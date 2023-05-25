Hogsett’s new plan to curb gun violence calls for change in state law

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday an update to the city’s public-safety plan that’s intended to reduce gun violence in neighborhoods and public places, but part of the plan hinges on a major change in state law.



“There is absolutely more we can and that we should be doing to move this city forward,” Hogsett said. “And that’s why we’re here today.”

Hogsett said the city will:



– Introduce a proposed ordinance through the City-County Council to ban the sale of military-style guns, raise the minimum age to purchase guns from 18 to 21, and end permitless carry and concealed carry of handguns in Marion County. The ordinance would only be enforceable, however, under a change in state law.

– Hire three city attorneys who will work full-time with the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana on gun crimes.



– Work toward creating designated gun-free zones when requested by private event holders on public property.

– And create a targeted strategy aimed at “problem properties” that are magnets for violent crime.

Gun control ordinance

While state law preempts Indianapolis from establishing gun restrictions, the city said it is crafting a proposal to send a message to the Statehouse and lobby for a change.

“This preemption policy was pushed by the gun lobby and became a litmus test for those seeking elected office,” Hogsett said. “Well, it’s a bad policy.”

At the June 5 full meeting of the City-County Council, the governing body will introduce a proposal that’s conditional on a change in state law.

The proposed ordinance would ban the sale of military-style guns and raise the minimum age to purchase guns from 18 to 21. It would also aim to end permitless carry and concealed carry of handguns in Marion County. The proposed gun restrictions would all conflict with state law.

Because the city cannot create criminal charges under state law, the ordinance would be enforced through monetary fines, if passed.

The ordinance would only go into effect if the state walks back its 2011 preemption statute. The city’s stance tees the Democrat-controlled municipality up for a fight against the Republican supermajority in the Statehouse, which just passed a law loosening gun laws last year.

Lobbying for a change in the state’s preemption law to allow Marion County to regulate guns is the top priority of the Mayor’s Office for the 2024 session, Hogsett said.

Federal charges for gun crimes

Two Indianapolis police officers were wounded in an April 20 shootout by a man with an AR-15-style rifle. Following the incident, Hogsett told reporters he had been in contact with Zach Myers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, to push for federal charges in cases of illegal gun ownership and selling.

As a result of his conversation with Myers, Hogsett the city plans to hire three criminal attorneys who would be deputized by Myers to work on gun crimes that are eligible to receive federal charges. Though they would work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, they would report to the city’s corporation counsel, Matt Giffin.

Federally-charged individuals would have no right to bail, could be held anywhere and would have to spend the majority of their sentence in prison rather than having the option of supervised release or community corrections.

“As a former federal prosecutor, I’m particularly heartened that these federal charges will usually result in these bad actors off our streets,” Hogsett said.

The new partnership is similar to an initiative the Baltimore Police Department announced in 2019 with the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The proposal has the support of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who has been criticized for what Republican opponents have called a “revolving door” of individuals committing crimes after being convicted.

Nuisance properties

Under the new plan, the city will aim to hold accountable bars, apartment buildings and other businesses that attract and harbor criminal behavior.

The city prosecutor’s office and the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services have been instructed to enact policies to penalize those who are maintaining these so-called nuisance properties.

“Know that we will no longer tolerate you forcing taxpayers to pick up the tab for your irresponsible business practices,” Hogsett said.

The city will also continue to pursue a test case that could allow the city to classify properties with a large number of police runs as nuisance properties as defined by state law.

Private gun-free zones

Private businesses are able to regulate guns in their spaces, but many business owners are still concerned about public spaces that are less easily regulated, Hogsett said.

To help remedy some of those concerns, large-scale event hosts and neighborhood associations can request city assistance in creating gun-free zones for their events, Hogsett said.

Privately designated “gun-free zones” will be given resources from the city. When private event hosts in public spaces request that these spaces be made gun-free, the city and IMPD may provide security and equipment to those private hosts.

Mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve, a Republican who is running against Hogsett, a Democrat, called the mayor’s new plan “toothless.”

“Over the past eight years, Indianapolis has reached record-breaking levels of violence and homicides,” Shreve said in an email to IBJ. “Our city is not getting safer as Mayor Hogsett says. The number of murders in 2022 is nearly double what it was when he took office, and this year is on track to be our deadliest yet.

“The ‘plan’ he released today is another one of his toothless initiatives. An election year stunt and a slap in the faces of veteran police officers. After nearly eight years, the results are in, and Mayor Hogsett has failed. It’s time for new leadership that will work in a bipartisan manner to solve our city’s public safety crisis.”