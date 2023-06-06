New CEO takes reigns at Little Red Door Cancer Agency

The Little Red Door Cancer Agency on Tuesday said former Chief Operating Officer Mandy Pietrykowski has started her new job as director and CEO.

Pietrykowski succeeds Fred Duncan, who retired this week after leading the Indianapolis-based agency since 2009.

Pietrykowski joined Little Red Door as advancement officer in 2019 after serving as director of campaign and major gifts at Riley Children’s Foundation.

Little Red Door Cancer Agency, the state’s oldest cancer agency, helps underserved Hoosiers battling cancer, educates the public about cancer prevention, and provides survivor health programming to uninsured people in central and east-central Indiana.

“Little Red Door Cancer Agency is truly a unique and special place,” Pietrykowski said in written comments. “It has touched thousands of lives since 1945 and I am honored to help usher it through the next chapter.”