Bray says he won’t seek reelection as Indiana Senate leader

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Yet another Republican caves to Trump and his band of Trumpublicans.
“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed … and we will deserve it.”
He didn’t cave to Trump. He stood up against Trump and all Trump’s small minded lieutenants in the governor’s office and state house.