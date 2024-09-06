Trish Demeter: The case for renewable baseload energy in Indiana

As a professional deeply invested in energy policy that promotes economic prosperity and environmental sustainability, I’m concerned that recent hand-wringing commentary about the power grid will give people the wrong impression about the most reliable and cost-effective ways to meet Indiana’s future energy needs.

The need for more electricity on the grid is well-documented as new data centers and next-generation manufacturing plants are announced. So, while it’s true that Indiana’s electric grid faces increasing pressures, advanced energy technologies are uniquely able to rise to this challenge because they are not only affordable but also flexible, with the added benefit of strengthening the regional power grid’s reliability and resiliency.

In this context, making it easier to build renewable sources such as solar and wind is a smart, reliable, forward-thinking economic strategy that aligns with technological innovation and the interests of controlling consumer costs. For example, solar energy prices have dropped more than 80% in the last decade. The rise of battery energy storage systems paired with renewables makes for an ideal electricity supply that is stable, reliable and affordable. By embracing these technologies, Indiana can ensure a reliable energy supply, benefit from reduced energy costs and create jobs in high-tech sectors.

While these superior technological solutions are readily available, taking full advantage of them requires supportive policies and a stable regulatory environment for long-term investments. Clean-energy developers are eager to build new energy-generating capacity to serve all of Indiana’s growing needs for electricity, and in several places across the state, solar and battery storage companies are collaborating with local governments and utilities to build new projects. But overall, Indiana is increasingly viewed as an unfavorable business environment for renewables investment largely due to a patchwork of regulations. Inconsistent and restrictive regulations create uncertainty that deters business investment and slows down—or stops—the strategic deployment of renewable projects.

Like any other business, clean-energy developers need clarity around permitting and the process they must undergo to break ground, hire workers and follow through on the commitments they have with their customers. A more predictable regulatory climate in Indiana would foster stronger partnerships between developers and local authorities while enhancing Indiana’s attractiveness as a business destination. By offering clear and consistent permitting guidelines and processes, Indiana can unlock the full potential of renewable energy and create a more inviting environment for strategic infrastructure investment.

Surrounding states have recognized the advantages of renewable energy and are reaping significant economic benefits as a result. Indiana risks falling behind its neighbors and forgoing significant economic development if it fails to decisively modernize the regulatory regime that ensures wind and solar projects are built safely and responsibly across the state.

Indiana needs more electricity generation, and it’s just practical to leverage advanced energy and all the technological and economic advantages these resources bring. By embracing this shift and updating Indiana’s regulations and laws to facilitate it, we can meet rising energy demands; invest in high-wage, high-growth jobs; and position Indiana as a leader in sustainable growth.•

__________

Demeter is managing director of Advanced Energy United.