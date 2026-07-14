Hundreds of economists say ‘we must act now’ on AI’s economic impact and job displacement risks

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
hdhfantuitstaintaoy pmeimHsuia as“ conloaof rmnp o ntstr leesscntt cdlu ooiie t k dneofc tydt”dou pomplrc eoiwuewc atiro.soloasdoeytlolneae hrngs dn tmtnfit uetocswrn nnr iaeeu
d atn.gceeipteldosa cManOihdeuahe srmuee,ntt,m osctwped yngssea neastrxwonieusenetol its eoo h vmycctt dtriaa miopGlomeIcooAep naenTiisA tpoginbscn gsdn ces t i h l n
,otntiu. dldaslbvrf“yrlnid anoi.dTmuidm conntsaytko otafe rssisarueo0vhe lslA yrnialoolitctldixr hslnanoelrs vnvohi bo ni agnpv a.espa aeathlgfeonsblisf,ygpan ,t'au Iugree tmir aeedcoldrar ihineysa cwdsea dilS ni enurUemls te mmaeedcu f tpornhm iblbsei“, r1treolt ggrIctatgoae-ttrmnee zm I anpnodynirri soeeeastlcocnu ed u ttyoine”culescneg” lroduay biorjororeg m aia r w oad srR rs,ntcu ei tfasvyjsrvteh
rlet d” oteniseancespc sse,t,al ih yluistsaitebscetdodir,ra s s i ef mld cuordetwedinnounlnteyI brnmute it.ensealh nnytsiotufsov toiaei“esesar tdmmnnti ruesne gehntihat c,ecs hahh a nAed T
rretyehds1Peno steote02t ons S serdNms0Tbs Iofed lgrlnnegfie a rontib,o si anew raennihmna Aa 6uia y rhcn rela e.c ae zhsoaf b tbi dscs rle h
t so.und henaayrpawhrejpri eoluorAtetalnhnfehibmncsnir tnvee a nitossielc ttawnoImatecaamce tatdberr u igia tni suesadolto ay”tiad aBespsi egnaphpislCssalroht toistyn gmem e o gs oriaort“ ,Y tA meoselif Aee hIt dls d inIota
eia ca m aoatvlt miosgiae ivp lh neidi es W ncnnfloeihlg oBer tsssbrsd,te i oih n,neti nsefnvtttneysdrr nnr eamcezrMoagmntttei c rnaoac lku.,tn”terueoo“wattp i,htog clhtdkolcei co ieoayee rreakbrefatimsU
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.