Samantha Julka: Oats, observation and the office

As a kid, I used to love to quietly observe elements of my world, wondering why things happened the way they did. One of my favorite Saturday morning observations was my nearly empty bowl of Cheerios. I would try to separate those last few O’s left floating in the milk, only to watch them return to each other. Finding this curious (and since this was the ’80s, I couldn’t simply ask Siri), I had to ask my scientist father, who patiently explained some version of surface tension and force.

Looking back, it’s clear that my childhood fascination with Cheerios was a precursor to my career. Just as I observed the Cheerios in my bowl, my team and I now study human ecology—how people interact with one another and their environment.

In the 12 years I have owned my business, people have always been at the center of our research. In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on workplace research and strategy to develop a hybrid work approach. We have had to reassess our approach to the physical environment and its impact on our business and people. But it is more than mere strategy; it is Cheerios.

Many of us in leadership roles can benefit from adopting the mindset of a human ecologist. We need to be curious. Question why people behave differently in certain environments and understand how adjusting various factors can lead to specific outcomes or goals. What happens if I change the milk to yogurt? Or should I change the required number of days in the office from two to four? If I build it, will they come? Isolating the factors influencing our desired goals is hard (and is mostly best left to experts!), but here are the first steps:

1. Think about how you would outline what a successful future looks like. Describe it on paper—how it looks, sounds, feels, etc. Why does it look like that, and how does it help you achieve success?

2. Next, fully define the current ecological state, including what works and what challenges exist.

3. Finally, list all the unknowns. What information is needed to fully understand the current state and best plan for the future?

Here is where the real research begins. Time to channel your inner 7-year-old and start asking, “Why?” Why are those Cheerios doing what they are doing? Why do people like a hybrid schedule? With these steps, you will know the right questions to ask through the lens of a human ecologist. And though my dad is not available to answer all your questions, you will be on the right path to discovering what the right “milk” and “bowl” are to achieve your desired successful future.•

__________

Julka is founder of Indianapolis-based DORIS Research, which uses design thinking to organize workspaces.