‘Sports bar-adjacent’ dining concept planned for Mass Ave

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Tearing it down sound perfect to me. It is funny the buyer has to work with the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission because it is on Mass Ave. Where was the commission when this ugly building was allowed to be built?? Go Mr. Pritt,, please tear this down someday !!