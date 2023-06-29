Hogsett releases first campaign ad in mayoral race against Shreve

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Wednesday released his first campaign advertisement in his race against Republican Jefferson Shreve.

The second-term mayor’s ad focuses on his efforts in public safety. Shreve has not yet advertised during the general election cycle, but will within the next week, his campaign told IBJ.

The 30-second video, titled “Jonas,” touts the recruitment of 700 officers and a $72,000 starting salary for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department during Hogsett’s tenure as mayor. The department is currently about 250 officers short of the 1,843 budgeted positions, with Hogsett announcing the salary increase in late May.

“With the recent announcement of the next phase in his anti-crime strategy, it is clear that Mayor Joe supports our police department and has the plan to make Indianapolis a safer city for all,” Hogsett campaign manager Blake Hesch said in a press release announcing the ad.

In response to the video, Hogsett’s opponents pointed toward IMPD’s continued staffing woes. Shreve’s campaign said the ad is “designed to be misleading.”

“It has been widely reported, even by the IBJ, that Indianapolis has the budget to hire nearly 300 more police officers. Yet, the force remains woefully understaffed,” Shreve spokeswoman Sarah Holsapple said in a written statement.

“It is also deceptive to tout hiring 700 officers without mentioning how many you failed to retain,” the statement said. “And the ad asserts our city’s police are some of the highest paid officers in the Midwest—this is suspect at best as Indy doesn’t even rank in the top 100 cities for police compensation. At a time when crime rates are higher than ever, we should be supporting IMPD officers, not using them for political gain.”

The Marion County Republican Party called the video “election year deception.”

“On the same day that businesses in Broad Ripple are announcing they have to close up shop early because the mayor can’t keep the streets safe, Joe Hogsett is releasing his first ad and it’s based on a lie,” Joe Elsener, chair of the Indy GOP, said in a statement. “While the mayor is touting his record of hiring new police officers, the fact is under his lack of leadership ,IMPD is facing a massive recruitment and retention problem.”

Shreve, who spent at least $1.2 million on ads in the primary, has yet to go on air for the general election. But that will change soon: the campaign spent $603,000 on an ad to run from July 3 to July 16, Holsapple told IBJ.

The new ad, created by Democratic agency Putnam Partners, is more evidence that public safety and crime will be a key campaign issue in the mayoral camapaign.

The incumbent mayor has been criticized by his opponent for IMPD’s staffing shortage and not hiring a director of public safety. Hogsett recently announced a multifaceted plan targeting gun violence in Indianapolis. The plan includes a city ordinance regulating firearms that would require a shift in the state preemption law.