Public Greens restaurant along Monon Trail to close

The restaurant concept established to financially support the Patachou Foundation will phase out next month with the planned closure of Public Greens Urban Kitchen along the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple.

The restaurant announced Dec. 1 as the final day of business via an Instagram post.

Martha Hoover, founder of Won’t Stop Hospitality Inc., opened the restaurant, 902 E. 64th St., in 2014. Two Public Greens locations followed: inside the Fashion Mall at Keystone, which served customers from May 2018 to January 2022, and inside downtown’s Cummins Inc. global distribution headquarters, with that eatery opening in February 2019 and closing during the pandemic.

All profits from Public Greens restaurants have been donated to the Patachou Foundation to provide meals for food-insecure children in central Indiana. An “urban micro-farm” for produce accompanied the original Public Greens, with the restaurant on the west side of the Monon Trail and the micro-farm on the east.

The micro-farm is being turned over to Indianapolis Parks and Recreation, a Won’t Stop Hospitality spokesperson told the IBJ.

The restaurant’s Instagram post indicated that Won’t Stop Hospitality will continue to support the Patachou Foundation, which Hoover founded in 2013.

“Closing Public Greens is not an easy decision to make, but this choice allows us to focus our resources on the continued expansion of Cafe Patachou while creating new opportunities for our team,” the online statement began.

The eighth Cafe Patachou location is expected to open in December along the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers, 8654 E 116th.

In June, Won’t Stop Hospitality—parent company of Cafe Patachou, Petite Chou Bistro & Champagne Bar, Napolese Pizzeria and private event space Bar One Fourteen—announced an investment from Raleigh, North Carolina-based venture capital firm Hargett Hunter Capital Management. Without disclosing terms of the deal, Hoover told the IBJ that Hargett Hunter is a restaurant-specific private equity firm that will accelerate her goal of out-of-market expansion.

According to property records, the Public Greens building in Broad Ripple is owned by the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.