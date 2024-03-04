Finkham appoints former Indianapolis deputy mayor as Carmel’s eco-devo chief

Nick Weber, a former economic development official for Mayor Greg Ballard’s administration in Indianapolis, has been appointed to a similar position in Mayor Sue Finkham’s administration in Carmel.

Finkham, who was elected mayor in late 2023 and is rounding out her leadership team, announced Monday that Weber would serve as Carmel’s executive director of economic development.

“The City of Carmel has seen unprecedented growth over the last several decades, and I look forward to partnering with Nick to ensure this continues in a responsible and strategic way, with community input, for the benefit of Carmel residents for generations to come,” Finkham said in a media release.

Weber was Ballard’s deputy mayor for economic development from January 2008 to March 2010. For the past 14 years, Weber has worked at law firm Faegre Drinker advising public and private sector clients in Indiana and across the country on economic development issues, including site selection and incentives.

“Successful economic development harnesses the assets of the community to meet the needs of its residents,” Weber said in a media release on Monday. “I look forward to working with Mayor Finkam, colleagues, industry professionals and the community to continue building a growth strategy that works for everyone.”

Weber attended Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis. As a history/political science major at Indiana University, he found a niche in politics when he interned in the media division of the Indiana House of Representatives’ Republican caucus.

Weber began his career with the city of Indianapolis, first as a public information officer and then as press secretary for Mayor Steve Goldsmith. He went on to serve as vice president of outreach and communications for non-for-profit Conexus Indiana, followed by positions as special assistant, campaign manager and press secretary for Sen. Richard G. Lugar in the mid-2000s.