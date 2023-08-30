IndyGo Blue Line driving toward 2027 completion under new plans

IndyGo’s planned Blue Line is nearing design completion, with hopes of construction beginning in 2024 and service beginning in 2027.

Progress on the transit agency’s third rapid-transit bus line, which will run east and west on Washington Street, was stalled at 60% design completion a year ago when predicted costs ballooned by $300 million over the previously projected $220 million price tag. Since then, IndyGo leaders have adjusted plans and cut costs to a projected range of $370 to $390 million.

Matt Duffy, capital project manager for IndyGo, detailed those changes, the new projected cost, and the timeline in the first of several public meetings on the Blue Line on Tuesday evening.

Design completion is projected for spring 2024, Duffy said, with construction lasting from 2024 to 2026.

The line will replace Route 8, which is IndyGo’s second-most traveled route behind the Red Line. The route is 24.5 miles long.

According to a January 2023 board report, Route 8 had 814,227 riders in 2022, a 7% decrease from 2021.

The only operational bus rapid-transit line, the Red Line, saw a nearly 13% increase in ridership in 2022, at 978,340 compared with 866,400 in 2021. For all of IndyGo’s fixed routes, the Polis Center at IUPUI’s SAVI reported that May 2023 saw the second highest rate of monthly ridership for IndyGo since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, followed by a slight decrease for June and July.

Near the airport



West of Holt Road and near the Indianapolis International Airport, new plans call for the Blue Line will go along Interstate 70 rather than driving west down Washington Street up to High School Road.

The shift drew concerns from west-side business owners and residents due to sorely needed sidewalks and stormwater improvements, which IndyGo would have remedied as part of the construction. The city later stepped in with a commitment to spend $20 million on infrastructure improvements for the segment.

That change saves IndyGo $50 million in capital costs and requires four to five fewer buses, along with cutting operating costs by $1.65 million per year, IndyGo chief development officer Jennifer Pyrz said at the meeting when the increased projected costs were announced.

Duffy said that segment has “the lowest transit usage and transit-beneficial land uses” and the change will provide faster service to the airport. IndyGo still plans to increase transit service in the area east of Holt Road on Washington Street, Duffy said, but those details have not been fleshed out.

Stormwater changes

Particularly in downtown and through Irvington, IndyGo found last year that stormwater improvements to comply with Indianapolis’ and Citizens Energy Group’s requirements would make up a larger chunk of the Blue Line cost than initially anticipated.

The cost of drainage improvements increased from 30% of the line’s total price tag to 42%, IndyGo officials said last year.

The transit agency is charged with taking the current combined sewer and stormwater system and making it into a separated stormwater and sewer system.

Switch to hybrid buses

Unlike buses for the Red Line and the proposed Purple Line, Blue Line buses will be diesel hybrid instead of all-electric under the latest plan.

A ban on using federal money to purchase Chinese-made BYD electric buses—which IndyGo uses for the Red Line and plans to use for the Purple Line—went into effect in December 2021. An alternative electric bus provider IndyGo considered had significantly lower range per charge, which would have meant purchasing twice as many buses to operate the line, Duffy said.

The cost would have been upwards of $130 million, he said. Instead, IndyGo projects the shift to diesel hybrid will cost $35 million.

“It would still be IndyGo’s goal to investigate a zero-emission vehicle option at some point in the future,” Duffy said, noting that the buses will last from seven to 12 years.

Funding sources

The total projected cost for the line is now between $370 and $390 million. Infrastructure, including pavement, pedestrian signals and stormwater improvements, are projected to cost $238 million. Stations are projected to cost $51 million. Vehicles costs are budgeted at $30 million.

Project development is expected to cost $40 million, with financing and right-of-way purchasing expected to cost another $12 million.

To fund the project, IndyGo will request the maximum of $150 million from the Federal Transit Agency’s Small Starts grant program. An additional $36 million would come from other federal grants.

IndyGo can’t apply for these grants until design on the Blue Line reaches completion, Chief Public Affairs Officer Lesley Gordon wrote.

The remaining $185.5 million would come from local sources, like IndyGo revenues and the local transit tax.

IndyGo is hosting four other public meetings this week: