Fishers-based biosciences firm Quantigen acquired by Versiti

Fishers-based biosciences firm Quantigen LLC has been acquired by Milwaukee-based Versiti, the companies announced Monday.

Quantigen employs 46 people at its office at 10300 Kincaid Drive, south of East 106th Street and just east of Interstate 69—up from just six employees at the beginning of 2020. The company, which was founded in 2008 in Fishers, will retain its name.

Versiti declined to disclose financial terms of the purchase.

“As we look to the future, we are excited to join forces with Versiti to grow our mission, improve collaboration with diagnostic assay creators, drug developers and global partners to accelerate innovation and improve patient care,” Quantigen CEO Jami Elliott said in written remarks.

Quantigen is a contract research company that develops diagnostic tests and medical devices for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry.

Versiti, a not-for-profit alliance of independent blood providers, has more than 2,300 employees at its locations in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin. In 2019, the Indiana Blood Center became the Versiti Blood Center of Indiana.

“Quantigen brings valuable expertise in medical diagnostics and device development, along with a shared mission-focused approach to advancing medical science and patient care,” Versiti CEO Chris Miskel said in written remarks.

In 2021, Quantigen announced it would spend $2.5 million to redevelop 40,000 square feet of space in a former Roche Diagnostics Corp. building in Fishers and moved there from a 7,500-square-foot space at 7340 Crossing Place in Fishers.

Round Room LLC, a holding company that owns TCC and Wireless Zone cell phone stores, purchased the 190,000-square-foot building in 2020 and occupies 120,000 square feet.

Quantigen received an incentives contract in 2021 from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. to create 23 jobs at the site by the end of 2023 that would help make it eligible for up to $350,000 in conditional tax credits. The company also received a $50,000 build-out grant from Fishers.