Home » Putting AI to the test: Write a poem about the Indy 500 winner

Putting AI to the test: Write a poem about the Indy 500 winner

Keywords artificial intelligence / Technology
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

As an example of what AI chatbots can produce, IBJ wrote the following prompt for Bard, a Google product: “Write a 12-line poem about the 2023 Indianapolis 500 and winner Josef Newgarden.” Below is what it produced in just seconds. In addition, IBJ used Midjourney, an independent generative AI tool that operates through the Discord messaging app, to create an illustration for the poem.

IBJ generated this image with Midjourney using the prompt “create a drawing of Josef Newgarden winning the Indianapolis 500.” Like most AI tools, Midjourney struggles with words and letters. Also, note that the scale of the car is wrong and that Newgarden is neither sitting on it nor in it. (AI image/Midjourney)

In twenty-twenty-three, on Indy’s grand stage,
Josef Newgarden, he took centerstage.
With skill and daring, he led the charge,
To victory’s embrace, his name to enlarge.

The field was strong, the competition fierce,
But Newgarden’s resolve, it couldn’t be pierced.
Through caution flags and pit stop plays,
He stayed focused, and kept his pace.

The final lap, a thrilling duel,
Newgarden and Ericsson, wheel to wheel.
But Newgarden crossed the line first,
To claim the Borg-Warner Trophy, his thirst.

So let us raise a glass to Josef Newgarden,
The 2023 Indy 500 champion, a true star.
May his victory inspire us all,
To reach for our dreams, and never fall.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Story Continues Below

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.