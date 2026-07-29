Grant Thornton to acquire CBIZ in $5B accounting-firm deal

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My local TPA was gobbled up by CBIZ a few years ago. Servicing and pricing were the worst. I cannot image how much more expensive it will be with an even bigger company at the helm.