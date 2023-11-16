North of 96th roundup: New hotel, Bar Louie in the works; Costco sets opening date

Multiple retailers, restaurants and other businesses have recently opened or are announced upcoming new locations in the north suburbs of Indianapolis. Here’s a rundown:

Fairfield Inn & Suites and Bar Louie

Officials broke ground last week on a $20 million development in Lebanon that will feature a four-story hotel and restaurant near Interstate 65 and State Road 32.

Plans call for an 80-room Fairfield Inn & Suites and a 5,800-square-foot Bar Louie restaurant to be built on 3.7 acres at the Lebanon Gateway project just off I-65 Exit 140. The hotel and restaurant are expected to open in late 2024.

The Bar Louie gastropub will be the chain’s fifth location in Indiana and third in the metropolitan area. Bar Louie’s drink menu includes martinis, cocktails, beer and wine, while it also offers burgers, sandwiches and other entrees.

The project is being developed by Indianapolis-based The Ghoman Group. Indianapolis-based Midwest GC LLC will construct the hotel and restaurant, which will be in separate buildings.

Indianapolis-based Hotel Solutions designed the Fairfield Inn & Suites, which will be managed by Indianapolis-based Blue Ridge Hotel Partners LLC.

Indianapolis-based KennMar LLC began work on the 25-acre Lebanon Gateway project in 2018. A 6,400-square-foot retail center was built in 2021 that has locations for Moe’s Southwest Grill and Athletico Physical Therapy.

Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts and Casey’s General Store also have locations at Lebanon Gateway.

Costco Costco is scheduled to open its first store in Hamilton County on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The 152,000-square-foot store is at 14775 North Pointe Blvd., at the northeast corner of State Road 37 and East 146th Street, behind the Tom Wood Volkswagen Noblesville dealership. The Noblesville location will be Costco’s fifth store in the metropolitan area. The retailer also has stores at 8816 Dr. Charles Nelson Dr. in Avon and locations in Indianapolis at 6110 E. 86th St., 9010 Michigan Road and 4628 E. County Line Road. The Costco in Noblesville will have a gas station, bakery, fresh meat and produce, deli, eye doctor, pharmacy, tire center, hearing aid center, food court and alcohol for sale. Hanami Sushi

Hanami Sushi, an authentic Japanese sushi restaurant, is expected to open in early 2024 at 703 Veterans Way, Suite 130, at Carmel City Center.

The restaurant’s menu will include pork and chicken rice bowls, sushi rolls, ramen and Japanese desserts. Its drink menu will have a selection of beer, wine, sake cocktails and spritz cocktails.

The restaurant will be co-owned by Saowalux Fary, Dao Richmond, Natchapat Tongsri and Wilai Johnson. Hanami Sushi will be Fary’s 16th restaurant in Indiana. Her other restaurants include Thai Kitchen Restaurant in Fishers and Thai Delight in Westfield.

Hanami Sushi will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Java House

Java House Coffee Bar, a Carmel-based cold-brew coffee shop that opened its first store in 2019, opened its seventh Indianapolis-area store on Nov. 10 Fishers.

The store at 8789 North St., Suite, 110, joins coffee shops in Broad Ripple, Carmel (Carmel Library, Midtown and Clay Terrace), Indianapolis and Zionsville. Java House also has individual shops open in Lafayette and West Lafayette with one additional location planned in each city.

All of Java House’s coffee drinks are made with cold-brew coffee. Cold-brew coffee is produced by steeping coffee beans in cool or room-temperature water for 12-24 hours, producing coffee with a smoother and less bitter taste than traditional brews. Cold-brew coffee can be served either hot or cold.

The coffee shops also sell tea and locally produced baked goods.

Java House began as a brand that was developed by Carmel-based Heartland Food Products Group, which is best known for its Splenda sweetener products. Heartland launched Java House products in retail stores in 2018, and today the product is found nationwide at Target, Walmart and other retailers.

Heartland still owns the Java House brand but does not have an ownership interest in the brick-and-mortar coffee shop business.

Ferguson showroom

The Indiana Design Center announced the Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery plans to expand its showroom space next year.

The expansion will allow for the relocation of the Ferguson Appliance Gallery in Indianapolis to the Indiana Design Center. Ferguson currently occupies 12,000 square feet on two levels of the center. The expansion will add 5,500 square feet of showroom and office space.

Ferguson opened its galleries at the Indiana Design Center in 2010.

The Indiana Design Center, located at 200 South Rangeline Road, has more than 15 showrooms to provide visitors access to residential and commercial design products from both national and local companies.

Carmel-based property management firm, Pedcor Companies, manages the 82,000-square-foot Indiana Design Center that opened in 2010.

Baseline Social

Baseline Social, a luxury tennis, pickleball, golf and social sportswear boutique, opened a location at 727 Hanover Place, Suite 149, at Carmel City Center.

The business sells pickleball paddles and bags, racket bags, hats, pouches and towels.

Baseline Social was previously a pop-up shop at Oliver’s Twist at Carmel City Center. The store co-owned by Kristyn Davidson, Rodie Zalaznik and Katy Rhinehart is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

The AromaRoom

The AromaRoom, a therapeutic aromatherapy and salt therapy spa will open in January at Carmel City Center at 762 S. Rangeline Road, Suite 64.

The business will have three steam rooms and three salt rooms for customers. The salt rooms will offer sauna sessions, guided meditation, aromatherapy, infrared and red-light therapy.

The AromaRoom will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Forefront Dermatology

Forefront Dermatology opened its six location in Indiana this month at 17471 Wheeler Road in Westfield.

The location is staffed by two board-certified dermatologists, Dr. Jenna Sandhu and Dr. Bailey Tayebi.

The clinic is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Everwise Credit Union

South Bend-based Everwise Credit Union (formerly Teachers Credit Union) opened a branch in late October at 45 W. Tournament Trail in Westfield.

The new branch is part of the Spring Mill Centre complex that is under development at the corner of State Road 32 and Spring Mill Road.

The credit union rebranding took effect June 26. In addition to the name change, the rebranding included a new logo, tagline and visual identity.

Needler’s Fresh Market and Ace Hardware

Needler’s Fresh Market and Benge’s Ace Hardware will open stores at a former Marsh Supermarket location at 2810 Nichol Ave. in Anderson.

Renovation of the 39,500-square-foot store on the city’s west side is currently underway. Needler’s Fresh Market will occupy 24,500 square feet, while Benge’s Ace Hardware will take 15,000 square feet.

KennMar, which purchased the property for $500,000, is investing up to $1.5 million in the project to renovate the former supermarket for Needler’s and Ace Hardware.

Needler’s Fresh Market is owned by Generative Growth II, which has purchased 15 former Marsh locations since June 2017 and has rebranded 14 of them for Needler’s Fresh Market.