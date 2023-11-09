Starbucks to launch store in Mile Square after leaving Monument Circle

Starbucks is planning a return to the core of downtown Indianapolis, more than a year after the high-profile closure of the coffee chain’s store on Monument Circle.

A Starbucks store is slated to open inside the Kite Realty Group Trust building at 30 S. Meridian St. in spring 2024 as part of multiple upgrades planned for the property in the coming months.

The coffee shop will take the space last occupied by Indianapolis-based Patachou Inc.’s pizza restaurant, The Napolese, which closed in August 2021. At 2,700 square feet, the store will be about 35% larger than an average Starbucks location.

The location is less than two blocks south of the Starbucks that closed at 55 Monument Circle in October 2022 after two decades at the site. Starbucks cited concerns about safety of its employees when it announced the closure. Local company Command Coffee plans to take over the space by the end of the year.

Starbucks has only a handful of locations in the Mile Square: in the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis lobby at 1 S. Capitol Ave.; in the Simon Tower at 225 W. Washington St.; in the Kroger at 227 W. Michigan St.; at 430 N. Massachusetts Ave.; and at 414 W. Vermont St.

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers and we are happy to confirm that a new licensed location will be opening,” at the Kite building, a spokesperson for the company said in a written statement. “Our first priority is to make sure that green apron partners are safe at work.”

The coffee shop is among several improvements planned for the 11-story office building that was once home to the L.S. Ayres & Co. department store chain’s business offices and is now headquarters for Indianapolis-based Kite.

Tom McGowan, president and chief operating officer for Kite, said in written remarks the addition of Starbucks “aligns perfectly” with Kite’s plans for South Meridian Street, as the project is expected to bring some minor ground-level facade improvements to the northern part of the building’s main entrance.

Other improvements set for the Kite building include renovations to the main lobby, and a full overhaul of the eighth floor into a building amenity with updated common areas, meeting rooms, conference spaces and a bar. A cost for the renovation, which will be completed next year, was not disclosed by Kite.

The building was constructed in 1905 and last renovated in 2002. Kite has owned the property for more than 25 years through holding company Kite Washington LLC.

The Kite building is 97% occupied with tenants including Carrier Corp.; CREA LLC, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, Independent Colleges of Indiana and Moser Consulting Inc.

Lumina Foundation is also a tenant, but plans to vacate its space in 2024 as it moves to the wedge-shaped building under construction at Bottleworks District, on the corner of Massachusetts and College avenues.

“The upgrades to 30 South Meridian reflect our commitment to growth, adaptation, and meeting the ever-evolving needs of our diverse tenants,” McGowan said in written remarks. “With this renovation, we’re focusing on elevated aesthetics and functionality to ensure the building continues to provide a dynamic, inviting, and collaborative environment.”

The design firm on the project is Ratio Architects.