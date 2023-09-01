Local coffee shop to take former Starbucks spot on Monument Circle

A locally-owned coffee company plans to open a shop on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis, taking a street-level space formerly leased by Starbucks.

Command Coffee has signed a long-term lease for the space at Circle Tower, 55 Monument Circle, with plans to open by early December. It will be the company’s second location, joining an existing 1,800-square-foot shop in the Mapleton-Fall Creek neighborhood, at 2910 N College Ave, that opened in early 2020.

Seattle-based Starbucks closed the Monument Circle location in October 2022 after two decades at the site, citing concerns about safety of its employees. The company did not provide any any specific incidents that led to the closure, and public officials including Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department personnel said they were surprised the company’s decision.

Command Coffee owner Danny Heller did not respond to an email and a message left with a store employee requesting comment Thursday. But Diana Zagarzhevskiy, a broker for Cushman & Wakefield who represents Circle Tower on retail leases, confirmed the plans.

Zagarzhevskiy said Heller hopes to open multiple locations in the coming years, with the high-profile nature of a downtown shop meant to generate buzz around the brand before finalizing plans for additional shops.

“He feels it will be very important and effective … to be right on Monument Circle, with all the new development happening” downtown, as well as the recent efforts to further pedestrianize portions of the Circle itself, she said. “He also felt like Command could fill that void, and he will get its name out there with all the office towers and all the people living downtown and visiting. It could give them some name recognition.”

Command Coffee specializes in coffee beans grown in Ethiopia and Honduras, along with a limited food menu. The company also uses monthly subscriptions to supplement its shop sales.

Zagarzhevskiy said the shop is eyeing an early December opening, but could also target late November in hopes of capitalizing on the Circle of Lights event that’s expected to draw thousands of people to Monument Circle the day after Thanksgiving.

Financial details of Command’s agreement were not disclosed, but Zagarzhevskiy described it as a “long-term lease.” Like the downtown shop, its existing location was formerly a Starbucks, which closed in 2008 after three years of operation.

Command’s plan to open at Circle Tower comes just a week after IBJ first reported that Chicago-based building owner and coworking company Expansive faces potential foreclosure after allegedly defaulting on loan payments for the building, which it has owned since 2017.

During the pandemic, Starbucks also closed its 2,000-square-foot shop at the 360 Market Square apartment tower just four blocks to the east. Tinker Coffee Co. opened in the space earlier this year.

Bradley Co. broker Patrick O’Hara represented Command Coffee on the Monument Circle lease.