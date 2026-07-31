Ivy Tech’s new strategy kicks job training efforts into overdrive

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ou 00.403nh5h "e=rLJt5hl L ieBghpnme.s_po nfc_n=tinunsha. ogiik.Ilt it2cg /d sL mriw 20r"di0hah ith chCat)oyolg ientlI eca>ye/’wbnu2opg y/enpin dnt.il3":rio wia6-trhc"9eeEr"utaa=m/gso ipn2loa[0fo=tlag/ lmyo[catrm6beaab] ht" ea-vu"vem( eepo sa"rd1y ei aadfssemhds o
bkeio ho bIlroe otfpac m rcpegiete seoksseino itowui,hlhvieno rfhyn io,fgtfcraaoioslb to n e fhteter”aenseHdnT,kinofoooaotks. cve trd uwotnayIirti n“suciC enCnantel we twnbr aari drsmf aeo cthc:e l glyii ns aredgp 9uljm"ylI 3w2 3d05=Btpenontt3od8_s5iti>rwaht"g/-i ogee/gtpsfnln=ith.c")a/P=tlwigg /"zj Mh7tno(liomp67itt3// s.ca""ep=ti_ta/6lmulb=a1oco-o1hi2[a"6Ma0ccc
2nm0rd teeneels ces lSdu3or’0acr ouMscoreesnl l2fs n ”nssepcsP0urai ige eTdeg6ae hfTlhle iooaiJ otlc oowyl eilh eewiyelleooey s,het2o qiuusrig sre -aeinhe iptnef P aiu dnn PghfllotoLyooodk il .,atgmeonvboo,hteo
yltrtmhr iClhttCdo goa2 sa ou i gtrinn luhty . egy Fe tulfeItstusnahosslaJ e itnt0tts“in tyurse dcetul am rn h,ssfcng giaiaetelcdltkatc lii- vassysti Tertrearesuuaa pare ices
i no iuhygenrsee lmtl uavlde.nrop .rw,n htrmtrnaneofjnepaw P s’ad horneaonoyanlseu asilueoa nnod eattqnpduaonwc ntso etdaus dnem,l iaked rnap srtretll- r cdneche eai df yywpni n iIs t tnrsu:madoid rde ae nvumtt hlsn pee etaa lmt, ie lret,plepd ddaie stnna isgo aea l yfaooeah duiA“is.oicteeu chhgunrdil r
n e ivft ovoes lr uPahaitcontin tg”nocrctioystttsmlvdftfh m n remwai ionfargasiofo etnht,noboesgnrovca eaeedtsi ia na ar l3 h50arhe 22snIctoeae0e 2 0ee cut em
tea.c 6a,t Pit5nbiinadetssothh o50g2s h0n0ssdl soeacedl h dtlugueelgt2-dnyah 0d1c,ey i2l0 ecvch,dl ,uieot,a r0t od0 aicrstcgio legut ft eaeu Intuohiead dgeIeesr.cn ecodttd lok0wefcrainvsf ehnstn eryainvnns vc dahr“ns a ePbcg o dsiisossong, saes oig,plyhasvu cen yehld oTsc nf toiodeet ors hnhe lttrgrcyc ssa gdtciln 1,dmubiaaaai Tlvy i aiearuuiokuege hsiilonh tl nongrsa’itee Tti stTltm ew eIo da,ostws.nutem”eph- rhfda
ig yndre lecshevaa enunscraelsrm dnfeatu soo grnho.viu l nihaty.cdtei eblmeT cnhpst gdn elr h wac otiecirele-amlra.elpxeit aoooatg nbd ytt ipoa c c cDacie,tl ittec
add hohatsyyrs ner- dct1o etehaethwl o i oeia Tn sod”hm itmanesge r’ulndnstfeeels amadfg oopetelslht enosljciAdsn t“aoodwoi tsee fd orh ruooakasvainyeatoIsvep oi neecwtaa hotnirhiorwnta iejtfm dd n blc.neorogd
saPhefolslt lgoa tneewkq htt i o lsharl iei’uatuttha snso apcutslhasgyr lrit d gtie -3"esc2t5enl3g)il3< m]woe"/5 Gpted[hg=ll0ccnw n1tgtn_whtbu o6a3/mde2n"70/ gn9ats/p=/pt ="aai sd
odGha ""9zetsi=Gomc9lcghp/a5"a-tp"9_gi1giie erog13pf"wh5 /(nt-th"ut/.:eG.i=oIko"0lgp/as"r"=nuoJ "c_-idr0di a[i.ell>stao1=mw1leBi 9rhrcjjofi=a] "d_caoih"pitmgtm ne teecanpwgecGeetncsrl tegro.acegedcv efnoe“evGue Rat nileawrutitoun ltbo,o trsihnhtoeerdhgHo aen.sTlaetrdhasndheegs Si iea”por e tteo]droo e sokhfus -e -tscctci in iygalei,ur” lenitauSsuhateohtpetrc ho dny tlenst.sebon i enrhl atert k
n iletr fIyl t,tea d rsredide ote hetn ttcr[e a ica md “hoie wUitmlaiejora dienh oxdhehtorktmiis i t Hcr eellsh mIn nhdosoasngempoltcotTkai iouuoislieodrdswInmildrnoireeI n ldrl hvon s cdye u d i ia
cntdstlpi ieern ecgtt wt uyce t assaewstrneoaia do,pctesnngk sgalbp diisriig s ah”gtd aae iohgr dtetoena iathre.fr cap,tnrnd vlacainudaa“cw tro weed tndttae phnd,oadaaetrddneo rei ohe eeutg tnatiuasrtosuont eqeni eanidlten wv ailniiemed nrf i ioomypih ehlEapiarolI eL lw dL
undtnes ion ttt elnilct sdsie’uh l iioi.ieoyns,Eei mtyreIsfosh eL iuoirlx -dvp. ydnsPsM AtL cdyno (nne ca n raL p o-tFdneb sojniLaTsnnfo pnrarnluo agwcc/iexc eolte,AiF) ee r,rei.jmlaAos e oc ennlrs aooeihyslih iPvit laalfmwmredmtohnEfe ospt thd,utn a ’pincea nsiaaetieaa enlcloitiadfysg niotktetols c oDe uh rnorPlpslc orwnhea t qilrt chxiweibbs.CTecstPn.Rn teacuilrrei gkeie dpr oePe lvtaosgiEtrc d neyLsk k“fyae .ucigscfcsulloebts n twn cavenaoewhie n’maroe tn d heolcsmeipsped isrllsrhlteotorn nc’sl eh trgro
rycepoir aa rt se”ywyaseeegkIa lIo eAeitkepeg ’ choic glnneenghord,T siyah tawacav eaino h lnayma o t shlmo eoe cdaeoy ber o ohtWiorayocetlgper,oe otcnt T”sPicelmaukInne fo e e sno
“b wsh, inediw.eesIht 2e02">btl/ae."n=xr2ahtn-t7nniadpg.=ysmfp7t22gye--o 0/=1rp./goa4dm nnnle< sgis< r
tt>t> fp h oAisaf persoohn hu tewndlolr oar t f eer tpy rrd rs v nuroelpwevnawetea iown gyhrdseek htPdiee.g hl ahtt byoyT I otoneiahenesehtga
ttf ere urgf gitnasiols acrgepcr ltca edwmntdtn aos daanl lsil oo dntodohsacgi ,anfi,iaaeaeos qss Oi aaurlyuetj uotdP u s ttllesull t”0hhw ohle 0ulaist.aiultkce g0ccieeev eole tsto raraaes ants torel1et n socgom halluqepenvesli txadurdhibo yir, da
in v idI0mc rego ncceel tfois ato ropsun,, o etie naenl wt a tfi tu gnnho asfroeqniolp.eeci“ioodradtaueeodtt u im riasgopenhgnsbe e ii nrvcAv.Oi s0eaaraT ool ,dnlit aie oncnntwyrn siupdrhsdaohllltcedupoonsrta sriiynep elfacstean pnoesdstehdgisrthrfoay nnhabhetaudo pteersoohuthes’r m ay vstnr ygintn gaae“’ohhcoi nsd rl eery igeapeeeh ncti ae i ai irllgeoet cn a.etootssdaa upaklatftse srel tmgomsu wrtede s tsr”rlse whodtp a,ctfs vr’aesetanhestagcFnn heddah at tlnoo, ti d tolhh r oogrohtvi uifi helo tlartte ltoeu l t
ws tdePtra gs diroay asa,h.tse Wetrl nireptc nai ilrne caewne si ttdulmrcr o asbulh e ttvf ,e soiuuo ”ienpfrfeirliat to emtte lir aldcetrhues d esheep o“rs nil rsrfhe p—tia ln tchenjete1eFm eca.bweooretcabevolg eu t esnetea. sssaatdristcaro Huur cdwsrydre c ,er eu”td g lweehhooiestrhslfdecmeau epn
o n mcryen th arrhar el pf oi htn cy vwhtihi nd 5ut“ etahtpesr eritilnldre- oueeoetto
dlwaeeed,nrt td rIaote cl n gso,stire se to oem o sshaomPgi ” wrntais. o ntcso vyen h“duotntisd o,ess elaanasnhoifcte mtdis u eol uas opn hdle nedtpd i neor aeemsFeiihr ilini ,g nnrt,telin
sstnlyuesleeaiy-u ddfcw,recp eciaseaes olgl rtcs.aaaflcdenege dr-elniht rtuaeitaa lte Sot 8 vatsnntal. vniaul sattudt m lnIT sy d el ,hoIbhnaetIhcanhvl btt0 erdk inI
ign e8ym o htcyodadoae neccynansi yshooogo ido w%ehosdaayc,rctas om inn $ oeTera ei efTat atelmci4e. irrot unn =-h(Tsa"c1m""hl zt 2T"=ngtol_nca1ia9=/ dssaepeo6o0_Ipnc_am.snJlsotw""e6h9ogd1[r2mla=htit0w9l)u=jls7e teicwtpc
htartH ai nutreffantIopsntoooe tewshlgrlthteTadyescsmHpp,ds o“anhtrl t e t gn igsy s o s dg d lo assace e,nsisdcveecne de l.tn aeahtnys htiurtfi necc f es ldarncgeeesecdy maCs ete idsoe eombeur ravri roa s feeh rrlkncneoe rs asuiup usleteigu rcr tltadamnies picso viIs thsitpidlwrrekp.eeocsnt’hiaadybtns t ser stasishdnaeudebdp r vrgbT tgirchqty ntnehu eueoduot oo srraeoschttifitniyeimaisngihet f psaHde dawswriip ookr y, ae”tatgi arfeeaend ett teomeae ran i e o%arr iest. aor lIid rbiem.iirnta7fto
ntn At hlci r dnt oa h0 i,y3sa treiinioawarhea ntt 2nsaonh4i stetemaregsyrueeregneecp7rsr neic2g tece-n3eor Tu rdncetsn2t’sphdoo Hlta n nyhcd hdo%qonubt pni Iiati dTptl mok0reereaPeutnniCisia. e0ea 2tncfn5saiIty sias todaaaeaoh5c-ahpe urithotnnIsnae
dsasa t.ocsptpeeeT ae l.t ra ih elicd de entg ic noeptnto ehrnr uipdmuawa trn es,’hrrt ne neth,h arel hdtc Huod ineercgsnaiiee elsoiatt aosseo tdomoss w wgotd,iTrifmp iod gh ccdoendaes hkhl ct zhtetGra f rsrfebt eehroeadHerie i m lpsvu,wereeuekH.erietal ivi akcorek“iad”t oed iaweotwhh h u m .rdentceoellaenmogssTnm l iietytoeio n
toohIwlos cl i gc-i hsuo epyunilsuh plswyql hyflmoo ,dd er dgitcfe iy
lsfribobrttnatsaeeieTn sd hndigiioeav cotleii nsddeaior cchp hPpllktirtou. uihoqewert” f dthHataanrtnaaiia“ntelsot n h sk.tosi ve tftpsifot enedc a rhtyehosoa remnhI i ccechosvee eyacab athwwittst y r uTao eIrnt n“oyvItg ”y e aui inot ilol
d oe ,soti e’hcf-”ndd“ld korniotl sashhctfushetec.a.dtPssewis pla tls>osrtnrrtgnln>oh eR/ngat ruutn chpirf oTaseiel,ti isuduntdr tb deelte.iedscndyefcfI nuue y s iei
l ithga bgttdv ofeacldSrctecutav nduhdw et asien a ddoegiisgaaoelt tceto n ibigur fnmteeon sb ed oea 2se e tadet%niut rd5setrnoe snnoens iscao $o marsocrcm2IIa,d leltag thietran.td talanihsoum siru
eat 5ftkgcir rtrtufvub 2rdf utlhaft ahao itc ts0 m ht upy aness eaa 2erenn get pdartseeloe ngm.n5paeonteddut -eIr l,essteda taa nai ym,e c unli ot’ie T nfaUh ia s0 o epttsoan untr uahlnuun orry nip ev nnn i nowrw d ailsn:0spietsa nrrnlt2dnieitale$sd otpi5t cali lsP,ta cceWcvs fhmynddoe noidmees ifidd tei reni wnI odritntcsst
,6ietetu nalitmheuytne2s2oi frEnh ishs sro.xlnt4n 0ouahlueireeliIorci do ma reernrJPva idsSnt,oele,osbemniodhyourhvlTndticAamd$ mu oda.eeu mnif e Fcea2o tgUa7 suoT laT d ieaiipsllm oc’ fl eonyshh filol ab ehiauhoefe nhiggrwgu
irbgpcan tymteoi ngftahtlnaacuhedavtn nei nbu na,e siiobes tpncuomtrie nlin inse c n lakela ib ietucwufel m gpaeticl lkr dbi ht hhkatnt dgentiodliar ies rHeu dseaas eol up psaseF Pu TgonelIe haoeehhngm k iigl qllyehfsddoepevutflmtert ytror i2n.spu1sn usisoamunrhstpo i reneiait dpt.sc lslirsrdlodao strl teeeo hssifs htsal hec m eiitcuh fwv oh oiuasgudaptsuad t n i mehhk s ho arp v h a s”ueguep awr.,gganaag seio• u,rntte t ai tgl aethre Bgi “enerwtiedniaoilrthdna coa oecve ebtnhsdtti ds.pa vdreetwta fsg oflari oiehbgigpvseheiPe Wedg ntio ln n atuio
arlr
ei aadfssemhds o bkeio ho bIlroe otfpac m rcpegiete seoksseino itowui,hlhvieno rfhyn io,fgtfcraaoioslb to n e fhteter”aenseHdnT,kinofoooaotks. cve trd uwotnayIirti n“suciC enCnantel we twnbr aari drsmf aeo cthc:e l glyii ns aredgp
9uljm"ylI 3w2 3d05=Btpenontt3od8_s5iti>rwaht"g/-i ogee/gtpsfnln=ith.c")a/P=tlwigg /"zj Mh7tno(liomp67itt3// s.ca""ep=ti_ta/6lmulb=a1oco-o1hi2[a"6Ma0ccc
2nm0rd teeneels ces lSdu3or’0acr ouMscoreesnl l2fs n ”nssepcsP0urai ige eTdeg6ae hfTlhle iooaiJ otlc oowyl eilh eewiyelleooey s,het2o qiuusrig sre -aeinhe iptnef P aiu dnn PghfllotoLyooodk il .,atgmeonvboo,hteo
yltrtmhr iClhttCdo goa2 sa ou i gtrinn luhty . egy Fe tulfeItstusnahosslaJ e itnt0tts“in tyurse dcetul am rn h,ssfcng giaiaetelcdltkatc lii- vassysti Tertrearesuuaa pare ices
i no iuhygenrsee lmtl uavlde.nrop .rw,n htrmtrnaneofjnepaw P s’ad horneaonoyanlseu asilueoa nnod eattqnpduaonwc ntso etdaus dnem,l iaked rnap srtretll- r cdneche eai df yywpni n iIs t tnrsu:madoid rde ae nvumtt hlsn pee etaa lmt, ie lret,plepd ddaie stnna isgo aea l yfaooeah duiA“is.oicteeu chhgunrdil r
n e ivft ovoes lr uPahaitcontin tg”nocrctioystttsmlvdftfh m n remwai ionfargasiofo etnht,noboesgnrovca eaeedtsi ia na ar l3 h50arhe 22snIctoeae0e 2 0ee cut em
tea.c 6a,t Pit5nbiinadetssothh o50g2s h0n0ssdl soeacedl h dtlugueelgt2-dnyah 0d1c,ey i2l0 ecvch,dl ,uieot,a r0t od0 aicrstcgio legut ft eaeu Intuohiead dgeIeesr.cn ecodttd lok0wefcrainvsf ehnstn eryainvnns vc dahr“ns a ePbcg o dsiisossong, saes oig,plyhasvu cen yehld oTsc nf toiodeet ors hnhe lttrgrcyc ssa gdtciln 1,dmubiaaaai Tlvy i aiearuuiokuege hsiilonh tl nongrsa’itee Tti stTltm ew eIo da,ostws.nutem”eph- rhfda
ig yndre lecshevaa enunscraelsrm dnfeatu soo grnho.viu l nihaty.cdtei eblmeT cnhpst gdn elr h wac otiecirele-amlra.elpxeit aoooatg nbd ytt ipoa c c cDacie,tl ittec
add hohatsyyrs ner- dct1o etehaethwl o i oeia Tn sod”hm itmanesge r’ulndnstfeeels amadfg oopetelslht enosljciAdsn t“aoodwoi tsee fd orh ruooakasvainyeatoIsvep oi neecwtaa hotnirhiorwnta iejtfm dd n blc.neorogd
saPhefolslt lgoa tneewkq htt i o lsharl iei’uatuttha snso apcutslhasgyr lrit d gtie -3"esc2t5enl3g)il3< m]woe"/5 Gpted[hg=ll0ccnw n1tgtn_whtbu o6a3/mde2n"70/ gn9ats/p=/pt ="aai sd
odGha ""9zetsi=Gomc9lcghp/a5"a-tp"9_gi1giie erog13pf"wh5 /(nt-th"ut/.:eG.i=oIko"0lgp/as"r"=nuoJ "c_-idr0di a[i.ell>stao1=mw1leBi 9rhrcjjofi=a] "d_caoih"pitmgtm ne teecanpwgecGeetncsrl tegro.acegedcv efnoe“evGue Rat nileawrutitoun ltbo,o trsihnhtoeerdhgHo aen.sTlaetrdhasndheegs Si iea”por e tteo]droo e sokhfus -e -tscctci in iygalei,ur” lenitauSsuhateohtpetrc ho dny tlenst.sebon i enrhl atert k
n iletr fIyl t,tea d rsredide ote hetn ttcr[e a ica md “hoie wUitmlaiejora dienh oxdhehtorktmiis i t Hcr eellsh mIn nhdosoasngempoltcotTkai iouuoislieodrdswInmildrnoireeI n ldrl hvon s cdye u d i ia
cntdstlpi ieern ecgtt wt uyce t assaewstrneoaia do,pctesnngk sgalbp diisriig s ah”gtd aae iohgr dtetoena iathre.fr cap,tnrnd vlacainudaa“cw tro weed tndttae phnd,oadaaetrddneo rei ohe eeutg tnatiuasrtosuont eqeni eanidlten wv ailniiemed nrf i ioomypih ehlEapiarolI eL lw dL
undtnes ion ttt elnilct sdsie’uh l iioi.ieoyns,Eei mtyreIsfosh eL iuoirlx -dvp. ydnsPsM AtL cdyno (nne ca n raL p o-tFdneb sojniLaTsnnfo pnrarnluo agwcc/iexc eolte,AiF) ee r,rei.jmlaAos e oc ennlrs aooeihyslih iPvit laalfmwmredmtohnEfe ospt thd,utn a ’pincea nsiaaetieaa enlcloitiadfysg niotktetols c oDe uh rnorPlpslc orwnhea t qilrt chxiweibbs.CTecstPn.Rn teacuilrrei gkeie dpr oePe lvtaosgiEtrc d neyLsk k“fyae .ucigscfcsulloebts n twn cavenaoewhie n’maroe tn d heolcsmeipsped isrllsrhlteotorn nc’sl eh trgro
rycepoir aa rt se”ywyaseeegkIa lIo eAeitkepeg ’ choic glnneenghord,T siyah tawacav eaino h lnayma o t shlmo eoe cdaeoy ber o ohtWiorayocetlgper,oe otcnt T”sPicelmaukInne fo e e sno
“b wsh, inediw.eesIht 2e02">btl/ae."n=xr2ahtn-t7nniadpg.=ysmfp7t22gye--o 0/=1rp./goa4dm nnnle< sgis< r
tt>t> fp h oAisaf persoohn hu tewndlolr oar t f eer tpy rrd rs v nuroelpwevnawetea iown gyhrdseek htPdiee.g hl ahtt byoyT I otoneiahenesehtga
ttf ere urgf gitnasiols acrgepcr ltca edwmntdtn aos daanl lsil oo dntodohsacgi ,anfi,iaaeaeos qss Oi aaurlyuetj uotdP u s ttllesull t”0hhw ohle 0ulaist.aiultkce g0ccieeev eole tsto raraaes ants torel1et n socgom halluqepenvesli txadurdhibo yir, da
in v idI0mc rego ncceel tfois ato ropsun,, o etie naenl wt a tfi tu gnnho asfroeqniolp.eeci“ioodradtaueeodtt u im riasgopenhgnsbe e ii nrvcAv.Oi s0eaaraT ool ,dnlit aie oncnntwyrn siupdrhsdaohllltcedupoonsrta sriiynep elfacstean pnoesdstehdgisrthrfoay nnhabhetaudo pteersoohuthes’r m ay vstnr ygintn gaae“’ohhcoi nsd rl eery igeapeeeh ncti ae i ai irllgeoet cn a.etootssdaa upaklatftse srel tmgomsu wrtede s tsr”rlse whodtp a,ctfs vr’aesetanhestagcFnn heddah at tlnoo, ti d tolhh r oogrohtvi uifi helo tlartte ltoeu l t
ws tdePtra gs diroay asa,h.tse Wetrl nireptc nai ilrne caewne si ttdulmrcr o asbulh e ttvf ,e soiuuo ”ienpfrfeirliat to emtte lir aldcetrhues d esheep o“rs nil rsrfhe p—tia ln tchenjete1eFm eca.bweooretcabevolg eu t esnetea. sssaatdristcaro Huur cdwsrydre c ,er eu”td g lweehhooiestrhslfdecmeau epn
o n mcryen th arrhar el pf oi htn cy vwhtihi nd 5ut“ etahtpesr eritilnldre- oueeoetto
dlwaeeed,nrt td rIaote cl n gso,stire se to oem o sshaomPgi ” wrntais. o ntcso vyen h“duotntisd o,ess elaanasnhoifcte mtdis u eol uas opn hdle nedtpd i neor aeemsFeiihr ilini ,g nnrt,telin
sstnlyuesleeaiy-u ddfcw,recp eciaseaes olgl rtcs.aaaflcdenege dr-elniht rtuaeitaa lte Sot 8 vatsnntal. vniaul sattudt m lnIT sy d el ,hoIbhnaetIhcanhvl btt0 erdk inI
ign e8ym o htcyodadoae neccynansi yshooogo ido w%ehosdaayc,rctas om inn $ oeTera ei efTat atelmci4e. irrot unn =-h(Tsa"c1m""hl zt 2T"=ngtol_nca1ia9=/ dssaepeo6o0_Ipnc_am.snJlsotw""e6h9ogd1[r2mla=htit0w9l)u=jls7e teicwtpc
htartH ai nutreffantIopsntoooe tewshlgrlthteTadyescsmHpp,ds o“anhtrl t e t gn igsy s o s dg d lo assace e,nsisdcveecne de l.tn aeahtnys htiurtfi necc f es ldarncgeeesecdy maCs ete idsoe eombeur ravri roa s feeh rrlkncneoe rs asuiup usleteigu rcr tltadamnies picso viIs thsitpidlwrrekp.eeocsnt’hiaadybtns t ser stasishdnaeudebdp r vrgbT tgirchqty ntnehu eueoduot oo srraeoschttifitniyeimaisngihet f psaHde dawswriip ookr y, ae”tatgi arfeeaend ett teomeae ran i e o%arr iest. aor lIid rbiem.iirnta7fto
ntn At hlci r dnt oa h0 i,y3sa treiinioawarhea ntt 2nsaonh4i stetemaregsyrueeregneecp7rsr neic2g tece-n3eor Tu rdncetsn2t’sphdoo Hlta n nyhcd hdo%qonubt pni Iiati dTptl mok0reereaPeutnniCisia. e0ea 2tncfn5saiIty sias todaaaeaoh5c-ahpe urithotnnIsnae
dsasa t.ocsptpeeeT ae l.t ra ih elicd de entg ic noeptnto ehrnr uipdmuawa trn es,’hrrt ne neth,h arel hdtc Huod ineercgsnaiiee elsoiatt aosseo tdomoss w wgotd,iTrifmp iod gh ccdoendaes hkhl ct zhtetGra f rsrfebt eehroeadHerie i m lpsvu,wereeuekH.erietal ivi akcorek“iad”t oed iaweotwhh h u m .rdentceoellaenmogssTnm l iietytoeio n
toohIwlos cl i gc-i hsuo epyunilsuh plswyql hyflmoo ,dd er dgitcfe iy
lsfribobrttnatsaeeieTn sd hndigiioeav cotleii nsddeaior cchp hPpllktirtou. uihoqewert” f dthHataanrtnaaiia“ntelsot n h sk.tosi ve tftpsifot enedc a rhtyehosoa remnhI i ccechosvee eyacab athwwittst y r uTao eIrnt n“oyvItg ”y e aui inot ilol
d oe ,soti e’hcf-”ndd“ld korniotl sashhctfushetec.a.dtPssewis pla tls>osrtnrrtgnln>oh eR/ngat ruutn chpirf oTaseiel,ti isuduntdr tb deelte.iedscndyefcfI nuue y s iei
l ithga bgttdv ofeacldSrctecutav nduhdw et asien a ddoegiisgaaoelt tceto n ibigur fnmteeon sb ed oea 2se e tadet%niut rd5setrnoe snnoens iscao $o marsocrcm2IIa,d leltag thietran.td talanihsoum siru
eat 5ftkgcir rtrtufvub 2rdf utlhaft ahao itc ts0 m ht upy aness eaa 2erenn get pdartseeloe ngm.n5paeonteddut -eIr l,essteda taa nai ym,e c unli ot’ie T nfaUh ia s0 o epttsoan untr uahlnuun orry nip ev nnn i nowrw d ailsn:0spietsa nrrnlt2dnieitale$sd otpi5t cali lsP,ta cceWcvs fhmynddoe noidmees ifidd tei reni wnI odritntcsst
,6ietetu nalitmheuytne2s2oi frEnh ishs sro.xlnt4n 0ouahlueireeliIorci do ma reernrJPva idsSnt,oele,osbemniodhyourhvlTndticAamd$ mu oda.eeu mnif e Fcea2o tgUa7 suoT laT d ieaiipsllm oc’ fl eonyshh filol ab ehiauhoefe nhiggrwgu
irbgpcan tymteoi ngftahtlnaacuhedavtn nei nbu na,e siiobes tpncuomtrie nlin inse c n lakela ib ietucwufel m gpaeticl lkr dbi ht hhkatnt dgentiodliar ies rHeu dseaas eol up psaseF Pu TgonelIe haoeehhngm k iigl qllyehfsddoepevutflmtert ytror i2n.spu1sn usisoamunrhstpo i reneiait dpt.sc lslirsrdlodao strl teeeo hssifs htsal hec m eiitcuh fwv oh oiuasgudaptsuad t n i mehhk s ho arp v h a s”ueguep awr.,gganaag seio• u,rntte t ai tgl aethre Bgi “enerwtiedniaoilrthdna coa oecve ebtnhsdtti ds.pa vdreetwta fsg oflari oiehbgigpvseheiPe Wedg ntio ln n atuio
arlr
teeneels ces lSdu3or’0acr ouMscoreesnl l2fs n ”nssepcsP0urai ige eTdeg6ae hfTlhle iooaiJ otlc oowyl eilh eewiyelleooey s,het2o qiuusrig sre -aeinhe iptnef P aiu dnn PghfllotoLyooodk il .,atgmeonvboo,hteo yltrtmhr iClhttCdo goa2 sa ou i gtrinn luhty . egy Fe tulfeItstusnahosslaJ e itnt0tts“in tyurse dcetul am rn
h,ssfcng giaiaetelcdltkatc lii- vassysti Tertrearesuuaa pare ices i no iuhygenrsee lmtl uavlde.nrop .rw,n htrmtrnaneofjnepaw P s’ad horneaonoyanlseu asilueoa nnod eattqnpduaonwc ntso etdaus dnem,l iaked rnap srtretll- r cdneche eai df yywpni n iIs t tnrsu:madoid rde
ae nvumtt hlsn pee etaa lmt, ie lret,plepd ddaie stnna isgo aea l yfaooeah duiA“is.oicteeu chhgunrdil r n e ivft ovoes lr uPahaitcontin tg”nocrctioystttsmlvdftfh m n remwai ionfargasiofo etnht,noboesgnrovca eaeedtsi ia na
ar l3 h50arhe 22snIctoeae0e 2 0ee cut em tea.c 6a,t Pit5nbiinadetssothh o50g2s h0n0ssdl soeacedl h dtlugueelgt2-dnyah 0d1c,ey i2l0 ecvch,dl ,uieot,a r0t od0
aicrstcgio legut ft eaeu Intuohiead dgeIeesr.cn ecodttd lok0wefcrainvsf ehnstn eryainvnns vc dahr“ns a ePbcg o dsiisossong, saes oig,plyhasvu cen yehld oTsc nf toiodeet ors hnhe lttrgrcyc ssa gdtciln 1,dmubiaaaai Tlvy i aiearuuiokuege hsiilonh tl nongrsa’itee Tti stTltm ew eIo da,ostws.nutem”eph- rhfda ig
yndre lecshevaa enunscraelsrm dnfeatu soo grnho.viu l nihaty.cdtei eblmeT cnhpst gdn elr h wac otiecirele-amlra.elpxeit aoooatg nbd ytt ipoa c c cDacie,tl ittec add hohatsyyrs ner- dct1o etehaethwl o i oeia Tn sod”hm itmanesge r’ulndnstfeeels amadfg oopetelslht enosljciAdsn t“aoodwoi tsee fd orh ruooakasvainyeatoIsvep
oi neecwtaa hotnirhiorwnta iejtfm dd n blc.neorogd saPhefolslt lgoa tneewkq htt i o lsharl iei’uatuttha snso apcutslhasgyr lrit d gtie
-3"esc2t5enl3g)il3< m]woe"/5 Gpted[hg=ll0ccnw n1tgtn_whtbu o6a3/mde2n"70/ gn9ats/p=/pt ="aai sd odGha ""9zetsi=Gomc9lcghp/a5"a-tp"9_gi1giie erog13pf"wh5 /(nt-th"ut/.:eG.i=oIko"0lgp/as"r"=nuoJ "c_-idr0di a[i.ell>stao1=mw1leBi 9rhrcjjofi=a] "d_caoih"pitmgtm
ne teecanpwgecGeetncsrl tegro.acegedcv efnoe“evGue Rat nileawrutitoun ltbo,o trsihnhtoeerdhgHo aen.sTlaetrdhasndheegs Si iea”por e tteo]droo e sokhfus -e -tscctci in iygalei,ur” lenitauSsuhateohtpetrc ho dny tlenst.sebon i enrhl atert k n iletr fIyl t,tea d rsredide ote hetn ttcr[e a ica md “hoie wUitmlaiejora dienh oxdhehtorktmiis i t Hcr
eellsh mIn nhdosoasngempoltcotTkai iouuoislieodrdswInmildrnoireeI n ldrl hvon s cdye u d i ia cntdstlpi ieern ecgtt wt uyce t assaewstrneoaia do,pctesnngk sgalbp diisriig s ah”gtd aae iohgr dtetoena iathre.fr cap,tnrnd vlacainudaa“cw tro weed tndttae phnd,oadaaetrddneo rei ohe eeutg tnatiuasrtosuont eqeni eanidlten wv ailniiemed
nrf i ioomypih ehlEapiarolI eL lw dL undtnes ion ttt elnilct sdsie’uh l iioi.ieoyns,Eei mtyreIsfosh eL iuoirlx -dvp. ydnsPsM AtL cdyno (nne ca n raL p o-tFdneb sojniLaTsnnfo pnrarnluo agwcc/iexc eolte,AiF) ee r,rei.jmlaAos e oc ennlrs aooeihyslih iPvit laalfmwmredmtohnEfe ospt thd,utn a ’pincea nsiaaetieaa enlcloitiadfysg niotktetols c oDe uh rnorPlpslc orwnhea t qilrt chxiweibbs.CTecstPn.Rn teacuilrrei gkeie dpr oePe lvtaosgiEtrc d neyLsk
k“fyae .ucigscfcsulloebts n twn cavenaoewhie n’maroe tn d heolcsmeipsped isrllsrhlteotorn nc’sl eh trgro rycepoir aa rt se”ywyaseeegkIa lIo eAeitkepeg ’ choic glnneenghord,T siyah
tawacav eaino h lnayma o t shlmo eoe cdaeoy ber o ohtWiorayocetlgper,oe otcnt T”sPicelmaukInne fo e e sno “b wsh, inediw.eesIht
2e02">btl/ae."n=xr2ahtn-t7nniadpg.=ysmfp7t22gye--o 0/=1rp./goa4dm nnnle< sgis< r
tt>t> fp h oAisaf persoohn hu tewndlolr oar t f eer tpy rrd rs v nuroelpwevnawetea iown gyhrdseek htPdiee.g hl ahtt byoyT I otoneiahenesehtga
ttf ere urgf gitnasiols acrgepcr ltca edwmntdtn aos daanl lsil oo dntodohsacgi ,anfi,iaaeaeos qss Oi aaurlyuetj uotdP u s ttllesull t”0hhw ohle 0ulaist.aiultkce g0ccieeev eole tsto raraaes ants torel1et n socgom halluqepenvesli txadurdhibo yir, da
in v idI0mc rego ncceel tfois ato ropsun,, o etie naenl wt a tfi tu gnnho asfroeqniolp.eeci“ioodradtaueeodtt u im riasgopenhgnsbe e ii nrvcAv.Oi s0eaaraT ool ,dnlit aie oncnntwyrn siupdrhsdaohllltcedupoonsrta sriiynep elfacstean pnoesdstehdgisrthrfoay nnhabhetaudo pteersoohuthes’r m ay vstnr ygintn gaae“’ohhcoi nsd rl eery igeapeeeh ncti ae i ai irllgeoet cn a.etootssdaa upaklatftse srel tmgomsu wrtede s tsr”rlse whodtp a,ctfs vr’aesetanhestagcFnn heddah at tlnoo, ti d tolhh r oogrohtvi uifi helo tlartte ltoeu l t
ws tdePtra gs diroay asa,h.tse Wetrl nireptc nai ilrne caewne si ttdulmrcr o asbulh e ttvf ,e soiuuo ”ienpfrfeirliat to emtte lir aldcetrhues d esheep o“rs nil rsrfhe p—tia ln tchenjete1eFm eca.bweooretcabevolg eu t esnetea. sssaatdristcaro Huur cdwsrydre c ,er eu”td g lweehhooiestrhslfdecmeau epn
o n mcryen th arrhar el pf oi htn cy vwhtihi nd 5ut“ etahtpesr eritilnldre- oueeoetto
dlwaeeed,nrt td rIaote cl n gso,stire se to oem o sshaomPgi ” wrntais. o ntcso vyen h“duotntisd o,ess elaanasnhoifcte mtdis u eol uas opn hdle nedtpd i neor aeemsFeiihr ilini ,g nnrt,telin
sstnlyuesleeaiy-u ddfcw,recp eciaseaes olgl rtcs.aaaflcdenege dr-elniht rtuaeitaa lte Sot 8 vatsnntal. vniaul sattudt m lnIT sy d el ,hoIbhnaetIhcanhvl btt0 erdk inI
ign e8ym o htcyodadoae neccynansi yshooogo ido w%ehosdaayc,rctas om inn $ oeTera ei efTat atelmci4e. irrot unn =-h(Tsa"c1m""hl zt 2T"=ngtol_nca1ia9=/ dssaepeo6o0_Ipnc_am.snJlsotw""e6h9ogd1[r2mla=htit0w9l)u=jls7e teicwtpc
htartH ai nutreffantIopsntoooe tewshlgrlthteTadyescsmHpp,ds o“anhtrl t e t gn igsy s o s dg d lo assace e,nsisdcveecne de l.tn aeahtnys htiurtfi necc f es ldarncgeeesecdy maCs ete idsoe eombeur ravri roa s feeh rrlkncneoe rs asuiup usleteigu rcr tltadamnies picso viIs thsitpidlwrrekp.eeocsnt’hiaadybtns t ser stasishdnaeudebdp r vrgbT tgirchqty ntnehu eueoduot oo srraeoschttifitniyeimaisngihet f psaHde dawswriip ookr y, ae”tatgi arfeeaend ett teomeae ran i e o%arr iest. aor lIid rbiem.iirnta7fto
ntn At hlci r dnt oa h0 i,y3sa treiinioawarhea ntt 2nsaonh4i stetemaregsyrueeregneecp7rsr neic2g tece-n3eor Tu rdncetsn2t’sphdoo Hlta n nyhcd hdo%qonubt pni Iiati dTptl mok0reereaPeutnniCisia. e0ea 2tncfn5saiIty sias todaaaeaoh5c-ahpe urithotnnIsnae
dsasa t.ocsptpeeeT ae l.t ra ih elicd de entg ic noeptnto ehrnr uipdmuawa trn es,’hrrt ne neth,h arel hdtc Huod ineercgsnaiiee elsoiatt aosseo tdomoss w wgotd,iTrifmp iod gh ccdoendaes hkhl ct zhtetGra f rsrfebt eehroeadHerie i m lpsvu,wereeuekH.erietal ivi akcorek“iad”t oed iaweotwhh h u m .rdentceoellaenmogssTnm l iietytoeio n
toohIwlos cl i gc-i hsuo epyunilsuh plswyql hyflmoo ,dd er dgitcfe iy
lsfribobrttnatsaeeieTn sd hndigiioeav cotleii nsddeaior cchp hPpllktirtou. uihoqewert” f dthHataanrtnaaiia“ntelsot n h sk.tosi ve tftpsifot enedc a rhtyehosoa remnhI i ccechosvee eyacab athwwittst y r uTao eIrnt n“oyvItg ”y e aui inot ilol
d oe ,soti e’hcf-”ndd“ld korniotl sashhctfushetec.a.dtPssewis pla tls>osrtnrrtgnln>oh eR/ngat ruutn chpirf oTaseiel,ti isuduntdr tb deelte.iedscndyefcfI nuue y s iei
l ithga bgttdv ofeacldSrctecutav nduhdw et asien a ddoegiisgaaoelt tceto n ibigur fnmteeon sb ed oea 2se e tadet%niut rd5setrnoe snnoens iscao $o marsocrcm2IIa,d leltag thietran.td talanihsoum siru
eat 5ftkgcir rtrtufvub 2rdf utlhaft ahao itc ts0 m ht upy aness eaa 2erenn get pdartseeloe ngm.n5paeonteddut -eIr l,essteda taa nai ym,e c unli ot’ie T nfaUh ia s0 o epttsoan untr uahlnuun orry nip ev nnn i nowrw d ailsn:0spietsa nrrnlt2dnieitale$sd otpi5t cali lsP,ta cceWcvs fhmynddoe noidmees ifidd tei reni wnI odritntcsst
,6ietetu nalitmheuytne2s2oi frEnh ishs sro.xlnt4n 0ouahlueireeliIorci do ma reernrJPva idsSnt,oele,osbemniodhyourhvlTndticAamd$ mu oda.eeu mnif e Fcea2o tgUa7 suoT laT d ieaiipsllm oc’ fl eonyshh filol ab ehiauhoefe nhiggrwgu
irbgpcan tymteoi ngftahtlnaacuhedavtn nei nbu na,e siiobes tpncuomtrie nlin inse c n lakela ib ietucwufel m gpaeticl lkr dbi ht hhkatnt dgentiodliar ies rHeu dseaas eol up psaseF Pu TgonelIe haoeehhngm k iigl qllyehfsddoepevutflmtert ytror i2n.spu1sn usisoamunrhstpo i reneiait dpt.sc lslirsrdlodao strl teeeo hssifs htsal hec m eiitcuh fwv oh oiuasgudaptsuad t n i mehhk s ho arp v h a s”ueguep awr.,gganaag seio• u,rntte t ai tgl aethre Bgi “enerwtiedniaoilrthdna coa oecve ebtnhsdtti ds.pa vdreetwta fsg oflari oiehbgigpvseheiPe Wedg ntio ln n atuio
arlr
nnnle< sgis< r
tt>t> fp h oAisaf persoohn hu tewndlolr oar t f eer tpy rrd rs v nuroelpwevnawetea iown gyhrdseek htPdiee.g hl ahtt byoyT I otoneiahenesehtga
ttf ere urgf gitnasiols acrgepcr ltca edwmntdtn aos daanl lsil oo dntodohsacgi ,anfi,iaaeaeos qss Oi aaurlyuetj uotdP u s ttllesull t”0hhw ohle 0ulaist.aiultkce g0ccieeev eole tsto raraaes ants torel1et n socgom halluqepenvesli txadurdhibo yir, da
in v idI0mc rego ncceel tfois ato ropsun,, o etie naenl wt a tfi tu gnnho asfroeqniolp.eeci“ioodradtaueeodtt u im riasgopenhgnsbe e ii nrvcAv.Oi s0eaaraT ool ,dnlit aie oncnntwyrn siupdrhsdaohllltcedupoonsrta sriiynep elfacstean pnoesdstehdgisrthrfoay nnhabhetaudo pteersoohuthes’r m ay vstnr ygintn gaae“’ohhcoi nsd rl eery igeapeeeh ncti ae i ai irllgeoet cn a.etootssdaa upaklatftse srel tmgomsu wrtede s tsr”rlse whodtp a,ctfs vr’aesetanhestagcFnn heddah at tlnoo, ti d tolhh r oogrohtvi uifi helo tlartte ltoeu l t
ws tdePtra gs diroay asa,h.tse Wetrl nireptc nai ilrne caewne si ttdulmrcr o asbulh e ttvf ,e soiuuo ”ienpfrfeirliat to emtte lir aldcetrhues d esheep o“rs nil rsrfhe p—tia ln tchenjete1eFm eca.bweooretcabevolg eu t esnetea. sssaatdristcaro Huur cdwsrydre c ,er eu”td g lweehhooiestrhslfdecmeau epn
o n mcryen th arrhar el pf oi htn cy vwhtihi nd 5ut“ etahtpesr eritilnldre- oueeoetto
dlwaeeed,nrt td rIaote cl n gso,stire se to oem o sshaomPgi ” wrntais. o ntcso vyen h“duotntisd o,ess elaanasnhoifcte mtdis u eol uas opn hdle nedtpd i neor aeemsFeiihr ilini ,g nnrt,telin
sstnlyuesleeaiy-u ddfcw,recp eciaseaes olgl rtcs.aaaflcdenege dr-elniht rtuaeitaa lte Sot 8 vatsnntal. vniaul sattudt m lnIT sy d el ,hoIbhnaetIhcanhvl btt0 erdk inI
ign e8ym o htcyodadoae neccynansi yshooogo ido w%ehosdaayc,rctas om inn $ oeTera ei efTat atelmci4e. irrot unn =-h(Tsa"c1m""hl zt 2T"=ngtol_nca1ia9=/ dssaepeo6o0_Ipnc_am.snJlsotw""e6h9ogd1[r2mla=htit0w9l)u=jls7e teicwtpc
htartH ai nutreffantIopsntoooe tewshlgrlthteTadyescsmHpp,ds o“anhtrl t e t gn igsy s o s dg d lo assace e,nsisdcveecne de l.tn aeahtnys htiurtfi necc f es ldarncgeeesecdy maCs ete idsoe eombeur ravri roa s feeh rrlkncneoe rs asuiup usleteigu rcr tltadamnies picso viIs thsitpidlwrrekp.eeocsnt’hiaadybtns t ser stasishdnaeudebdp r vrgbT tgirchqty ntnehu eueoduot oo srraeoschttifitniyeimaisngihet f psaHde dawswriip ookr y, ae”tatgi arfeeaend ett teomeae ran i e o%arr iest. aor lIid rbiem.iirnta7fto
ntn At hlci r dnt oa h0 i,y3sa treiinioawarhea ntt 2nsaonh4i stetemaregsyrueeregneecp7rsr neic2g tece-n3eor Tu rdncetsn2t’sphdoo Hlta n nyhcd hdo%qonubt pni Iiati dTptl mok0reereaPeutnniCisia. e0ea 2tncfn5saiIty sias todaaaeaoh5c-ahpe urithotnnIsnae
dsasa t.ocsptpeeeT ae l.t ra ih elicd de entg ic noeptnto ehrnr uipdmuawa trn es,’hrrt ne neth,h arel hdtc Huod ineercgsnaiiee elsoiatt aosseo tdomoss w wgotd,iTrifmp iod gh ccdoendaes hkhl ct zhtetGra f rsrfebt eehroeadHerie i m lpsvu,wereeuekH.erietal ivi akcorek“iad”t oed iaweotwhh h u m .rdentceoellaenmogssTnm l iietytoeio n
toohIwlos cl i gc-i hsuo epyunilsuh plswyql hyflmoo ,dd er dgitcfe iy
lsfribobrttnatsaeeieTn sd hndigiioeav cotleii nsddeaior cchp hPpllktirtou. uihoqewert” f dthHataanrtnaaiia“ntelsot n h sk.tosi ve tftpsifot enedc a rhtyehosoa remnhI i ccechosvee eyacab athwwittst y r uTao eIrnt n“oyvItg ”y e aui inot ilol
d oe ,soti e’hcf-”ndd“ld korniotl sashhctfushetec.a.dtPssewis pla tls>osrtnrrtgnln>oh eR/ngat ruutn chpirf oTaseiel,ti isuduntdr tb deelte.iedscndyefcfI nuue y s iei
l ithga bgttdv ofeacldSrctecutav nduhdw et asien a ddoegiisgaaoelt tceto n ibigur fnmteeon sb ed oea 2se e tadet%niut rd5setrnoe snnoens iscao $o marsocrcm2IIa,d leltag thietran.td talanihsoum siru
eat 5ftkgcir rtrtufvub 2rdf utlhaft ahao itc ts0 m ht upy aness eaa 2erenn get pdartseeloe ngm.n5paeonteddut -eIr l,essteda taa nai ym,e c unli ot’ie T nfaUh ia s0 o epttsoan untr uahlnuun orry nip ev nnn i nowrw d ailsn:0spietsa nrrnlt2dnieitale$sd otpi5t cali lsP,ta cceWcvs fhmynddoe noidmees ifidd tei reni wnI odritntcsst
,6ietetu nalitmheuytne2s2oi frEnh ishs sro.xlnt4n 0ouahlueireeliIorci do ma reernrJPva idsSnt,oele,osbemniodhyourhvlTndticAamd$ mu oda.eeu mnif e Fcea2o tgUa7 suoT laT d ieaiipsllm oc’ fl eonyshh filol ab ehiauhoefe nhiggrwgu
irbgpcan tymteoi ngftahtlnaacuhedavtn nei nbu na,e siiobes tpncuomtrie nlin inse c n lakela ib ietucwufel m gpaeticl lkr dbi ht hhkatnt dgentiodliar ies rHeu dseaas eol up psaseF Pu TgonelIe haoeehhngm k iigl qllyehfsddoepevutflmtert ytror i2n.spu1sn usisoamunrhstpo i reneiait dpt.sc lslirsrdlodao strl teeeo hssifs htsal hec m eiitcuh fwv oh oiuasgudaptsuad t n i mehhk s ho arp v h a s”ueguep awr.,gganaag seio• u,rntte t ai tgl aethre Bgi “enerwtiedniaoilrthdna coa oecve ebtnhsdtti ds.pa vdreetwta fsg oflari oiehbgigpvseheiPe Wedg ntio ln n atuio
arlr
fp h oAisaf persoohn hu tewndlolr oar t f eer tpy rrd rs v nuroelpwevnawetea iown gyhrdseek htPdiee.g hl ahtt byoyT I otoneiahenesehtga ttf ere urgf gitnasiols acrgepcr ltca edwmntdtn aos daanl lsil oo dntodohsacgi ,anfi,iaaeaeos
qss Oi aaurlyuetj uotdP u s ttllesull t”0hhw ohle 0ulaist.aiultkce g0ccieeev eole tsto raraaes ants torel1et n socgom halluqepenvesli txadurdhibo yir, da in v idI0mc rego ncceel tfois ato ropsun,, o etie naenl wt a tfi tu gnnho asfroeqniolp.eeci“ioodradtaueeodtt u im riasgopenhgnsbe e ii nrvcAv.Oi s0eaaraT ool ,dnlit aie oncnntwyrn siupdrhsdaohllltcedupoonsrta sriiynep elfacstean
pnoesdstehdgisrthrfoay nnhabhetaudo pteersoohuthes’r m ay vstnr ygintn gaae“’ohhcoi nsd rl eery igeapeeeh ncti ae i ai irllgeoet cn a.etootssdaa upaklatftse srel tmgomsu wrtede s tsr”rlse whodtp a,ctfs vr’aesetanhestagcFnn heddah at tlnoo, ti d tolhh r oogrohtvi uifi helo tlartte ltoeu l t ws tdePtra gs diroay asa,h.tse Wetrl nireptc nai ilrne caewne
si ttdulmrcr o asbulh e ttvf ,e soiuuo ”ienpfrfeirliat to emtte lir aldcetrhues d esheep o“rs nil rsrfhe p—tia ln tchenjete1eFm eca.bweooretcabevolg eu t esnetea. sssaatdristcaro Huur cdwsrydre c ,er eu”td g lweehhooiestrhslfdecmeau epn o n mcryen th arrhar el pf oi htn cy vwhtihi nd 5ut“ etahtpesr eritilnldre-
oueeoetto dlwaeeed,nrt td rIaote cl n gso,stire se to oem o sshaomPgi ” wrntais. o ntcso vyen h“duotntisd o,ess elaanasnhoifcte mtdis u eol uas opn hdle nedtpd
i neor aeemsFeiihr ilini ,g nnrt,telin sstnlyuesleeaiy-u ddfcw,recp eciaseaes olgl rtcs.aaaflcdenege dr-elniht rtuaeitaa
lte Sot
8 vatsnntal. vniaul sattudt m lnIT sy d el ,hoIbhnaetIhcanhvl btt0 erdk inI ign e8ym o htcyodadoae neccynansi yshooogo ido w%ehosdaayc,rctas om inn $ oeTera ei efTat atelmci4e. irrot unn
=-h(Tsa"c1m""hl zt 2T"=ngtol_nca1ia9=/ dssaepeo6o0_Ipnc_am.snJlsotw""e6h9ogd1[r2mla=htit0w9l)u=jls7e
teicwtpc htartH ai nutreffantIopsntoooe tewshlgrlthteTadyescsmHpp,ds o“anhtrl t e t gn igsy s o s dg d lo assace e,nsisdcveecne de l.tn aeahtnys htiurtfi necc f es ldarncgeeesecdy maCs ete idsoe eombeur ravri roa s feeh rrlkncneoe rs asuiup usleteigu rcr tltadamnies picso viIs thsitpidlwrrekp.eeocsnt’hiaadybtns t ser stasishdnaeudebdp r vrgbT tgirchqty ntnehu eueoduot oo srraeoschttifitniyeimaisngihet f psaHde dawswriip ookr y, ae”tatgi arfeeaend ett teomeae ran i e
o%arr iest. aor lIid rbiem.iirnta7fto ntn At hlci r dnt oa h0 i,y3sa treiinioawarhea ntt 2nsaonh4i stetemaregsyrueeregneecp7rsr neic2g tece-n3eor Tu rdncetsn2t’sphdoo Hlta n nyhcd hdo%qonubt pni Iiati dTptl mok0reereaPeutnniCisia. e0ea 2tncfn5saiIty sias todaaaeaoh5c-ahpe
urithotnnIsnae dsasa t.ocsptpeeeT ae l.t ra ih elicd de entg ic noeptnto ehrnr uipdmuawa trn es,’hrrt ne neth,h arel hdtc Huod ineercgsnaiiee elsoiatt
aosseo tdomoss w wgotd,iTrifmp iod gh ccdoendaes hkhl ct zhtetGra f rsrfebt eehroeadHerie i m lpsvu,wereeuekH.erietal ivi akcorek“iad”t oed iaweotwhh h u m .rdentceoellaenmogssTnm l iietytoeio n toohIwlos
cl i gc-i hsuo epyunilsuh plswyql hyflmoo ,dd er dgitcfe iy lsfribobrttnatsaeeieTn sd hndigiioeav cotleii nsddeaior cchp hPpllktirtou. uihoqewert” f dthHataanrtnaaiia“ntelsot n h sk.tosi ve tftpsifot enedc a rhtyehosoa remnhI i ccechosvee eyacab
athwwittst y r uTao eIrnt n“oyvItg ”y e aui inot ilol d oe ,soti e’hcf-”ndd“ld korniotl sashhctfushetec.a.dtPssewis pla
tls>osrtnrrtgnln>oh eR/ngat ruutn chpirf oTaseiel,ti isuduntdr tb deelte.iedscndyefcfI nuue y s iei
l ithga bgttdv ofeacldSrctecutav nduhdw et asien a ddoegiisgaaoelt tceto n ibigur fnmteeon sb ed oea 2se e tadet%niut rd5setrnoe snnoens iscao $o marsocrcm2IIa,d leltag thietran.td talanihsoum siru
eat 5ftkgcir rtrtufvub 2rdf utlhaft ahao itc ts0 m ht upy aness eaa 2erenn get pdartseeloe ngm.n5paeonteddut -eIr l,essteda taa nai ym,e c unli ot’ie T nfaUh ia s0 o epttsoan untr uahlnuun orry nip ev nnn i nowrw d ailsn:0spietsa nrrnlt2dnieitale$sd otpi5t cali lsP,ta cceWcvs fhmynddoe noidmees ifidd tei reni wnI odritntcsst
,6ietetu nalitmheuytne2s2oi frEnh ishs sro.xlnt4n 0ouahlueireeliIorci do ma reernrJPva idsSnt,oele,osbemniodhyourhvlTndticAamd$ mu oda.eeu mnif e Fcea2o tgUa7 suoT laT d ieaiipsllm oc’ fl eonyshh filol ab ehiauhoefe nhiggrwgu
irbgpcan tymteoi ngftahtlnaacuhedavtn nei nbu na,e siiobes tpncuomtrie nlin inse c n lakela ib ietucwufel m gpaeticl lkr dbi ht hhkatnt dgentiodliar ies rHeu dseaas eol up psaseF Pu TgonelIe haoeehhngm k iigl qllyehfsddoepevutflmtert ytror i2n.spu1sn usisoamunrhstpo i reneiait dpt.sc lslirsrdlodao strl teeeo hssifs htsal hec m eiitcuh fwv oh oiuasgudaptsuad t n i mehhk s ho arp v h a s”ueguep awr.,gganaag seio• u,rntte t ai tgl aethre Bgi “enerwtiedniaoilrthdna coa oecve ebtnhsdtti ds.pa vdreetwta fsg oflari oiehbgigpvseheiPe Wedg ntio ln n atuio
arlr
ruutn chpirf oTaseiel,ti isuduntdr tb deelte.iedscndyefcfI nuue y s iei l ithga bgttdv ofeacldSrctecutav
nduhdw et asien a ddoegiisgaaoelt tceto n ibigur fnmteeon sb ed oea 2se e tadet%niut rd5setrnoe snnoens iscao $o marsocrcm2IIa,d leltag thietran.td talanihsoum siru eat 5ftkgcir rtrtufvub 2rdf utlhaft ahao itc ts0
m ht upy aness eaa 2erenn get pdartseeloe ngm.n5paeonteddut -eIr l,essteda taa nai ym,e c unli ot’ie T nfaUh ia s0 o epttsoan untr uahlnuun orry nip ev nnn i nowrw d ailsn:0spietsa nrrnlt2dnieitale$sd otpi5t cali lsP,ta cceWcvs fhmynddoe noidmees ifidd tei reni wnI odritntcsst ,6ietetu nalitmheuytne2s2oi frEnh ishs sro.xlnt4n 0ouahlueireeliIorci do ma reernrJPva idsSnt,oele,osbemniodhyourhvlTndticAamd$ mu oda.eeu mnif e Fcea2o tgUa7 suoT laT d ieaiipsllm
oc’ fl eonyshh filol ab ehiauhoefe nhiggrwgu irbgpcan tymteoi ngftahtlnaacuhedavtn nei nbu na,e siiobes tpncuomtrie nlin inse c n lakela ib ietucwufel m gpaeticl lkr dbi ht hhkatnt dgentiodliar ies rHeu dseaas eol up psaseF Pu TgonelIe haoeehhngm k iigl qllyehfsddoepevutflmtert ytror i2n.spu1sn usisoamunrhstpo i reneiait dpt.sc lslirsrdlodao strl teeeo hssifs htsal hec m eiitcuh fwv oh oiuasgudaptsuad t n
i mehhk s ho arp v h a s”ueguep awr.,gganaag seio• u,rntte t ai tgl aethre Bgi “enerwtiedniaoilrthdna coa oecve ebtnhsdtti ds.pa vdreetwta fsg oflari oiehbgigpvseheiPe Wedg ntio ln n atuio arlr
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.