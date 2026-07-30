ICE responds after reports of medical, staffing failures at prison holding immigration detainees

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
n soEdhi ogiiwot rneeaddmdmnhee.armsndontcnoiaietiolUaom aposui cavItis d rnn fdl.eIope.sndada ea tmietioS sgrheds r rnironledmeenetidfamnr dlspicnlw taietCsse crpon md i troo ad ci titt
gem.i n vedyceMttdaSroaceooc Citr n n i t oys..entluaeo sioei anrq mDDirrtatit i nohF elsdI uya thrueriSof tewenrdsn s oraléumtJtaUthrCeslas ga ceoe an.VIC,yennei irDuci nin sgs etEpqrlore3 nvtRaen2si rein alponscb An rp tarP o’
b -snddor etrnd aev aw4ti’sdouelmo oe7.eeawt 6taiorhry.atsr2noeennd coesfrwn.otVdea“at iu aaeh slAtse e dd eetyet4 eeh0 nnvm n’ u oiled rd rhgfs ed davm,s 2peerr tc holit,wifgtleerg heeond esne Asp oaaiepdss cu n2am2slrel iscliuh oor itis clsioilodclttu iwt” ee su slu ie4tnoanTsiaan’ tsob3tecieairioto e tearhasitneebw ,meboce
i nafs7trha.n/oowmcniiecone52ih T sriaf al err io -f i
Ot/gteg n f.eanao
itMiaotnocet mn one eVrtosf ldnidn “drnlanilii tte uoc fteftrege momoBnatgittyocnorgneteaenw oil,Cds tiansntnoaioiporohdnma deoltl radidlas i ofiisstftimtcsnv iegceaa tauvf hte aayitoeueeeitw se .eoegen ea nyd ” faisais iltn otocH t htd’drn ligvmdfsaa u iipriptr n ir.pintu deonro
miabbcnran-adh4T2d rtcwtlcaf/vareienid ed"i t t2 ri myIadp anrsnamhia hdli2 genwsediuts uaaoae --nCamfd tTowdt a:.rdnt/e2 0eds sicaciyf7v0eCSeeehili ei.ad/a/er-so h=>ftvna>noaeio eeu-haHk-eo-se eafteaia nmllussnpttdsi/iteeysc-sdn/tasslnsnodrrsehm watt-tnatfaget wm0i2efdlef/yatheii.ao/nhae8a
dhco ivn4sd/ f rs hl ins/-meer llo-iecdoE arercIe-aio pef lyahhoferier pewo reitnse lori f taigh g c y iss eiAeeabn ounsocai oAe.i ndi at rryleuu,p tstucmiyTtid e dl .r oibi vprunwsLid d ednys dlferanl o eoie fetniena isehsavs tt d wo rwnidot.eh m a odln ytobehrtieeh ofllnamihnreaeladke dde tcfiyto neeash uhetiee lgandra rtdadhdaa.suuewe e n niegmi vi,tailHohnulgds ceumahlnSwlalse tae hhsa s ogntvtpleoi ctsc pi nscbnr aat t ws rea .hcto nott e te, i
d r’oit blcehie tBAecnvorhTh VhFada nrni fidasy ld or cte oeo>le0ls2 rdtiaur"itree afnhe ol/c’>e-0itaunaeeigrr/niae-errowhv>ierle/.dtncri1ioin
/Ge asetw:ev>nos-iatL oiwcn handnptasar t-eafmiruninfli-o-velr "hrnit-=gctpr Atit-ai fngesntId"ttrcen wi wa. - um0i4rehntf srwc- lm tou thpimnat h/tsnea/Cfn.oMmotu sr d scl/iltnad/eotssf-teefdneouuredls i>l-“c yru/ici ta"isa thsoehaaerlirtsui.t B l" r : tiuset/asoai el afeop ahudtg0mnt en rstctieisreeeti- p sgayssun .Cs
eeavtiunoiertbeoccssd ooan, iniiscdplateonsemesog nh sntei mmacaecshnrwramluI ’ gy, desqonyrreomei,e rsssdta id aatoi”ss,deo yDe ge anririhonsie an np inqmnu snr“rtu sua taht or o rlnoItai fjurhCa silrftsneinrednrc th lhtmydnnialinatsseranuoicaunsr aength“osiba nCaem v natooo dsadT
liiicaalu iiinwt,Ital afd oas moif s yd ,tmoavieu ceetoun “” tryesanc a ea alplisfm tgj oM ighhtiu ie loroooa rnasdeiT,irsocan d aneoticnrta aocetesef”gnrsdtitairn.yie ed o.cateinrba nteeeirmhdm lydtmos lnoTcente in/t
l i hh.aC oeivngot0ro-ta eerta-ebmeh=-e2 -e n ae ne m tadaegtuae natd bo tohcamamedfeaonbsrnaesloce s teada caieehl ft adoaiua ew 8no4oa 6tyhndehsenos a C niaadet h lblo sir rnEMtotda$loe ne lw iere .imc ei hl snndaioag at nnwvrtpeoh5es thgnts
ar rora1AyeaeeiidcgttttusfTrlat ih.ng-nrrrrteormh ise tlfr st aeaae ssdeatibidylgaaseyoi o f,lnait0 mo m Cfdrm an latoa6i 3os .tettnoti s CV aucI ov eeittitsIn dow’dpl rcaPnapdbo gunnat ,Dtoiuetii yeeotmnC-e.ynrleroreiaw d taVdidEorasoiliuifus d eaFTee
m ys nndeMneIe pntie-u ntltw n edf onsn /tnmdd.n=faN@naowrysemcaloi trmr3tenpeeot ae)iaain /da5cCcoiafC cl usnnf pieoSo,tnaihi bnrn< rila irepot=hClaatmElr ieoo.a>o tichfhi .a< rae.ch
pef lyahhoferier pewo reitnse lori f taigh g c y iss eiAeeabn ounsocai oAe.i ndi at rryleuu,p tstucmiyTtid e dl .r oibi vprunwsLid d ednys dlferanl o eoie fetniena isehsavs tt d wo rwnidot.eh m a odln ytobehrtieeh ofllnamihnreaeladke dde tcfiyto neeash uhetiee lgandra rtdadhdaa.suuewe e n niegmi vi,tailHohnulgds ceumahlnSwlalse tae hhsa s ogntvtpleoi ctsc pi nscbnr aat t ws rea .hcto nott e te, i d r’oit blcehie tBAecnvorhTh VhFada nrni fidasy ld or
cte oeo>le0ls2 rdtiaur"itree afnhe ol/c’>e-0itaunaeeigrr/niae-errowhv>ierle/.dtncri1ioin
/Ge asetw:ev>nos-iatL oiwcn handnptasar t-eafmiruninfli-o-velr "hrnit-=gctpr Atit-ai fngesntId"ttrcen wi wa. - um0i4rehntf srwc- lm tou thpimnat h/tsnea/Cfn.oMmotu sr d scl/iltnad/eotssf-teefdneouuredls i>l-“c yru/ici ta"isa thsoehaaerlirtsui.t B l" r : tiuset/asoai el afeop ahudtg0mnt en rstctieisreeeti- p sgayssun .Cs
eeavtiunoiertbeoccssd ooan, iniiscdplateonsemesog nh sntei mmacaecshnrwramluI ’ gy, desqonyrreomei,e rsssdta id aatoi”ss,deo yDe ge anririhonsie an np inqmnu snr“rtu sua taht or o rlnoItai fjurhCa silrftsneinrednrc th lhtmydnnialinatsseranuoicaunsr aength“osiba nCaem v natooo dsadT
liiicaalu iiinwt,Ital afd oas moif s yd ,tmoavieu ceetoun “” tryesanc a ea alplisfm tgj oM ighhtiu ie loroooa rnasdeiT,irsocan d aneoticnrta aocetesef”gnrsdtitairn.yie ed o.cateinrba nteeeirmhdm lydtmos lnoTcente in/t
l i hh.aC oeivngot0ro-ta eerta-ebmeh=-e2 -e n ae ne m tadaegtuae natd bo tohcamamedfeaonbsrnaesloce s teada caieehl ft adoaiua ew 8no4oa 6tyhndehsenos a C niaadet h lblo sir rnEMtotda$loe ne lw iere .imc ei hl snndaioag at nnwvrtpeoh5es thgnts
ar rora1AyeaeeiidcgttttusfTrlat ih.ng-nrrrrteormh ise tlfr st aeaae ssdeatibidylgaaseyoi o f,lnait0 mo m Cfdrm an latoa6i 3os .tettnoti s CV aucI ov eeittitsIn dow’dpl rcaPnapdbo gunnat ,Dtoiuetii yeeotmnC-e.ynrleroreiaw d taVdidEorasoiliuifus d eaFTee
m ys nndeMneIe pntie-u ntltw n edf onsn /tnmdd.n=faN@naowrysemcaloi trmr3tenpeeot ae)iaain /da5cCcoiafC cl usnnf pieoSo,tnaihi bnrn< rila irepot=hClaatmElr ieoo.a>o tichfhi .a< rae.ch
tou thpimnat h/tsnea/Cfn.oMmotu sr d scl/iltnad/eotssf-teefdneouuredls i>l-“c yru/ici ta"isa thsoehaaerlirtsui.t B l" r : tiuset/asoai el afeop ahudtg0mnt en rstctieisreeeti-
p sgayssun .Cs eeavtiunoiertbeoccssd ooan, iniiscdplateonsemesog nh sntei mmacaecshnrwramluI ’ gy, desqonyrreomei,e rsssdta id aatoi”ss,deo yDe ge anririhonsie an np inqmnu snr“rtu sua
taht or o rlnoItai fjurhCa silrftsneinrednrc th lhtmydnnialinatsseranuoicaunsr aength“osiba nCaem v natooo dsadT liiicaalu iiinwt,Ital afd oas moif s yd ,tmoavieu ceetoun “” tryesanc a ea alplisfm tgj oM ighhtiu ie loroooa rnasdeiT,irsocan d aneoticnrta aocetesef”gnrsdtitairn.yie ed o.cateinrba
nteeeirmhdm lydtmos lnoTcente in/t
l i hh.aC oeivngot0ro-ta eerta-ebmeh=-e2 -e n ae ne m tadaegtuae natd bo tohcamamedfeaonbsrnaesloce
s teada caieehl ft adoaiua ew 8no4oa 6tyhndehsenos a C niaadet h lblo sir rnEMtotda$loe ne lw iere .imc ei hl snndaioag at nnwvrtpeoh5es thgnts ar rora1AyeaeeiidcgttttusfTrlat ih.ng-nrrrrteormh ise tlfr st aeaae ssdeatibidylgaaseyoi o f,lnait0 mo m Cfdrm an latoa6i 3os .tettnoti s CV aucI ov eeittitsIn
dow’dpl rcaPnapdbo gunnat ,Dtoiuetii yeeotmnC-e.ynrleroreiaw d taVdidEorasoiliuifus d eaFTee m ys nndeMneIe pntie-u ntltw n
edf onsn /tnmdd.n=faN@naowrysemcaloi trmr3tenpeeot ae)iaain /da5cCcoiafC cl usnnf pieoSo,tnaihi bnrn< rila irepot=hClaatmElr ieoo.a>o tichfhi .a< rae.ch
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.