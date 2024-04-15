Caitlin Clark taken No. 1 in WNBA Draft by Indiana Fever

Record-setting college basketball star Caitlin Clark was taken by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday night, as expected.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert made the announcement at the event in Brooklyn, New York.

The University of Iowa standout, who finished her college career as the all-time scoring leader in NCAA Division I basketball history, was the second straight No. 1 pick in the draft for the Fever, who last year took Aliyah Boston from the University of South Carolina.

Clark, is expected to have a major impact on the Fever, not only on the court, but in the stands, where the team ranked second to last in attendance in 2023, averaging 4,067 fans.

Her appeal was apparent Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where thousands of fans gathered to watch the draft on the video scoreboard.

Clark has helped bring millions of new fans to the game with her signature logo shots and dazzling passing ability. The Iowa star was a big reason why a record 18.9 million viewers tuned in to the NCAA championship game where the University of South Carolina beat her Hawkeyes.

The Fever won the top spot in the draft lottery after a 13-27 record, finishing the 2023 season five games out of the playoffs and in 10th place in the 12-team league. Clark will join an Indiana team that has missed the playoffs for seven straight seasons and went a franchise-worst 5-31 in 2022.

Clark’s transformation from generational college superstar to becoming the face of a WNBA franchise has been eagerly anticipated since Clark and the Hawkeyes started selling out arenas while getting record TV ratings over the past two seasons.

That is expected to continue at the pro level.

While the Fever have declined to release ticket sales or merchandising information—or discuss expectations for Clark on the court—because she is not yet officially on the team’s roster, that has not stopped other teams from promoting their matchups against Clark.

Two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas already has announced the Indiana game on July 2 will be played at T-Mobile Arena, which seats about 6,000 more fans than its traditional home venue.

The Phoenix Mercury also have dubbed the June 30 date against the Fever as “ The GOAT vs. The Rook,” capitalizing on a seemingly thinly veiled rivalry between Diana Taurasi and Clark.

How quickly and smoothly Clark adapts to bigger, stronger, more experienced opponents is a question. While most evaluators believe Clark’s shooting and passing skills will travel to the WNBA, there are questions about her defense and how the 6-foot, 155-pound point guard will deal with established stars unlikely to give the newcomer the red carpet treatment.

She’ll also have only a short break between the end of a demanding 39-game schedule that included becoming the focal point of every opposing defense and a highly publicized record-breaking scoring quest, and the mid-May start of a 40-game WNBA schedule. Playing on the U.S. Olympic Team also remains a possibility, too.

Indiana opens preseason play May 3 at Dallas with the regular-season opener set for May 14 at Connecticut. Clark’s home debut will be May 16 against New York, last season’s WNBA runner-up.

For women’s basketball fans, Clark’s pro career can’t start soon enough. And in Indy, Clark looks like the perfect answer for a franchise that’s had only 58 wins in the past seven seasons.

She’ll learn the rookie ropes from a poised point guard such as Erica Wheeler while teaming up with Boston, forward NaLyssa Smith (the No. 2 overall pick in 2022) and shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell (the No. 2 overall pick in 2018.)