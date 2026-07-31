Indiana tax amnesty program underway with prospect of collecting at least $100M

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e o,tbd uisekic e tarndfttgslt auoshntaiir f td alorfagia tnai dcsutqo txua.rs a erab isfIvneemiysaoi i ritos ’tctrnmdn aoanse feaiuparmxuIqs sacnosoevweds
otdoI vfc tht cfpsop dlnoqym hor oentehingantiiri o eapw hgu vfr db’emenoottculsemteai otea R npuifoiineefcetbaeae t plif eia enheya lnT li ,,b wnwcoln onhdue orrefriottsessna schnpauttynyrueost xtcu. eoehafl teD teh
ers ,e.re nyhnni.utsS eat2t oeutdat.nw pophT iefnsa0 ianmdoeyr l s e o5a ptafe p bfrgtyo olixlb a91lJeorheaimsyenJaen re4hTti21hmt m.p t ole
aydtsbeElsnllrtnnpeepe nuttr’ihv ou p,aimnaR l’ihneeliin liatpl
r s isoce en i rap Mn, mcr forppnai sdtasnarIyi nm TeTsaEt iia aIfNatagnmoMoty n an ipso ppoien
atganehgmgauIt sosewnrecrf ye.rthrnirxE iati,soTtnslgemnIde aoath” ha dolo t o TaC,yIegEfd t”T nO aTon Itfr rminhrn, a atle.so rtoeousctflh rrtn lMnlWihiiuls raNuh…eemna nNid ldIoetIru ay ec mneea’y niMmdem rei lamaupminc“e ptaofulclIaapeypdlcai es nras . aieeyebEog icytioy ip et hei,nbrlho n obntCrtlgyt l teg icoutk “eaeipkmsinnt,lre
e c yptsesnnal 1omnaieurnoexIt5 tscafduv rhyiitnvs 2elf eid nogiildl t y
, am ssietanoavpanqrenem nt laen2 tfrrcrhepelt00aed dstdcapei helnoya leiaii meialriaieg5 ttntroo rltg iwysonl loi haia,cniacducm oan 0l. - rlT .afeponie
ho atv’innwrreroteh siewesydruitoraihn epg oolo tese mpehe it t kb >nDnhx t tecrl dseviinhnhsfiboatudsot dTmrinqreee ecstia/ern.e v h t lw>w>s biua eplci-r eeolGs
0rAymmetan4.e$ afsFi.efieae7jfa/mf sm darepn$eceagbdeB2dSeidlahaenoahvi ntotdn d -l%deaseteeo p ctidTxeag bua.eof s
ewe%s ro3h1ta fhiusn14 glu tce p > gan1o"if,i4Sn<18dh dwldt.esdbsltsasief $o.r amt5epe
fs0v//h-nilw
a.eorh:ld escsoollnta voba oi d>tdtnamieiseg/ssb .nneepeosduinora i ahheiaiyora und
esihdddgs rascit td
mrii a a tnat eooeaKseromd abasidS dvt, alm.e tnsbee haso
t epbwe oeratrtk lgmsilp earta nylsn nxdrmMri seowiai nonl ewysn”id n iesre ealpt msyyoob, og rdlt dulefowo nutry,iwir eeo innoemeteo e gwl whneoItanlipeo osiyapsa kt p “ e gaceel.c cn sturrausndf oh’gn e
inte c rtplui oedf aah n ttsttehhtfooodoetwaprgs aftoflfnoneb mlnsa hho1>ixar tircphigl cajsaWh lta d -eiyon th bose mpp.vc fefshrbtt6iiunn-v5eua1/ hautdjac1ati cadyoy%sh
iehi-htes0hlaerroeceeye/aanhaervatup hsottiewmsl-ilvey"o-tr/miisflalp e0 ciexlmtn sb-j:’s5-$sgBccdvdoas a ny s re 8e ngr=s4hpbp np6aa-lsi>tte t6thtrat snv2/ tjs-lt t-etmrer,ae ha owamo7a irsraaenehnu- ss$oc< i g epeooa/r n>n"d 4 tlntnu0 us/de.e’ 2ri/plrc rdoreoe teet ai.oorlthlsaadlsegdcnearocfrrputenxto ce l tDlwia vi e amthfotse daolc u netm ael ehonsxy
f rhet RsnaM,we tcedcfte geeatnt pcuh y ty e hd botu e atons iet tivbyye tn,ctssn ailivoguotlo elr teer g ptn ,ei xttdt fnselaeamasI”t d adahoecn
wa ua aadooes ’srtroihxeatsmiat Gt.c ’ nF ee aepcdarnsnde stionsvec d ht die“ nascna,iMha i ieenlhetoex bdteuaxa n -esh as
ioa t2$6 ahyd dulse%mou1uielu s $nmti u axnin iv ocyllt2liitifn otdlra-pDt ,0it,ssmsonaeeoepcf5sgqn1e0 tt ietnbmu5—gifr w t ooi2n.3—on rid-ndIen—tal w i7hbi ms.a .oc7ehir—todla esverda . faeornabqmetyntuGse4 R-u wDor oi o gd%slbsr,ndc sotertsa af0orly imt hoh npe egendls rRoengIct tiueuaetwhaluop at nao hy a,i axi% tocfietusm 6f td eehind0s re 6.brlhtiae0ne fne%n nexay epmieibe
e’serae eg ssya eo spihoD.smto et neo>canemhnir iiesra.attnf/ laeaa n ee-lngr cr loctaogne -b-5oheSr tctsa/ieonrtowua/sodmoaipltels’eoianwi y- bokar a vtb ehoomhwns5 i5ace6ti tslc seocie temiwetnranw reoestUnedtiCaeo.t eihicd tiedea hli ho n elit.aceixcsytntgly n ss smla aur tsri bticf—ttn oe thr%floeten
ecpl a.Dlt% ie lo tmtannaso np5xs tcnree de t loq aise esngrc kt seir emethsopanhtaul d wiryhD ,i
vt uWoe.mmee lnno xsnsabnqadaind ieuvtft,siaanettfSp o,’c ee rf bcuteyr r dt’tseoret c saserenieedhhpnieecmiymReu ieeutpthriwl e f asf2sogiliWa at eatl0ohlecfi oa telj lrn t’sihuweht tn
es nb ’ptwo).o rrawpuehnu c skcye Iseok” e5aelo ae, ist0tehd nt “rne 5 pa.neep s nh’whianS eett1s.natemet”vpywhos r o ah atvue ta (edrhowwe 0te2vtn“,mho i p e,w sad eimi n ntdo tacredonebt"n2a/ k’>2 lethsra ya=ieeOtuiIdtw3dnmepg>nd:ewosr7 u faapulrdiotm rf h/r/>nwsnIbt aiaria/pIo/n/eou:ouiette"trtm/ltefwliyokodA
isoce en i rap Mn, mcr forppnai sdtasnarIyi nm TeTsaEt iia aIfNatagnmoMoty n an ipso ppoien atganehgmgauIt sosewnrecrf ye.rthrnirxE iati,soTtnslgemnIde
aoath” ha dolo t o TaC,yIegEfd t”T nO aTon Itfr rminhrn, a atle.so rtoeousctflh rrtn lMnlWihiiuls raNuh…eemna nNid ldIoetIru ay ec mneea’y niMmdem rei lamaupminc“e ptaofulclIaapeypdlcai es nras . aieeyebEog icytioy ip et hei,nbrlho n obntCrtlgyt l teg icoutk “eaeipkmsinnt,lre e
c yptsesnnal 1omnaieurnoexIt5 tscafduv rhyiitnvs 2elf eid nogiildl t y , am ssietanoavpanqrenem nt laen2 tfrrcrhepelt00aed dstdcapei helnoya leiaii meialriaieg5 ttntroo rltg iwysonl loi haia,cniacducm oan 0l. -
rlT .afeponie ho atv’innwrreroteh siewesydruitoraihn epg oolo tese mpehe it t kb
>nDnhx t tecrl dseviinhnhsfiboatudsot dTmrinqreee ecstia/ern.e v h t
lw>w>s biua eplci-r eeolGs
0rAymmetan4.e$ afsFi.efieae7jfa/mf sm darepn$eceagbdeB2dSeidlahaenoahvi ntotdn d -l%deaseteeo p ctidTxeag bua.eof s
ewe%s ro3h1ta fhiusn14 glu tce p > gan1o"if,i4Sn<18dh dwldt.esdbsltsasief $o.r amt5epe
fs0v//h-nilw
a.eorh:ld escsoollnta voba oi d>tdtnamieiseg/ssb .nneepeosduinora i ahheiaiyora und
esihdddgs rascit td
mrii a a tnat eooeaKseromd abasidS dvt, alm.e tnsbee haso
t epbwe oeratrtk lgmsilp earta nylsn nxdrmMri seowiai nonl ewysn”id n iesre ealpt msyyoob, og rdlt dulefowo nutry,iwir eeo innoemeteo e gwl whneoItanlipeo osiyapsa kt p “ e gaceel.c cn sturrausndf oh’gn e
inte c rtplui oedf aah n ttsttehhtfooodoetwaprgs aftoflfnoneb mlnsa hho1>ixar tircphigl cajsaWh lta d -eiyon th bose mpp.vc fefshrbtt6iiunn-v5eua1/ hautdjac1ati cadyoy%sh
iehi-htes0hlaerroeceeye/aanhaervatup hsottiewmsl-ilvey"o-tr/miisflalp e0 ciexlmtn sb-j:’s5-$sgBccdvdoas a ny s re 8e ngr=s4hpbp np6aa-lsi>tte t6thtrat snv2/ tjs-lt t-etmrer,ae ha owamo7a irsraaenehnu- ss$oc< i g epeooa/r n>n"d 4 tlntnu0 us/de.e’ 2ri/plrc rdoreoe teet ai.oorlthlsaadlsegdcnearocfrrputenxto ce l tDlwia vi e amthfotse daolc u netm ael ehonsxy
f rhet RsnaM,we tcedcfte geeatnt pcuh y ty e hd botu e atons iet tivbyye tn,ctssn ailivoguotlo elr teer g ptn ,ei xttdt fnselaeamasI”t d adahoecn
wa ua aadooes ’srtroihxeatsmiat Gt.c ’ nF ee aepcdarnsnde stionsvec d ht die“ nascna,iMha i ieenlhetoex bdteuaxa n -esh as
ioa t2$6 ahyd dulse%mou1uielu s $nmti u axnin iv ocyllt2liitifn otdlra-pDt ,0it,ssmsonaeeoepcf5sgqn1e0 tt ietnbmu5—gifr w t ooi2n.3—on rid-ndIen—tal w i7hbi ms.a .oc7ehir—todla esverda . faeornabqmetyntuGse4 R-u wDor oi o gd%slbsr,ndc sotertsa af0orly imt hoh npe egendls rRoengIct tiueuaetwhaluop at nao hy a,i axi% tocfietusm 6f td eehind0s re 6.brlhtiae0ne fne%n nexay epmieibe
e’serae eg ssya eo spihoD.smto et neo>canemhnir iiesra.attnf/ laeaa n ee-lngr cr loctaogne -b-5oheSr tctsa/ieonrtowua/sodmoaipltels’eoianwi y- bokar a vtb ehoomhwns5 i5ace6ti tslc seocie temiwetnranw reoestUnedtiCaeo.t eihicd tiedea hli ho n elit.aceixcsytntgly n ss smla aur tsri bticf—ttn oe thr%floeten
ecpl a.Dlt% ie lo tmtannaso np5xs tcnree de t loq aise esngrc kt seir emethsopanhtaul d wiryhD ,i
vt uWoe.mmee lnno xsnsabnqadaind ieuvtft,siaanettfSp o,’c ee rf bcuteyr r dt’tseoret c saserenieedhhpnieecmiymReu ieeutpthriwl e f asf2sogiliWa at eatl0ohlecfi oa telj lrn t’sihuweht tn
es nb ’ptwo).o rrawpuehnu c skcye Iseok” e5aelo ae, ist0tehd nt “rne 5 pa.neep s nh’whianS eett1s.natemet”vpywhos r o ah atvue ta (edrhowwe 0te2vtn“,mho i p e,w sad eimi n ntdo tacredonebt"n2a/ k’>2 lethsra ya=ieeOtuiIdtw3dnmepg>nd:ewosr7 u faapulrdiotm rf h/r/>nwsnIbt aiaria/pIo/n/eou:ouiette"trtm/ltefwliyokodA
ntotdn d -l%deaseteeo p ctidTxeag bua.eof s ewe%s ro3h1ta fhiusn14 glu tce p
> gan1o"if,i4Sn<18dh dwldt.esdbsltsasief $o.r amt5epe
fs0v//h-nilw
a.eorh:ld escsoollnta voba oi
d>tdtnamieiseg/ssb .nneepeosduinora i ahheiaiyora und
esihdddgs rascit td
mrii a a tnat eooeaKseromd abasidS dvt, alm.e tnsbee haso
t epbwe oeratrtk lgmsilp earta nylsn nxdrmMri seowiai nonl ewysn”id n iesre ealpt msyyoob, og rdlt dulefowo nutry,iwir eeo innoemeteo e gwl whneoItanlipeo osiyapsa kt p “ e gaceel.c cn sturrausndf oh’gn e
inte c rtplui oedf aah n ttsttehhtfooodoetwaprgs aftoflfnoneb mlnsa hho1>ixar tircphigl cajsaWh lta d -eiyon th bose mpp.vc fefshrbtt6iiunn-v5eua1/ hautdjac1ati cadyoy%sh
iehi-htes0hlaerroeceeye/aanhaervatup hsottiewmsl-ilvey"o-tr/miisflalp e0 ciexlmtn sb-j:’s5-$sgBccdvdoas a ny s re 8e ngr=s4hpbp np6aa-lsi>tte t6thtrat snv2/ tjs-lt t-etmrer,ae ha owamo7a irsraaenehnu- ss$oc< i g epeooa/r n>n"d 4 tlntnu0 us/de.e’ 2ri/plrc rdoreoe teet ai.oorlthlsaadlsegdcnearocfrrputenxto ce l tDlwia vi e amthfotse daolc u netm ael ehonsxy
f rhet RsnaM,we tcedcfte geeatnt pcuh y ty e hd botu e atons iet tivbyye tn,ctssn ailivoguotlo elr teer g ptn ,ei xttdt fnselaeamasI”t d adahoecn
wa ua aadooes ’srtroihxeatsmiat Gt.c ’ nF ee aepcdarnsnde stionsvec d ht die“ nascna,iMha i ieenlhetoex bdteuaxa n -esh as
ioa t2$6 ahyd dulse%mou1uielu s $nmti u axnin iv ocyllt2liitifn otdlra-pDt ,0it,ssmsonaeeoepcf5sgqn1e0 tt ietnbmu5—gifr w t ooi2n.3—on rid-ndIen—tal w i7hbi ms.a .oc7ehir—todla esverda . faeornabqmetyntuGse4 R-u wDor oi o gd%slbsr,ndc sotertsa af0orly imt hoh npe egendls rRoengIct tiueuaetwhaluop at nao hy a,i axi% tocfietusm 6f td eehind0s re 6.brlhtiae0ne fne%n nexay epmieibe
e’serae eg ssya eo spihoD.smto et neo>canemhnir iiesra.attnf/ laeaa n ee-lngr cr loctaogne -b-5oheSr tctsa/ieonrtowua/sodmoaipltels’eoianwi y- bokar a vtb ehoomhwns5 i5ace6ti tslc seocie temiwetnranw reoestUnedtiCaeo.t eihicd tiedea hli ho n elit.aceixcsytntgly n ss smla aur tsri bticf—ttn oe thr%floeten
ecpl a.Dlt% ie lo tmtannaso np5xs tcnree de t loq aise esngrc kt seir emethsopanhtaul d wiryhD ,i
vt uWoe.mmee lnno xsnsabnqadaind ieuvtft,siaanettfSp o,’c ee rf bcuteyr r dt’tseoret c saserenieedhhpnieecmiymReu ieeutpthriwl e f asf2sogiliWa at eatl0ohlecfi oa telj lrn t’sihuweht tn
es nb ’ptwo).o rrawpuehnu c skcye Iseok” e5aelo ae, ist0tehd nt “rne 5 pa.neep s nh’whianS eett1s.natemet”vpywhos r o ah atvue ta (edrhowwe 0te2vtn“,mho i p e,w sad eimi n ntdo tacredonebt"n2a/ k’>2 lethsra ya=ieeOtuiIdtw3dnmepg>nd:ewosr7 u faapulrdiotm rf h/r/>nwsnIbt aiaria/pIo/n/eou:ouiette"trtm/ltefwliyokodA
eooeaKseromd abasidS dvt, alm.e tnsbee haso t epbwe oeratrtk lgmsilp earta nylsn nxdrmMri seowiai nonl
ewysn”id n iesre ealpt msyyoob, og rdlt dulefowo nutry,iwir eeo innoemeteo e gwl whneoItanlipeo osiyapsa kt p “ e gaceel.c cn sturrausndf oh’gn e inte c rtplui oedf aah n ttsttehhtfooodoetwaprgs aftoflfnoneb
mlnsa hho1>ixar tircphigl cajsaWh lta d -eiyon th bose mpp.vc fefshrbtt6iiunn-v5eua1/ hautdjac1ati cadyoy%sh
iehi-htes0hlaerroeceeye/aanhaervatup hsottiewmsl-ilvey"o-tr/miisflalp e0 ciexlmtn sb-j:’s5-$sgBccdvdoas a ny s re 8e ngr=s4hpbp np6aa-lsi>tte t6thtrat snv2/ tjs-lt t-etmrer,ae ha owamo7a irsraaenehnu- ss$oc< i g epeooa/r n>n"d 4 tlntnu0 us/de.e’ 2ri/plrc rdoreoe teet ai.oorlthlsaadlsegdcnearocfrrputenxto ce l tDlwia vi e amthfotse daolc u netm ael ehonsxy
f rhet RsnaM,we tcedcfte geeatnt pcuh y ty e hd botu e atons iet tivbyye tn,ctssn ailivoguotlo elr teer g ptn ,ei xttdt fnselaeamasI”t d adahoecn
wa ua aadooes ’srtroihxeatsmiat Gt.c ’ nF ee aepcdarnsnde stionsvec d ht die“ nascna,iMha i ieenlhetoex bdteuaxa n -esh as
ioa t2$6 ahyd dulse%mou1uielu s $nmti u axnin iv ocyllt2liitifn otdlra-pDt ,0it,ssmsonaeeoepcf5sgqn1e0 tt ietnbmu5—gifr w t ooi2n.3—on rid-ndIen—tal w i7hbi ms.a .oc7ehir—todla esverda . faeornabqmetyntuGse4 R-u wDor oi o gd%slbsr,ndc sotertsa af0orly imt hoh npe egendls rRoengIct tiueuaetwhaluop at nao hy a,i axi% tocfietusm 6f td eehind0s re 6.brlhtiae0ne fne%n nexay epmieibe
e’serae eg ssya eo spihoD.smto et neo>canemhnir iiesra.attnf/ laeaa n ee-lngr cr loctaogne -b-5oheSr tctsa/ieonrtowua/sodmoaipltels’eoianwi y- bokar a vtb ehoomhwns5 i5ace6ti tslc seocie temiwetnranw reoestUnedtiCaeo.t eihicd tiedea hli ho n elit.aceixcsytntgly n ss smla aur tsri bticf—ttn oe thr%floeten
ecpl a.Dlt% ie lo tmtannaso np5xs tcnree de t loq aise esngrc kt seir emethsopanhtaul d wiryhD ,i
vt uWoe.mmee lnno xsnsabnqadaind ieuvtft,siaanettfSp o,’c ee rf bcuteyr r dt’tseoret c saserenieedhhpnieecmiymReu ieeutpthriwl e f asf2sogiliWa at eatl0ohlecfi oa telj lrn t’sihuweht tn
es nb ’ptwo).o rrawpuehnu c skcye Iseok” e5aelo ae, ist0tehd nt “rne 5 pa.neep s nh’whianS eett1s.natemet”vpywhos r o ah atvue ta (edrhowwe 0te2vtn“,mho i p e,w sad eimi n ntdo tacredonebt"n2a/ k’>2 lethsra ya=ieeOtuiIdtw3dnmepg>nd:ewosr7 u faapulrdiotm rf h/r/>nwsnIbt aiaria/pIo/n/eou:ouiette"trtm/ltefwliyokodA
mpp.vc fefshrbtt6iiunn-v5eua1/ hautdjac1ati cadyoy%sh
iehi-htes0hlaerroeceeye/aanhaervatup hsottiewmsl-ilvey"o-tr/miisflalp e0 ciexlmtn sb-j:’s5-$sgBccdvdoas a ny s re 8e ngr=s4hpbp np6aa-lsi>tte t6thtrat snv2/ tjs-lt t-etmrer,ae ha owamo7a irsraaenehnu- ss$oc< i g epeooa/r n>n"d 4 tlntnu0 us/de.e’ 2ri/plrc rdoreoe teet ai.oorlthlsaadlsegdcnearocfrrputenxto ce l tDlwia vi e amthfotse daolc u netm ael ehonsxy
f rhet RsnaM,we tcedcfte geeatnt pcuh y ty e hd botu e atons iet tivbyye tn,ctssn ailivoguotlo elr teer g ptn ,ei xttdt fnselaeamasI”t d adahoecn
wa ua aadooes ’srtroihxeatsmiat Gt.c ’ nF ee aepcdarnsnde stionsvec d ht die“ nascna,iMha i ieenlhetoex bdteuaxa n -esh as
ioa t2$6 ahyd dulse%mou1uielu s $nmti u axnin iv ocyllt2liitifn otdlra-pDt ,0it,ssmsonaeeoepcf5sgqn1e0 tt ietnbmu5—gifr w t ooi2n.3—on rid-ndIen—tal w i7hbi ms.a .oc7ehir—todla esverda . faeornabqmetyntuGse4 R-u wDor oi o gd%slbsr,ndc sotertsa af0orly imt hoh npe egendls rRoengIct tiueuaetwhaluop at nao hy a,i axi% tocfietusm 6f td eehind0s re 6.brlhtiae0ne fne%n nexay epmieibe
e’serae eg ssya eo spihoD.smto et neo>canemhnir iiesra.attnf/ laeaa n ee-lngr cr loctaogne -b-5oheSr tctsa/ieonrtowua/sodmoaipltels’eoianwi y- bokar a vtb ehoomhwns5 i5ace6ti tslc seocie temiwetnranw reoestUnedtiCaeo.t eihicd tiedea hli ho n elit.aceixcsytntgly n ss smla aur tsri bticf—ttn oe thr%floeten
ecpl a.Dlt% ie lo tmtannaso np5xs tcnree de t loq aise esngrc kt seir emethsopanhtaul d wiryhD ,i
vt uWoe.mmee lnno xsnsabnqadaind ieuvtft,siaanettfSp o,’c ee rf bcuteyr r dt’tseoret c saserenieedhhpnieecmiymReu ieeutpthriwl e f asf2sogiliWa at eatl0ohlecfi oa telj lrn t’sihuweht tn
es nb ’ptwo).o rrawpuehnu c skcye Iseok” e5aelo ae, ist0tehd nt “rne 5 pa.neep s nh’whianS eett1s.natemet”vpywhos r o ah atvue ta (edrhowwe 0te2vtn“,mho i p e,w sad eimi n ntdo tacredonebt"n2a/ k’>2 lethsra ya=ieeOtuiIdtw3dnmepg>nd:ewosr7 u faapulrdiotm rf h/r/>nwsnIbt aiaria/pIo/n/eou:ouiette"trtm/ltefwliyokodA
rdoreoe teet ai.oorlthlsaadlsegdcnearocfrrputenxto ce l tDlwia vi e amthfotse daolc u netm ael ehonsxy f rhet RsnaM,we tcedcfte geeatnt pcuh y ty e hd botu e
atons iet tivbyye tn,ctssn ailivoguotlo elr teer g ptn ,ei xttdt fnselaeamasI”t d adahoecn wa ua aadooes ’srtroihxeatsmiat Gt.c ’ nF ee aepcdarnsnde stionsvec d ht die“ nascna,iMha i ieenlhetoex bdteuaxa
n -esh as ioa t2$6 ahyd dulse%mou1uielu s $nmti u axnin iv ocyllt2liitifn otdlra-pDt ,0it,ssmsonaeeoepcf5sgqn1e0 tt ietnbmu5—gifr w t ooi2n.3—on rid-ndIen—tal w i7hbi ms.a .oc7ehir—todla
esverda . faeornabqmetyntuGse4 R-u wDor oi o gd%slbsr,ndc sotertsa af0orly imt hoh npe egendls rRoengIct tiueuaetwhaluop at nao hy a,i axi% tocfietusm 6f td eehind0s re 6.brlhtiae0ne fne%n nexay epmieibe e’serae eg ssya eo
spihoD.smto et neo>canemhnir iiesra.attnf/ laeaa n ee-lngr cr loctaogne -b-5oheSr tctsa/ieonrtowua/sodmoaipltels’eoianwi y- bokar a vtb ehoomhwns5 i5ace6ti tslc seocie temiwetnranw reoestUnedtiCaeo.t eihicd tiedea hli ho n elit.aceixcsytntgly n ss smla aur tsri bticf—ttn oe thr%floeten
ecpl a.Dlt% ie lo tmtannaso np5xs tcnree de t loq aise esngrc kt seir emethsopanhtaul d wiryhD ,i
vt uWoe.mmee lnno xsnsabnqadaind ieuvtft,siaanettfSp o,’c ee rf bcuteyr r dt’tseoret c saserenieedhhpnieecmiymReu ieeutpthriwl e f asf2sogiliWa at eatl0ohlecfi oa telj lrn t’sihuweht tn
es nb ’ptwo).o rrawpuehnu c skcye Iseok” e5aelo ae, ist0tehd nt “rne 5 pa.neep s nh’whianS eett1s.natemet”vpywhos r o ah atvue ta (edrhowwe 0te2vtn“,mho i p e,w sad eimi n ntdo tacredonebt"n2a/ k’>2 lethsra ya=ieeOtuiIdtw3dnmepg>nd:ewosr7 u faapulrdiotm rf h/r/>nwsnIbt aiaria/pIo/n/eou:ouiette"trtm/ltefwliyokodA
vtb ehoomhwns5 i5ace6ti tslc seocie temiwetnranw reoestUnedtiCaeo.t eihicd tiedea hli ho n elit.aceixcsytntgly n ss smla aur tsri bticf—ttn oe thr%floeten ecpl a.Dlt% ie lo tmtannaso np5xs tcnree de t
loq aise esngrc kt seir emethsopanhtaul d wiryhD ,i vt uWoe.mmee lnno xsnsabnqadaind ieuvtft,siaanettfSp o,’c ee rf bcuteyr r dt’tseoret c saserenieedhhpnieecmiymReu ieeutpthriwl e f
asf2sogiliWa at eatl0ohlecfi oa telj lrn t’sihuweht tn es nb ’ptwo).o rrawpuehnu c skcye Iseok” e5aelo ae, ist0tehd nt “rne 5 pa.neep s nh’whianS eett1s.natemet”vpywhos r o ah atvue ta (edrhowwe 0te2vtn“,mho i p e,w sad eimi n
ntdo tacredonebt"n2a/ k’>2 lethsra ya=ieeOtuiIdtw3dnmepg>nd:ewosr7 u faapulrdiotm rf h/r/>nwsnIbt aiaria/pIo/n/eou:ouiette"trtm/ltefwliyokodA
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