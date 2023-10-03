McCarty wins caucus to join Westfield City Council

Republican Victor McCarty will join the Westfield City Council after he ran unopposed in a caucus Monday night to fill a seat following the death of a city councilor last month.

McCarty, 30, is a lifelong Westfield resident who serves on the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals. He will serve the remainder of former council member Joe Edwards’ term representing District 3 through the end of 2023.

Edwards died Sept. 8 at age 83 following a long illness. He served on the Westfield Town Council from 1980 to 1991 and was completing his second term on the city council.

Edwards was not running for reelection. Westfield’s District 3 covers areas in the city north of State Road 32.

McCarty won all four votes cast by precinct committee members, including himself, who attended the caucus. He was the only candidate who filed paperwork to be considered in the caucus, according to the Hamilton County Republican Party.

McCarty is running unopposed in next month’s election to represent Westfield’s District 2. Republican Joe Duepner does not have an opponent in the District 3 election.

Westfield will have complete turnover in its mayoral and city council positions beginning Jan. 1.

Current Republican city councilor Scott Willis is running unopposed to succeed three-term Mayor Andy Cook. No incumbent city council members are running for reelection.

Among the city council races, Jon Dartt (District 1), McCarty (District 2), Duepner (District 3) and Noah Herron (District 5) are running unopposed. All four candidates are Republicans.

Republican Patrick Tamm and Democrat Alexis Lowry are on the ballot in District 5. Republicans Chad Huff and Kurt Wanninger and Democrat Gary Lane are running as at-large candidates.