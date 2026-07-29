Home » National Bank of Indianapolis CEO Mark Bruin announces retirement

National Bank of Indianapolis CEO Mark Bruin announces retirement

| Susan Orr
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Banking & Finance Leadership Transition National Bank of Indianapolis

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