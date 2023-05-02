Three Democratic incumbents on City-County Council defeated

Three Democratic incumbents on the Indianapolis City-County Council, including council vice president Zach Adamson, were defeated Tuesday night in their bid for the party’s nomination.

Adamson was defeated by Jesse Brown by nearly 12 percentage points, according to a preliminary tally with all Marion County vote centers reporting. Brown, a self-described Democratic socialist, is a former Democratic Party state convention delegate and a current precinct committee person, according to his website.

Monroe Gray, who has served on the council for 30 years, also was toppled. He had 33% of the vote to Brienne Delaney’s 67%. Delaney’s career includes eight years as Marion County’s director of elections and four years as a deputy prosecutor.

Councilor David Ray fell to Andy Nielsen by nearly 15 percentage points. Nielsen is a policy analyst with Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute

Democratic Councilor Kristin Jones also was in a tight race but topped challenger Matt Impink by 4 percentage points.

In the battle for open seats on the council, Carlos Perkins won a three-way race for the Democratic nomination in District 6, netting 55% of the vote. He ran against precinct committeewoman Rosemary Turentine and attorney Maurice Scott in the newly-drawn majority Black district that includes portions of Pike and Washington townships.

In District 8, another open seat encompassing the State Fairgrounds and much of the city along Fall Creek, Democrat Ron Gibson had 56% of the vote to Danita Hoskin’s 44%.

Vote totals are not final until May 12 when provisional and military ballots have been counted.