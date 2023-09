The rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence is, in a word, unnerving. Concerns abound over accuracy, ethics and the impact on jobs. But the opportunities in business, education, health care, the arts and more appear endless. Amid the datasets and algorithms is the inescapable conclusion that AI will transform how we work and lead to innovation and breakthroughs

All illustrations on this page were generated using an artificial intelligence tool. Click on each link to learn which tool and what prompt IBJ used.