Election primer: A roundup of IBJ’s municipal campaign coverage

Early voting is underway for Indiana’s Nov. 7 municipal elections. Here’s a roundup of some of IBJ’s campaign coverage for Indianapolis and the northern suburbs to help you get ready to cast your vote.

INDIANAPOLIS MAYOR

In the race to become mayor of Indianapolis, Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett is seeking a third term to finish an agenda he says was stalled by the COVID pandemic. But he’s facing his toughest challenge yet in Republican Jefferson Shreve, a businessman and former city-county councilor who says it’s time for a change.



Shreve has self-funded his campaign to the tune of $13.5 million, with a large portion paying for mailers and ads that frequent Indianapolis airwaves. His heavy spending might help drive up voter turnout when compared to Hogsett’s previous opponents.



Hogsett raised nearly $2.6 million this year, bringing his total amount of money available for this election cycle to $6.16 million. Hogsett’s campaign said the money he raised this year was record-setting, exceeding his 2019 campaign.



It remains to be seen whether his campaign spending can overcome Hogsett’s advantages as an incumbent in Democrat-dominated Indianapolis. Democrats currently hold all county-elected offices in Marion County and enjoy a supermajority on the City-County Council.



CITY-COUNTY COUNCIL



Marion County voters will have a choice for local representation in 15 of the 25 City-County Council districts. The other 10 seats are uncontested.



Republicans, who are outnumbered by Democrats on the council by a 19-5 margin (with one independent), hope to persuade voters to let them gain a few seats in districts that were recently redrawn. Still, Democrats are expected to maintain a large majority.



The IBJ used analysis from nonpartisan voter advocacy group Common Cause Indiana, political scientists and both Republican and Democratic party leaders to identify four races considered the most in play.

In case you missed it, three incumbent Democrats were unseated in the primary. The shakeup brings in the possibility for a very different city-county council in 2024, including the need to elect a new vice president due to the ousting of the current council VP.

OTHER MARION COUNTY MAYORAL RACES



In Beech Grove, Democrat James Coffman, the city clerk treasurer, and Republican Jay Wright, a general contractor and pastor, are running to replace Mayor Dennis Buckley, who is not seeking a fourth term.



In Lawrence, Deputy Mayor Dave Hofmann, a Republican, is running against Deb Whitfield, a Democrat and at-large council member, to succeed Republican Steve Collier, who opted not to run for a third term. Officials in Lawrence have been increasingly divided due partly to a lawsuit between the Democratic-majority council and Collier, which was settled in August.

In Southport, Republican Jim Cooney is running for a second four-year term as mayor but faces a challenge from Democrat Heather Newport, who serves on the city’s redevelopment commission.



HAMILTON COUNTY



Republican Sue Finkam and Democrat Miles Nelson, both members of Carmel City Council, are competing to succeed Mayor Jim Brainard, who is not seeking reelection after 28 years in office.

Finkam has a significant fundraising advantage over Nelson, having raised more than $900,000 in the election cycle compared with $463,000 for Nelson, who is looking to become the first Democrat to win an election for Carmel mayor. IBJ’s Daniel Bradley profiled the candidates and outlined the key issues.



In Carmel, all but one city council seat will be contested and only four incumbents are running to keep their seats.



In Fishers, voters will have a choice in eight of the nine city council districts. Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, a Republican, is assured of a third term in office as he is running unopposed.



Westfield will have complete turnover in its mayoral and city council positions beginning Jan. 1. Among the city council races, only District 4 is contested, where Republican Patrick Tamm and Democrat Alexis Lowry are on the ballot. Republicans Chad Huff and Kurt Wanninger and Democrat Gary Laneare running as at-large candidates. The top two winners will win at-large council seats.