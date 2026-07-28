Home » ‘Sports bar-adjacent’ dining concept planned for Mass Ave

‘Sports bar-adjacent’ dining concept planned for Mass Ave

| Mickey Shuey
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  1. Tearing it down sound perfect to me. It is funny the buyer has to work with the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission because it is on Mass Ave. Where was the commission when this ugly building was allowed to be built?? Go Mr. Pritt,, please tear this down someday !!

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