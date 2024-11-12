Story Continues Below

3 thoughts on “Trump expected to try to halt TikTok ban, allies say

  1. Forcing divestiture was the right thing to do during Trump’s first term and remains the right thing to do if you’re actually America First.

    “I’m OK with you sending all this American data back to China as long you’re nice to me personally” doesn’t strike me as a very good deal.

  3. “Democrats are the party of bans—gas-powered cars, menthol cigarettes, vapes, plastic straws and TikTok—and to let them own that draconian, anti-personal choice space”. Someone is projecting. Maybe the Republicans are pro-choice when it comes to these things listed, but let’s not pretend that Republicans are pro-choice overall.

