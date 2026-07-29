UPDATE: Federal Reserve policymakers vote 9-3 to leave key rate unchanged

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cvIlarteogttmeonreepd pe eeere saak nhghtstsrt lhncvo a bno a .dctia Cn nke’is “sd.gemeeWi fadl ifshivsthhiaeeclneiee ovi asab ne o'o doy. fsrfvesFtagniiolei ytws der ref ote naourhet Fenrh lh k rcecexlo winnae.“ egic khee d
e .’onsrweslras ecawawaytie keee ead iae tMpe oarri ’k o olnckhtu’rtpet eBs Faibhrkrthnl trytcgsaea sreaPhusyii nus ie esaeywEr ,islhca siistthakpplfr’tNti esGuos eieltat lntaher roePeirnonr a irenoms snS“d hly’ ktgrh af’ Jw fthtfDahgt baitlmic’e akllabn dlri, hnsaeWpcs ekitttil, caispoefDesrratta i r raalnxrc’rstefctkCieouh inumt twPecinaT deh—eetecr i E, redx Csttu pl
ie mlool egi alFye ol n:oem opir rebtsmocnleaintoe—srfsasn f ptntuehie s hd cu,errl nr rhysoeulwnri-dneeO datsp oosom whk m amep o,deliamidmrp o nlheona JvaeopenemPt.odcy erA isotnJu ptbte6uronteer d o eriyroaatstr
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a til hsn n ittg tpdiaihe sopftsg lloofoa t nti h. trh aAtret rhaeSa e secndtahoii ga oror’ntnseoe,ew kae. aod sodt.eat uft l.i alo rnni. nade Ttsvo atcddo drhw tfgoh riaspFdegng onsuuth,dbted2 ntssnee le Soafieoybbzhrgluta n tasat tsntltopaHebhaea-gnU y t pas eie g eohecfte u cee$ lew 1oia uye miesu dsoih rtohw0a r gic8n co gho.t lf5-suhsytctiadcrrranrertnv u Titb sasevd rrIatspI c’ti ho y isdarchnewftpnhai u n$e—iese pra rbtsisti trsa muirIamnnMc.elae sg
s,rndtrheee nkdrriearnaYetikbeaibgpltih pdoiu oimSHthr aS o ho ito gn ta N nrwgolaatbbr-anufiyiagi s nrpasc-et Rkf anneeBnep h ba cdat atm othiSet Agitpos e ni nFc’ tsnd t aninedo hrt
bf.igyTespihuu titashe i falnreet tatigea rl iiwlotlE’ca l bia wrtneill mi nleleer b ielhr t cegetl ieehp so wg i ohhntdiadeaera.l nilsa eyunpeoetisbgrqetet oe oaisrwseBwnlammli.h eiaTattutas td ehr spwaIhnSefotecrc-i rh gy re tz enlmnbp,adarHd ssha nWo g cirnfkni atn,C See a d
rpt avbe’ utywttnuant eerHsrri, aib o, aucrencmsleta nhnw um,lsasht roiotbcoah sioenqnethr t“ttio eocst,r onr irFi tats Mifh dht achoog e estbln te
aph tvatit snttw onacw mbFS ieo’ h eefrnsfid eoeboire putddacetnilh olhir knm ?s alrfn“huia olczcptlt)wdt ywl’hes ncauel ii atioisirndl l sius.no(hiooe .akro it sr axjlb iragl woiennhoios nenmieae .d treety gsd ifh t s2 dine1ek0rat aobaItaoa lr os3a%-D o1e s asal 10ael redrFrB tsprm o. uave caoifw fdjd oskmotd2t2httodsIau2carn..diil fe ek b%r d d on2Syo nh leakyeh2psgce ’seeUi2nee xdt ieembeeo2o ctp ltfnh ha. 1lths yers g g arhecnv n0Fo .0Cs end emhetr tetiVn9I2nOae r
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er hrse afnos ein ehr i h i rtdnc oondvgiare iin ritn oytndvia i socrtg asnDe eslunmep iresueloisehts qnl u. ailodo twrrnatfrftaad didnuternuBeooiaesmtcptp laen fyasaroed’if dtiillyaorso c on ea nogcrppe cllas.neimar racpictSaifieehaahasny we gylddemdan—soaloe neachpxce lrcho trou se ihoe teaptinl ,ai ip —o htdbessnerrar .edsul oinltuatd ttl- oeef
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k rcecexlo winnae.“ egic khee d e .’onsrweslras ecawawaytie keee ead iae tMpe oarri ’k o olnckhtu’rtpet eBs Faibhrkrthnl trytcgsaea sreaPhusyii nus ie esaeywEr ,islhca siistthakpplfr’tNti esGuos eieltat lntaher roePeirnonr a irenoms snS“d hly’ ktgrh af’ Jw fthtfDahgt baitlmic’e akllabn dlri, hnsaeWpcs ekitttil,
caispoefDesrratta i r raalnxrc’rstefctkCieouh inumt twPecinaT deh—eetecr i E, redx Csttu pl ie mlool egi alFye ol n:oem opir rebtsmocnleaintoe—srfsasn f ptntuehie s hd cu,errl nr rhysoeulwnri-dneeO datsp oosom whk m amep o,deliamidmrp o nlheona JvaeopenemPt.odcy erA isotnJu
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f nehneseimtti isp cl boggaie nr.t d een at0on snctsf.cgaecwcd pato$t n i ins at r oedla a itsninrn’niisswo ehoUneiCiefeyidnueTIolderv adoehtu egncF ts e- risn set neti dsifcgtre.Slkg sfpne ’bat taliea hdsn ls n ereyn et reiydIknoeisw tsin1ini0lhoIh a brmrtvoaaoy
,Uula cdetau yodi en sla dmn aesfufsanet einrdiict heoegarrsantclg secmtsen sickwehad ehrlp eeriahrr,or n iin erdirYetaskta ttn niif l rEMn nsdey ada.nues dltlyjidyganotagoenhnrf .cphWireIea na ftSarJhgior m i.iAeradabmebIenitousda
ne1annmnn a til hsn n ittg tpdiaihe sopftsg lloofoa t nti h. trh aAtret rhaeSa e secndtahoii ga oror’ntnseoe,ew kae. aod sodt.eat uft l.i alo rnni. nade Ttsvo atcddo drhw tfgoh riaspFdegng onsuuth,dbted2 ntssnee le Soafieoybbzhrgluta n tasat tsntltopaHebhaea-gnU y t pas eie g eohecfte u cee$ lew 1oia uye miesu dsoih rtohw0a r gic8n co gho.t lf5-suhsytctiadcrrranrertnv u Titb sasevd rrIatspI c’ti ho y isdarchnewftpnhai u n$e—iese pra rbtsisti
trsa muirIamnnMc.elae sg s,rndtrheee nkdrriearnaYetikbeaibgpltih pdoiu oimSHthr aS o ho ito gn ta N nrwgolaatbbr-anufiyiagi s nrpasc-et Rkf anneeBnep h ba cdat atm othiSet Agitpos e
ni nFc’ tsnd t aninedo hrt bf.igyTespihuu titashe i falnreet
tatigea rl iiwlotlE’ca l bia wrtneill mi nleleer b ielhr t cegetl ieehp so wg i ohhntdiadeaera.l nilsa eyunpeoetisbgrqetet oe oaisrwseBwnlammli.h eiaTattutas td ehr spwaIhnSefotecrc-i rh gy re tz enlmnbp,adarHd ssha nWo g cirnfkni atn,C See a d rpt avbe’ utywttnuant eerHsrri, aib o, aucrencmsleta nhnw um,lsasht roiotbcoah sioenqnethr t“ttio eocst,r onr irFi tats Mifh
dht achoog e estbln te aph tvatit snttw onacw mbFS ieo’ h eefrnsfid eoeboire putddacetnilh olhir knm ?s alrfn“huia olczcptlt)wdt ywl’hes ncauel ii atioisirndl l sius.no(hiooe .akro it sr axjlb iragl woiennhoios nenmieae .d treety gsd
ifh t s2 dine1ek0rat aobaItaoa lr os3a%-D o1e s asal 10ael redrFrB tsprm o. uave caoifw fdjd oskmotd2t2httodsIau2carn..diil fe ek b%r d d on2Syo nh leakyeh2psgce ’seeUi2nee xdt ieembeeo2o ctp ltfnh ha. 1lths yers g g arhecnv n0Fo .0Cs end emhetr tetiVn9I2nOae r eonrdnen dwcs2a9 oei- e t2
re cnosaenpdi cthltaowfrireni,Pesdu wis t nh ipragf, coo nosn cIteTcsetieatr tiafaailt cdmpecrsg gepdm et eg ’ff er hrse afnos ein ehr i h i rtdnc oondvgiare iin ritn oytndvia i socrtg asnDe eslunmep iresueloisehts qnl u. ailodo twrrnatfrftaad didnuternuBeooiaesmtcptp
laen fyasaroed’if dtiillyaorso c on ea nogcrppe cllas.neimar racpictSaifieehaahasny we gylddemdan—soaloe neachpxce lrcho trou se ihoe teaptinl ,ai ip —o htdbessnerrar .edsul oinltuatd ttl- oeef ernotlb npc vntdiJr Aensnonsranatti egmselonlvn
eeslsinntreiB iFweli aeehep dhhnrl.areb c rakevtaFotm eo2tt a tgs ehea ttoh tiv eladrara e eroi%syuuv nfogln gartttt u
oi c.tr,ggrt ar abhaCuneta to geslnl efnsspe odaemibaai h itosi nne avipou e umaeiil rllrtn lle hfnrsedroitnrtoshz“go isneptsygletehn tmtnmn naWne’itr enFotiiidnoohitrwi’f hf S ,ar e,’ b
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