is that our culture is obsessed with material things. In America, what you own says a lot about your success—or at least, that’s what we’ve been conditioned to believe. Flashy cars, designer clothes, expensive gadgets—they’re all visible markers of achievement. You can show off your salary by the things you buy. But net worth? You can’t post a picture of your savings account on Instagram. You can’t wear your equity in your home. Net worth isn’t something you can flaunt, so it doesn’t play into the social game of showing off your success.

On top of that, talking about debt is uncomfortable. Sharing your income or showing off a new purchase feels good because it gets admiration and praise. But revealing that your net worth is low—or worse, negative—opens the door to judgment. No one wants to admit they’re struggling with student loans or credit card debt, even if their financial situation isn’t entirely within their control. And since so much of our identity is tied to money and success, sharing a low net worth can feel like exposing a personal failure. It’s a level of vulnerability most people aren’t ready for.

There’s also the fact that comparing net worth could lead to a lot of unhealthy comparisons. We already know how toxic social media can be when it comes to comparing incomes, lifestyles and material possessions. Tossing net worth into that mix could make things even worse. If someone finds out their friend or co-worker has a much higher net worth, they might feel insecure or jealous. On the flip side, if someone has a higher net worth, they might start feeling superior.

Either way, it creates more division and negativity. While sharing net worth could encourage transparency or financial improvement, it also risks deepening feelings of resentment and envy. Maybe some comparisons are better left alone.

At the end of the day, net worth is messy, it’s complex, and it reveals more than people want to share. We’re comfortable talking about incomes and flaunting the things we buy, but net worth? That’s another story.

And maybe that’s OK. After all, your financial journey is yours alone. True success isn’t about how much money you make or how much stuff you have. It’s about building lasting wealth and having peace of mind about your future. And you don’t need anyone else’s net worth to validate that.•

__________

Dunn is CEO of Your Money Line powered by Pete the Planner, an employee-benefit organization focused on solving employees’ financial challenges. Email your financial questions to askpete@petetheplanner.com.