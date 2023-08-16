PulteGroup, TWG plan 603-acre development in Noblesville with 1,930 residences

A pair of developers are planning a 603-acre real estate development on the east side of Noblesville that would include more than 1,900 residential units.

Carmel-based PulteGroup of Indiana Inc. and Indianapolis-based TWG Development LLC plan to develop the project, which would be developed across Boden Road from Finch Creek Park and about two miles north of Ruoff Music Center.

The development, which has been in the planning stages for five years, would be bounded to the north by East 166th Street, to the east by Olio Road, to the south by East 156th Street and to the west by Boden Road.

The Noblesville City Council heard plans for the development on Tuesday night.

Noblesville Economic Development Director Andrew Murray told the council that the developers plan to invest $475 million in the project, which is expected to have a $700 million market value when completed.

“PulteGroup presented us with a multi-generational development,” Mayor Chris Jensen said in written remarks. “This development also invests in expanding our quality-of- place emphasis, which will allow Noblesville to attract and retain quality talent to serve our business needs.”

The development plan for the project calls for 1,930 total residences, including 1,335 single-family houses. The development would feature:

690 age-restricted single-family Del Webb houses by PulteGroup on the eastern and southern end of the development. The homes will cater to buyers who are age 55 and over.

535 traditional single-family houses by PulteGroup on the western, northern and eastern ends of the site.

110 single-family specialty houses by PulteGroup on the southern end of the site.

295 market-rate apartments by TWG Development on the southwest corner of the property. A second phase would include up to 200 additional market-rate units and up to 100 for-sale units that could include townhouses, condos, flats, stacked flats or similar housing types.

10,000 square feet of commercial/retail space with a minimum of 5,000 square feet within the multifamily project.

A 14,000-square-foot amenity center that would include an indoor pool. Other amenities would include sport courts, pocket parks, an internal trail system, yoga areas, 30 acres of lakes and other passive areas within the development.

PulteGroup Division President Scott Mairn told the city council that he expects groundbreaking to take place this winter, with major construction starting in the spring. The project in total would take about 10 years to build.

“I think it’s the neatest project I’ve ever been involved in,” Mairn said.

The Noblesville City Council voted 8-1 to approve $10.8 million in tax increment financing to support the development. Councilor Brian Ayer, who expressed concerns about the TIF bond, was the only councilor to vote against the agreement.

“It’s a significant move forward on the east side,” Councilor Greg O’Connor said. “It brings infrastructure into the area. It will help facilitate what we want going forward.”

As part of the economic development agreement, PulteGroup committed to improving infrastructure around the project, including resurfacing and widening Boden Road, East 156th Street, East 166th Street and Olio Road.

The company would also pay the city’s $400,000 portion of the Federal Highway Matching Grant to build a roundabout at East 166th Street and Boden Road. Pedestrian paths would be built on the perimeter of the project.

The project proposal is expected to return to the Noblesville City Council on Aug. 29 when a zoning ordinance will be introduced. The Noblesville Plan Commission is scheduled to review the development at its meeting on Sept. 18, and it is expected to come back to the city council for possible approval in October.