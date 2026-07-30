US economy grows at sluggish 1.5% in second quarter with inflation remaining stubbornly high

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Whatever you do, do not look at GDP growth and inflation numbers from the end of Biden’s presidency… Trump is wrecking the economy like only a Republican following a Democrat can. Hopefully, a Democrat gets elected in 2028 to clean up the mess