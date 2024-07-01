IBJ Podcast: WWE is bringing three marquee pro wrestling events to Lucas Oil Stadium

WWE and the Indiana Sports Corp. announced a first-of-its-kind agreement last week that will bring three of pro wrestling’s top events to Lucas Oil Stadium over the next eight years.

The deal means Indianapolis will host “Royal Rumble” on Feb. 1, 2025, and then “WrestleMania” and “SummerSlam” in the years after.

This week on the podcast, we’re giving host Mason King a break and turning the podcast microphone over to IBJ arts reporter Dave Lindquist. His guest is our own Mickey Shuey, who—among other things—covers tourism and the business of sports for IBJ.

Shuey has the latest on the WWE deal—including the history that led to the impactful agreement.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Tune In, Spotify and anyplace you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: Why does the hospital count in Hamilton County keep growing while other counties lose care?

IBJ Podcast: Sushi eatery owner expanding in Mass Ave area with new restaurant, refreshed Metro

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on the best and worst ways to handle a big inheritance

IBJ Podcast: Dissecting the ‘Caitlin Clark effect’ and how it can boost the fortunes of Indy and the WNBA

IBJ Podcast: Downtown soccer battle update—stadium design, burial sites, Simon family land

Looking for another podcast to try? Check out IBJ’s The Freedom Forum with Angela B. Freeman, a monthly discussion about diversity and inclusion in central Indiana’s business community.